The Department of Veteran Affairs announced July 25 that it will conduct a scientific review to determine whether there is a relationship between three conditions — acute leukemias, chronic leukemias, and multiple myeloma outside of the head and neck — and toxic exposures for service members who deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Uzbekistan, and the entire Southwest Asia theater of operations. Cancers of the head and neck are already considered presumptive under the PACT Act, so the research will focus solely on the three cancers listed. If this new research concludes that these three conditions are service-connected, the three conditions could be declared to be presumptive, and could mean that veterans would not have to prove exposure, but the mere fact that they were in an area where exposure could occur would satisfactorily prove the service-connected nature of the condition. Veterans who have these conditions and meet the exposure criteria should file a claim or submit their intent to file a claim. Veterans who do so on or before Aug. 9, 2023, may have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022. For further information about the PACT Act and a full list of presumptive conditions covered under the law, visit VA.gov/PACT.

Hun Sen has been Cambodia’s autocratic prime minister for nearly four decades, during which the opposition party has been stifled and the country has grown increasingly close to China. Hun Sen is most likely to be reelected for another term, but the 70-year-old former communist Khmer Rouge fighter says he is ready to hand the premiership to his oldest son, Hun Manet. Hun Manet is a graduate of the U. S. Military Academy at West Point and currently heads the country’s army. Besides being a West Point graduate, Hun Manet received his master’s degree at New York University and his doctorate in economics at Britain’s Bristol University. No one seems to be sure when Hun Manet becomes premier, whether he will continue the close relationship with China or improve ties with the U.S.

The VA has added another weapon to help veterans manage their pain. The “Neurolumen” device combines low-level lasers, LEDFs and electrical stimulation (similar to a TENS unit) in an easy-to-apply flexible wrap that is connected to the device box. It can be used at VA health care locations and is portable enough that the VA, when appropriate, can easily train the veteran on how to use the device at home. The restorative power of the laser and LED therapy may reduce inflammation, but also increase circulation to offer an effective alternative for pain relief. The device has options for multiple “wraps” which enable the user to treat pain at multiple body locations simultaneously. This device is approved through the Central Office of the VA, and the GSA Contract is #V797D-40311 for reference if you contact your VA provider to find out if you would be a good candidate for the device. The VA continues its pursuit of effective treatment for pain without the overuse of drugs.

“The proverb warns that, ‘You should not bite the hand that feeds you.’ But maybe you should if it prevents you from feeding yourself.” — Thomas Szasz