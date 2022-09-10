'Beyond comprehension': Revisiting The Pantagraph's 9/11 editorial

Editor's note: This editorial originally appeared in the Sept. 12, 2001, edition of The Pantagraph. We are printing it again today in recognition of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

After the 1993 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, most Americans realized this country was not immune to terrorism.

We became accustomed to increased security at airports and security barriers at public buildings such as the White House.

But nothing could prepare us mentally and emotionally for the scenes Tuesday morning in New York City and Washington, D.C. Not the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. Not the bombing near the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998. Not the attack on the USS Cole last year.

And, perhaps, nothing could have prepared us to anticipate and prevent an attack of this nature.

Even in places that are in a virtual state of war, such as Israel, it is all but impossible to prevent these actions by fanatics who are willing to die for their causes.

At a time when terrorism seems almost commonplace, the magnitude of this tragedy remains astounding. Thousands of people were killed or injured.

Americans would have been shocked if it had happened anywhere. That it happened here is beyond comprehension.

Pearl Harbor is the most direct comparison that comes to mind.

But at least then, the nation knew immediately and with certainty who was responsible. Our next steps were clear.

In this era of international terrorism, matters are more murky. Even if there is no doubt about who is responsible, the most appropriate and effective response is less clear.

But respond we must, once a target is clear. And U.S. allies should be part of that response.

The United States was not the only victim in this attack.

As President Bush said Tuesday, "Freedom itself was attacked this morning by a faceless coward, and freedom will be defended."

British Prime Minister Tony Blair, calling the mass terrorism "the new evil in our world," quite rightly said "the democracies of this world are going to have to come together and fight together."

Just as the attack on Pearl Harbor awakened a sleeping giant and filled Americans with a firm resolve to beat back their foes, this incident may awaken leaders the world over — including those who have continued to trade with countries that harbor terrorists.

Only through a united effort can we ensure that those responsible for these tragic events have nowhere to hide.