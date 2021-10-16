Wanted: Tell us who you're thankful for

Robyn Gautschy Skaggs Follow Robyn Gautschy Skaggs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is just over a month away, and then exactly a month after that, Christmas.

My family has never been one to go around the table and share what we’re thankful for before digging into our turkey and mashed potatoes — probably because our large family means we have multiple tables spread throughout the house. Instead, we all gather in the kitchen before the meal, and Dad or Aunt Karen say a prayer of thanks for our dinner, our family, and our time together.

I try to keep a spirit of thanksgiving in my everyday life. I’ve been thinking about this a lot as I speed through my current read, “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, about a woman leading her family through the Great Depression. They’re struggling farmers living in the Dust Bowl of Texas, where they are plagued by frequent hunger, water shortages and dust storms. As I went about my day on Tuesday, I thought of how good I had it to be making a meal with plenty to spare for leftovers, as much clean water as I needed straight from the faucet, a steady rain falling outside, and a load of laundry in the washer — no making my own soap, scrubbing and wringing out the clothes until my hands were sore, or hanging the laundry out to dry, hoping that a dust storm didn’t come up and undo all my hard work.

Sometimes thanksgiving comes out of our darkest times. On June 26, we lost the heart of my family, my Grandma Eileen Gautschy. She would have celebrated her 91st birthday and her 70th anniversary this month. Grandma was always my favorite person, and I still want to be like her “when I grow up.” She loved books, animals, parties, dolls, church and, most of all, her family. She had six children, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons, and somehow she made each one of us feel loved and special. Adjusting to life without Grandma has been difficult, but even through my tears, I have been grateful for two things: that I got to spend plenty of time with her during her last days, and that I got to have her as my grandmother. I don’t know how I got so lucky.

Here at The Pantagraph, we have the opportunity to share people’s stories every day, including how their lives have been shaped by change, by once-in-a-lifetime events, by heartbreak and by joy. We learned this month of U.S. Navy Seaman Second Class Arthur Ray Thinnes, who lost his life at Pearl Harbor when he was just 17, and now, 80 years later, he has finally been identified and brought home to rest, giving closure to his family. We shared the story of the Ellen Laesch, who, despite losing six family members to ALS, channeled her grief into writing a book about her family’s battle with the disease, and through this book, has raised more than $22,000 for the ALS Association. And we wrote about Christopher Stucky, a Bloomington man who fulfilled a lifelong dream last month when he competed on an episode of “Jeopardy!”.

We want to tell more of these stories — of local people with reasons, however big or small, to be thankful this year. Do you have a story, or do you know someone who does? We want to meet you. Please email me at robyn.skaggs@lee.net.

Happy Thanksgiving, readers. We are grateful for your support of local journalism at The Pantagraph.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.