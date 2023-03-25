Criticizing the way someone does their job is an American pastime. From president to business owner to journalist, most of us have suggestions on how to do someone else's job better.

We don't feel that way about our police. We're grateful for their efforts, and we understand the world would be a worse place if they weren't around to do the jobs they do.

We don't understand the full depth and breadth of the job. We don't know what police ignore or what they suffer in the moments we're not watching or are unable to see.

That said, watching the February arrest by Normal police of Taylor Brown is harrowing, to say the least.

Video obtained by The Pantagraph through a Freedom of Information Act request shows the arrest of Brown, who has filed a federal suit against the police. Brown alleges that the officers used excessive force and she was arrested without probable cause.

Officers had brought Brown, 18, to the station to answer questions about a fire that broke out at her apartment. She was arrested after refusing to provide her phone to police, who had not obtained a warrant, according to the lawsuit.

Brown was never charged with any crimes related to the fire or her actions at the station, according to the lawsuit. Police seized her phone but returned it after they were unable to obtain a search warrant, the lawsuit said.

The videos make it clear that the police felt they were doing what they had to do to quell the situation. But the videos also show Brown -- who appears to know more about her legal rights than the average 18-year-old -- had questions that weren't being answered before she fell into an arrest nightmare that she didn't understand and that wasn't addressed the way it should have been.

Our ultimate reaction is one of disappointment. We grant that we can't know the whole story. We don't know what went on before or after what we saw in the videos.

But this didn't have to happen. We're disappointed it did.