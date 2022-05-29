Watch now: Flick: Trying to goose along all the geese

Roaming the grassy shores and calming waters of a beautiful east-side Bloomington neighborhood lake …

Look! Over there! It’s a bird! It’s a boat! … no wait … it’s that … that … that 2-foot orange thing buzzing near a gaggle of gathering geese!

Gadzooks — it’s the “Goosinator”!

“I think after all these efforts,” says Don Sutton, a subdivision patriarch, and on this day, lakeside and behind the remote controls of this new-fangled device in Bloomington’s Hawthorne II area, “I think maybe this might finally work. I will say absolutely it is helping. When I walk out there and they see me carrying it, they often fly out.”

In other words, for the momentarily scrambling and/or flying-away geese, to borrow from the movie that obviously was the birthright of sorts for the Goosinator’s name, "Hasta la vista, baby!"

The Goosinator? It is a gadget created at Cornell University that skims across ground and then also pilots into the water and sails through it, specifically made to chase off geese.

The city of Denver in Colorado, according to goosinator.com, has purchased several.

Also getting equipped are golf courses across America. Parks, too.

This isn’t an anti-fowl rally or — if you will — wild goose chase.

In flight while in their V-formations, geese are magnificent. Floating together on a lake, they are majestic. On a sidewalk, path or patio next to a lake or pond, after a hearty lunch of grass processed through their fast-working digestive tracts, they are a mess.

And so this spring comes to Hawthorne II — via a $3,800 purchase, a portion of residents' annual subdivision fees — the Goosinator!

A residential area born largely in the ‘90s out of the State Farm expansion and ensuing employment boom, surrounded by upscale homes and a row of zero-lot line residential duplex and triplex homes, its scenic, tri-fountained lake is its lynchpin.

There, a concrete trail also was laid for the 3/4 mile around the water, to the joy of walkers, runners, bikers — and eventually, hundreds of Canadian geese. They enjoy it as a handy bathroom, too.

Initially, a low-slung, two-wire “fence” encircled the lake, alleged to keep geese in the water and off the lakeside grass and concrete path.

In time, though, the geese learned — shazam! — if we simply fly or hop over the wires, there’s the grassy shoreline and concrete path Nirvana.

Subdivision fathers stepped up their efforts, placing several life-sized fake coyotes around the lake.

They didn’t much scare the geese, although a few joggers said they were shocked.

Next were “anti-goose” lights, anchored in several locations on the water, hailed by their makers as “sure to work.”

Looking a bit like small buoys or tiny lighthouses with blinking yellow lights on top, the geese allegedly would not like the blinking lights and fly on elsewhere, to other waters and rich, delicious, seductive, off-shore grass-eating and poo-depositing areas.

They didn’t work for long, either.

Some geese, in fact, seemed to like them and instead gathered around the “anti-geese” lights.

It was like — OK, our apologies to a popular fermented beverage — a Goose Island.

In spring 2021, hearing of a liquid spray-on agent to be applied monthly to the lakeside grasses that geese allegedly don’t like, the subdivision’s board of directors commissioned its use.

It worked for a few months — but then, by the return of another August, the geese did, too.

And so now comes 2022, and the Goosinator.

A mere 6 inches wide, propeller-propelled, battery-operated, alleged to be such a zipping-around deterrent that geese just don’t want to nest (and poo) where their life can be disrupted, it now periodically patrols the Hawthorne II lake.

Its biggest enemy: wind.

“It (the Goosinator) can be blown over by wind,” explains Sutton. “So it works best when we have days without much wind.”

Because geese in early May nest on their eggs and by Memorial Day bring around their newly-spawned families, first to roadways (Towanda Avenue, GE Road and areas around White Oak Park are especially popular) and then nearby bodies of water for a wonderful summer of swimming, regaling, squawking, eating and then eternally doing what follows, it’ll probably be July or August for residents of Hawthorne II to learn if the Goosinator has done what all its predecessors have not.

But, via the Arnold Schwarzenegger character in “The Terminator,” here is a defiant warning from its lake’s overlords to any geese who might be reading this and thinking the Goosinator is rendered only once or twice a season…

“Ahl be back!”

Stay tuned, you silly goose.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

