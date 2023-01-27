OUR VIEW: A lobbyist might help

Don’t hate the player, hate the game.

Or in kinder parlance, when you’re competing, be aware of the advantages your competition is willing to take.

Bloomington's city officials said hiring Thorn Run Partners as lobbyists would improve the city's profile in Washington, D.C. The city council disagreed with using taxpayer money for additional advocacy that others should already be doing.

That’s a reasonable thought. Until a person ponders how many cities around the country pay for lobbyists. Hundreds of cities already pay for lobbyists to keep local concerns on the minds of those making decisions about federal dollars.

Federal dollars do get designated. We might object to how much is taken out of our wallets, but we enjoy benefits when those dollars come back for public works or to public advantage. If the acquisition of a portion of those billions depends on a group making five figures, we look at that at purchasing a ticket in a taxpayer-friendly lottery.

If the lobbying group being paid $90,000 annually was able to direct a mere $100,000 to Bloomington projects, the effort pays for itself. Even if it doesn’t result in immediate payback, the city’s name has a higher profile.

Can the same be accomplished without a lobbyist? That’s possible. But it would also require an effort from citizens as well as elected officials.

Alderman Grant Walch said Bloomington's elected officials in Springfield and Washington, D.C., should be fighting for the city, and council members should be able to call up their legislators to let them know which projects are priorities.

"I don't think we should be paying someone to do what we should be doing and our elected officials should be doing," Walch said.

That's a reasonable argument. Does that happen now? Will it happen in the future? Are we demanding too much if we ask that of first-term U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen? Hiring a firm makes it accountable for what is and isn't accomplished.

Alderman Nick Becker asked if there was a guarantee that the city could collect more than $90,000 in grants each year to recoup the consultant's expenses.

That's loaded question must, of course, be answered in the negative. But it's also the world we live in. Making changes in the lobbying system is a goal worth chasing.

But meanwhile, the rest of the country is playing by the rules under which the current process demands.