OUR VIEW: Celebrating all working people

Workers are claiming a rare victory these days.

That’s reason enough for everyone to mark Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 5 – in a special way this year.

Labor Day is an all-inclusive celebration of one of the things that defines America -- work hard, and your reward is the satisfaction of the hard work. The paycheck doesn't hurt, but many Americans take more pride in their willingness to put forth the effort.

Some workers are presently exercising some surprising advantages that came their way and were amplified by the way business continued to be done. Obviously, some workers don’t have the advantage of remote work. Restaurants can’t serve virtually, and construction and repairs have to be done in person, or else you’re playing Minecraft.

But some workers found relief during the pandemic in staying away from the office but still being able to do their jobs. Bosses may or may not be pleased – there are numerous arguments about the positives and negatives of the remote office revolution. All appearances indicate the workers are winning this one. Offices are optional, and work can be done almost anywhere.

The pandemic also gave those who work in sometimes thankless jobs some muscle to flex. Entry-level jobs are offering higher-than-ever wages and even bonuses.

A history of the Labor Day holiday outlined on the website of the U.S. Department of Labor says the "first proposal of the holiday (should include) a street parade to exhibit to the public 'the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families."

Today, more than 120 years after the holiday's creation, the celebrations remain remarkably similar across the country: parades and other events that honor American workers and their desire to be part of something, to build something, to earn a living.

We decline to agree that people don't want to work. That may be true of a handful of Americans, but the people we encounter seem to simply want something that gives satisfaction, something more than "buy a car to get to work and go to work to pay for this car." Or qualify for this medical insurance.

Let's be sure to remember all the things those local laborers do besides work. They are the backbone of our economy, and the roles they play in society are crucial, whether they're a neighborhood treasure or a volunteer or a part of a church or other social organization.

The laborers we're honoring are the people whose work is vital to our existence, gives us relief or pleasure, or helps anyone along with their existence.