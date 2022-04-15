OUR VIEW: A day of renewal around the world

For those who follow Christian tenets, Easter Sunday is a day of renewal.

It’s the day on which Christians mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Two thousand years later, the world looks extremely different from the way it looked when Christ walked the earth. Unfortunately, the part of the world He walked is still the center of conflict as politics and society and violence are done in the name of controlling the area.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is just the largest of battles going on now on the other side of the globe.

Pope Francis said the conflict “is a failure of politics and of humanity, a shameful capitulation, a stinging defeat before the forces of evil. Let us not remain mired in theoretical discussions, but touch the wounded flesh of the victims. … Let us hear the true stories of these victims of violence, look at reality through their eyes, and listen with an open heart to the stories they tell. In this way, we will be able to grasp the abyss of evil at the heart of war.”

In the middle of Illinois, we are unlikely to come under arms fire from attackers. This is why comments like the Pope’s are necessary. Dealing with war as an abstract is much easier than pondering the deaths of individuals, the bodies “carpeted through the streets.”

Perhaps in addition to the celebration by those marking the holiday, a small slice of time could be set aside to offer thoughts are prayers toward the large landmass to the east, particularly the innocent victims. That’s certainly what Jesus would want.

