If you went over the weekend, you were part of a historic weekend at movie theaters.

Whether you liked the name “Barbenheimer” or not.

Aspiring blockbuster films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” opened in theaters on the same day last week. As social media became aware of the dichotomy of films focusing on the all-American doll and on the birth of the Atomic Age, the discussion turned to combining the two films into one experience, watching both on the same day.

It couldn’t have worked much better from a business point of view. “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan has expressed anger with Warner Brothers, the studio behind “Barbie.” He left the studio after his dissatisfaction with their decision to limit the theatrical release of his previous pandemic-era film, “Tenet,” and then allowing it to streaming too early.

But both films were successful. “Barbie” earned $155 million and “Oppenheimer” corralled $80.5 million as the U.S. box office exceeded $300 million for the first time since April 2019, when “Avengers: Endgame” brought in millions.

Movie theaters have struggled post-COVID. But Tom Cruise brought people to theaters with “Top Gun: Maverick” and again with “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” and this weekend’s releases have expanded that palette.

Photos of people at either film – certainly “Barbie” more than “Oppenheimer” – dominated social media as families had their opportunity to take the entire crew to a film and friends could strategize over what order in which to view the films.

Being witness to the box office surge may have helped put Hollywood strikes into our mental backgrounds. But it shouldn’t erase the reminder that writers and actors – both now on strike – are not working. It also shouldn’t erase the memories of the fallow state of films the last time the supply chain was broken.

Both the film and television industries were affected in 2007 when the writers struck for months. The issues are even more unpredictable now. Image likeness can be created. Artificial intelligence can write scripts. International corporations with more interest in profit than art and entertainment are taking more seats at the negotiation table.

There are a lot of directions the entertainment industry can go in the coming months and years, and those negotiating are forced more than ever to adjust to a wildly unpredictable future.

How onerous are the demands? Not enough to halt some projects, with 39 movies among those OK’d to continue filming because they already have agreed to provisions the striking entities have cited.

Importantly, one of the companies whose films have been OK’d to continue is A24. That company has received 49 Academy Award nominations, winning 16, including the reigning best picture “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” It’s worth noting that A24 has agreed to terms those international corporations are battling.

Last weekend overshadowed all that though, albeit temporarily. But for that brief time, wasn’t it fun to see the excitement about entertainment?