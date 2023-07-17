VA-RELATED DISABILITY CLAIMS SCAMS

The most prominent VA-related scam involves “VA benefit claim coaches." Without detailing further, remember this fact: “A veteran never has to pay someone to file a claim for service-connect disability compensation.” There are many for-profit companies who claim they can facilitate the veteran in the VA disability claims process using coaches and videos and written material to assist writing claims. However, most of these firms charge the veteran several thousand dollars for only a few hours of consultation and viewing videos. Often, these presentations are held in groups with very little personal assistance provided. The veteran is expected to pay for the sessions upfront or on a billed basis after a sizable “down payment." After these sessions, the veteran is supposed to be able to file a very good disability claim with the VA. What these companies are doing is “legal” in many states, since in most cases, the “coach” does not actually file the claim, but rather simply provides information. The bureaucracy of the government at all levels is daunting at best and many veterans are not receiving their deserved benefits because they do not file claims. There is a very explicit certification process with the VA to file claims for other people, and many of these coaches are not certified. Contact your local Veterans Service Officer from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs or a VA-accredited VSO with a veterans organization like the American Legion, the VFW, AMVETS or Disabled American Veterans for free help filing a claim.

Q: My father is a Vietnam veteran who has been diagnosed with dementia. He saw combat in Vietnam and has been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder by the VA. He has a VA service-connected disability rating of 40%. Could a claim for an upgrade in his rating be filed for his dementia?

A: According to the VA, dementia can be caused by underlying mental health conditions, such as depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. When filing a claim based on dementia, it is important to assess what caused the veteran’s dementia. To qualify for benefits through the VA, the veteran will have to show that their dementia is service connected, just like any other claim, with a current psychiatric disorder that was acquired and evidence of an in-service stressor.

HOPE FOR WARRIORS CORN CRIB EVENT

Hope for the Warriors in partnership with Great Plains Media (The Cities, The Bull and Magic) FM radio stations will broadcast from the Corn Crib in Normal for 36 straight hours to help those who have served our country. Any contributions are appreciated and will go to benefit veterans in need. While a national organization, Hope for the Warriors has assisted 28 families in Bloomington-Normal. For each $5 donation a flag will be placed on a seat designating that seat “saved for a soldier” during the event. The event will commence at 6 a.m. July 20.

Quote of the day

The nation is divided! This is not the first time, nor will it be the last division so intense. This quote sums up what we need to do together solidify our unity.

“Be Americans. Let there be no sectionalism, no North, South, East, or West. You are all dependent on one another and should be one in union. In one word, be a nation. Be Americans and be true to yourselves.” — George Washington

