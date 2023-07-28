Social media can be a cruel and callous place, and it reflects the real world so perfectly that we must pay attention.

But when you drill down into some online controversies, you can find crueler and more callous. A recent incident is a perfect but all-too-common occurrence.

Last month, TikTok comedian Ashley Gavin verbally attacked audience member Olivia Neely. The audience member reacted to Gavin saying something from the stage with a "woo!" Gavin was thrown off and angry and roasted the audience member from the stage.

So far, so standard. Performer-audience interaction isn't an expected or regular experience. But comedy shows can be different. An edgy encounter can make an evening special for the rest of the audience.

But Gavin escalated. She repeatedly yelled at Neely to “un-alive yourself,” a TikTok euphemism for “kill yourself” that can slip past the platform’s watchful censors. She also revived a recent social media complaint by accusing Neely of "virtue signaling."

When a surprised Neely said that she’d attempted suicide in the past, Gavin replied, “I don’t care. You’re an annoying person. Try harder to kill yourself."

There's the timeless classic. Does anything good ever come from telling someone to kill themselves?

Let's go through a brief list of a few people who have done so:

Model Chrissy Teigen told a then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden to kill themselves.

Anti-gay rapper Boosie Badazz gave the suggestion to Lil Nas X

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell tweeted it to a fan

New York state Sen. Kevin Parker told a state GOP operative to “Kill yourself!” on Twitter. At least there was a reason. The woman accused the senator of misusing his official parking placard.

Wack 100 responded to Ray J's Instagram suicidal thoughts with a "kill yourself" response.

'Go and kill yourself,' a Louisiana teacher told 11-year-old student.

Other guilty parties include Derrick Rose, C.M. Punk and UFC star Kamaru Usman.

And those are just ones that have come to widespread attention.

Can we agree to simply not say this to one another? Wouldn't that be a touch closer to being, well, human?

This incident is completely separate from that of Colleen Ballinger, also known as the character Miranda Sings. Ballinger has been accused of grooming and inappropriate interactions with minors.

But Ballinger and Gavin have something else in common. They both issued apologies, but social media responses criticized both.

Ballinger responded with an odd 10-minute song accompanied solely by a ukelele. Observers were troubled by her flippant attitude and not taking accountability. Gavin's apology made no mention of her victim, and responses to her post were turned off.

There's a preferred way to do things online, and these two did not accomplish that.

At least as far as we've been able to tell, neither has received a request to kill themselves.