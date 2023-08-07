Q: My husband who was a Vietnam War Veteran passed away recently. Friends have told me that the VA might provide financial assistance to help cover burial and funeral expenses. Am I eligible for this assistance?

A: You may be eligible for veterans burial allowances if you are paying for the burial and funeral costs, and you will not be reimbursed by any other organization like another government agency or veteran’s employer. You must also meet all these requirements. If one of the following relationships or professional roles describes your connection to the veteran: You are the veteran’s surviving spouse (the VA also recognizes same-sex marriages), or you are the surviving partner from a legal union (a relationship made formal in a document issued by the state recognizing the union), or you are a surviving spouse of the veteran, or you are a parent of the veteran, or you are the executor or administrator of the veteran’s estate (someone who officially represents the veteran).The veteran who died must not have received a dishonorable discharge. Additionally, the veteran must also have met certain other requirements based on passing away from a service-connected disability and other factors about the veteran’s relationship to receiving service-connected compensation, pension or military retirement benefits. Visit va.gov/burials-memorials/veterans-burial-allowance for more details.

Q: My deceased husband, who served in the Army, passed away several years ago and was buried in our “family” plot. We have a “vertical” grave marker but there is no engraving that indicates my husband was a veteran. Will the government provide a different grave marker with veteran indicated on it so that the local veterans group will know to put an American flag on it on patriotic holidays?

A: Yes and no. You should contact your cemetery sextant to see if their rules would allow the second marker. If the cemetery allows the second marker you can order a marble, granite or cast-bronze horizontal marker. The form to use is VA Form 40-1330. If the cemetery does not allow a second marker, the VA has created a Veteran Service Medallion that can be epoxied to the vertical family grave marker. The VA form to order the Medallion is 40-1330M. Visit va.gov/burials-memorials/memorial-items/headstones-markers-medallions/ for more details.

Q: I served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. I just received a letter from the VA concerning the PACT Act. It indicates that the VA sent the letter because I might be eligible for service-connected disability compensation under the PACT Act. I am confused about how to consider what it says and what I should do about it.

A: The PACT Act was passed in the fall of 2022 and extended service-connected disability benefits to some veterans who previously had been denied compensation concerning exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the Vietnam area. Previously, a veteran had to have “boots on the ground” in Vietnam to qualify for exposure-related disability. The act also expanded benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxins at burn pits who served in southeast Asia during the Gulf Wars, as well as other airborne hazardous exposures. The letter is legitimate, and you should contact the VA at the number provided to discussion your eligibility.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

America has a fierce battle in front of it! Are we going to accept our failures in our past and strive to correct our shortcomings and return to respect and believe in our nation and our way of life? Or are we going to go the way of extinction like the gooney bird? Patriotism is the key!

“The modern patriotism, the true patriotism, the only rational patriotism is loyalty to the nation all the time, loyalty to the government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain

