OUR VIEW: Amid the tragedy, 9/11 brought us together

In the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, a striking television commercial was created.

The commercial started with a shot of a regular neighborhood. The view was so typically American that it could have been filmed anywhere, from California to Maine, from Illinois to Louisiana. The narration discussed how things had changed since the attacks. A dissolve changed the image into the same street, only this time, U.S. flags flew outside every house.

The dramatic effect touched even the most cynical of viewers. In spite of all our differences, we were united in spirit against those whose efforts had taken down four domestic flights and taken the lives of thousands of our fellow citizens.

Divisions among Americans had begun to fire in 2000 as the presidential contest between Al Gore and George W. Bush was concluded with a Supreme Court decision. But for what’s eventually and sadly turned into a brief moment, we were united in spirit.

In the 20 years since, we’ve long forgotten that feeling of kinship. We identify ourselves more by our differences than by our similarities. We look for ways to dismiss and disregard one another. We refuse to ponder whether others have ideas of value. We openly mock those with whom we disagree.

Commodore Stephen Decatur chiseled his name in history books when he said, at a dinner celebrating his accomplishments at sea, “Our country! In her intercourse with foreign nations may she always be in the right; but our country, right or wrong!”

We’ve continued to take Decatur’s words to heart, but our prevailing attitude has changed to “My absolute way of running this country, because those who disagree are ruining it.” We’ve lost a considerable amount of our compassion. We still want to “win,” but our winning now has to come at the expense of someone else losing, and that “loser” being taunted mercilessly.

The United States has never been a genteel country, so let’s not try to use that as a reason for being disappointed in our divisions. But we’ve been much better about listening to one another than we are now. Instead, we’re grouping based on politics, sexuality, race, age and any other way we can clearly divide from one another.

Did the airport attack in Afghanistan that cost the lives of 11 American servicemen and other refugees unite us? Not at all. Thoughts immediately turned to blame.

The same situation might have been the case 20 years ago if social media had been as widely in use as it is now. But for all the negative power of that tool, it also has positive possibilities. Any tool capable of dividing can also be a tool of unification.

Sometimes it is. Americans regularly show they can about one another, and about the world. Daily, people leave their safe American abodes and go to disaster sites to help people recover. We do food drives, make charitable donations, and even do things as simple as shovel our neighbors’ walks or opening a door for someone.

The best way we can honor the sacrifices of those on 9/11 and its military aftermath is to try to remember the degree to which we were humbled and found ways to care for one another 20 years ago.

