Q: How does VA health care compare with non-VA hospitals?

A: According to Medicare’s latest nationwide survey of patients, VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics – including overall hospital rating, communication with doctors, communication about medication, willingness to recommend the hospital, and more. A 1-to-5-star rating system with 5 being the highest score possible was used in the rating process. Based on the surveys, between July 2021 and June 2022, 72% of VA hospitals received four or five stars for overall hospital rating compared to 48% of reporting non-VA hospitals. VA uses surveys extensively to help understand and improve the veteran's experience with VA. The VA Trust Report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 shows that nearly 90% of veterans who get their care from VA, trust VA for their care. (Based on 560,000 surveys). This latest rating is an improvement of 1.9% over the previous quarter and a 24% improvement since 2016. Veterans - now is the time to enroll in VA health care along with your comrades who are receiving great care from the VA!

CONCURRENT RECEIPT BILL ADVANCES

Currently, veterans with fewer than 20 years of service and a disability rating of less than 50% have their retirement pay reduced by a dollar for every dollar of disability pay they get! This process has been referred to with distain as “Concurrent Receipt." It means that an estimated 50,000 retirees (medically retired due to injuries from combat) are ineligible for concurrent benefits, without reduction. The average reduction in total benefits in 2022 was estimated to be above $1,900 per month. The bill to rectify this injustice was introduced last summer only to be preempted by the passage of the PACT ACT. Last year the same bill garnered the bipartisan support of 325 members of the House and 60 Senators but failed to be brought for votes in either House. This year the bill, named the “Major Richard Star Act” has been rushed through a positive vote in the House Armed Services Committee. Veterans and veteran's organizations have tried to accomplish this improvement for many years but have run into the problem of how to pay for it, since this bill makes Concurrent Receipt payments “mandatory”, not discretionary. Hopefully, Congress and the President will finally get this change enacted and implemented. To do less, is unacceptable!

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA is the world’s leading research and educational center of excellence on PTSD and traumatic stress. PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening or traumatic event. If the symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. The good news is there are effective treatments. Many people who are experiencing PTSD are reluctant to seek help due to a perceived idea that they should be able to deal with the problem without outside help. This perception is widespread in veterans as we have been taught, when things are not going well, to “suck it up” innovate and overcome. This is not a bad approach to life, but in cases such as with PTSD it often requires outside intervention to help the veteran manage PTSD symptoms. VA has helped develop a variety of effective measures for assessing trauma and PTSD utilized by professional practitioners both through VA health care and civilian medicine. Contact your VA clinic or hospital for mental health care if you are currently enrolled in VA health care and the area vet center for services which deal with PTSD even if you are not enrolled in VA health care.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

America seems to be divided into non-cohesive, self-indulged, groups of “victims” based on ethnic, racial, gender, political ideology, and a myriad of other characteristics that can only focus on their victimhood, not their own responsibility. Whatever happened to America the melting pot? The following quote says it all.

“To believe in personal responsibility would be to destroy the whole special role of the anointed, whose vision casts them in the role of rescuers of people treated unfairly by “Society”.”

- Thomas Sowell