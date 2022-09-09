OUR VIEW: 9/11 still in our thoughts

Consider all that is going on here and in the world right now. It seems there is a crisis of varying degrees and lasting varying lengths of time about every other day.

Maybe that is just the world we live in now. A constant emphasis and focus on "today" and what is immediately in front of us.

But we should never forget the past — as this weekend illustrates.

Sunday marks 16 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, at the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and in a field in Pennsylvania. Those attacks literally changed the world we live in — and will continue to do so for decades to come.

For this generation, it was the Pearl Harbor of its day, a tragedy so immense and unthinkable that it is still hard to imagine it happened at all.

But it did.

In all, 2,996 people were killed and more than 6,000 were wounded in the attacks — statistics as jarring as they were when we learned of the totality of tragedy 21 years ago.

There were a lot of anniversary events to commemorate that day in the immediate years after 9/11. But by and large, the headlines about that day have faded. We have moved onto other concerns and the inevitable march of time that allowed us to think about other things.

Certainly, the families of the victims have not forgotten and the day has been marked every year with a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York, where all the names of those who died are solemnly read aloud.

A lot of us pause that day, too. We might say a prayer or close our eyes for a moment. But then we go about our day and confront the good and bad that happen in our own lives.

Time, it is said, heals all wounds. Perhaps, but not this one. And it never should.

There are people, including our presidents who have served since then, who most assuredly lie awake at night thinking, "Can it happen again?"

There have been terrorist attacks in the succeeding years, with radical extremists killing innocent people. But what was done to our country on that day, on 9/11, cannot happen again.

This, despite all our differences. Despite all the political discord. Despite the growing perception among many that the world seems to be on the brink.

As a nation, we cannot allow it. Back then there was naturally a lot of talk about this being the "united" states of America.

We can't forget that, either.