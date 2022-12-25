A Christmas wish for our readers

Christmas wish lists are a reflection of the person who makes them.

Some view lists as opportunities to shoot for the moon, loading up on expensive playthings. Some stick with the practical. Others avoid lists altogether. We might ask others for wish lists in order to give them something they really want, or simply to make our shopping lives easier.

But the gift for which some of us really wish is more esoteric and ethereal.

We see American soldiers stationed around the world. We see an unspeakable war with Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine and hope it doesn’t turn on the unimaginable horror of nuclear warfare. Closer to home, we see fractured families and friendships broken over social and political issues.

Fearmongering is a staple of our lives. We’re in such a constant state of being afraid that we’re often unable to determine the nature of the threats and concerns we’re warned about.

What would Jesus do? Almost certainly not what we’re seeing. The Christ about whom we’re taught had kindness for all and preached the same to his followers and all who came after him.

Everyone among us grew up with some kind of threat over our beings, external or internal. Some of those threats have vanished, some have grown larger. But we’ve survived them and continued to survive them, thanks to our own grit and the love and reassurance of those around us.

That’s the wish we have for ourselves are our readers. Let’s revive that fortitude and take solace in surrounding ourselves with the comfort of those who care about us and whom we care about in return. If we can set aside our differences and focus more on the things that unite us rather than what divides us, we can reduce tension and actually listen to one another rather than yell at and past ourselves.

The best thing about this wish is it will pay dividends throughout the year. Living in a constant state of fear and anger really isn’t living, and it certainly runs counter to the teachings of Jesus.

When preparing their wish lists, some people have submitted “peace on earth” or “everyone getting along” as their joking and improbable request.

But we have to imagine something before it can be tangible. Consider the unlikeliness of a child born in a scant and ramshackle manger. That child changed the world. If we’re willing to make an effort, we have the capability to change the world into what we imagine and wish it could be.

Peace on earth is a simplistic concept. But it’s simplistic enough to be understandable, and it’s a wish we have for everyone.

Merry Christmas.