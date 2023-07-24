Q: I served in the army during the Vietnam era and have a copy of my DD214 to prove it! Over the years, I have heard many times from others claiming to be veterans, that they are unable to get a copy of their DD214’s because they were burned up during a fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis. What is the true story about the fire and what records were actually lost?

A: Any person claiming to be a veteran that claims being discharged after 1974 and that their military record was destroyed in the fire is probably “stretching” the truth either about their veteran status or the reason that no DD214 can be provided. The fire was discovered on the top (sixth) floor of the NPRC building near St. Louis. which was about 1.6 million square feet! Roughly, 52 million official military personnel files, or OMPFs from all branches of military service were filed there in cardboard boxes on steel shelves. The fire was discovered just after midnight on July 12, 1973, and was not extinguished until July 16. Some files were lost from all the branches of the military, but the army and Air Force records suffered most. The flames consumed 80% of army personnel files for people discharged between November 1, 1912 and January 1, 1960. It is estimated that Air Force files for 75% of personnel discharged from September 25, 1947, through January 1, 1964, with names that began after “Hubbard, James,” were lost. The number of records from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard is unknown except only a small number of these records that were out of the storage area to be worked on, because the rest of these records were stored in an area not affected by the fire or water damage. Overall, 16 million to 18 million records were either destroyed or damaged. The origin of the fire has been one of the great mysteries of our time with theories of careless discarding of a cigarette to arson by “hippies”, to the attempt to destroy particular records of veterans whose records could cause legal or political problems if ever revealed. More details about all aspects of the fire, event and its aftermath can be researched by googling NPRC 1973 fire. More recent Navy personnel records are now housed in the Navy Personnel Records Center in Millington, Tennessee and recent Marine Corps personnel records are now housed at Quantico, Virginia.

DO YOU KNOW?

The Quality of Life (QL+) Program is seeking veterans with disabilities who would benefit from having custom specialized devices built to help with their active lifestyle or simply to enhance their everyday life. The program has helped everyone from Paralympic athletes to veterans looking to improve their ability to return to the everyday activities that may be tougher for them because of their injuries. Projects have included hiking prosthetics, kayak and bike lifts, wheelchair tire cleaners, specialized archery equipment and even a rollerblading attachment for a prosthetic leg. The program involves the VA partnering with engineering students from 21 universities across the country who take on these projects as part of their senior capstone projects. The fall semester is spent working with the veteran (referred to as Challengers) and collaboratively developing designs for the device. Spring semester is spent building the device. If fittings, measurement, or other things of this nature need to be done in-person, QL+ will pay for travel for a meeting between the challenger and students. Veterans who feel they might benefit from this program should go to the QL+ YouTube Channel to see videos of the projects and fill out the online application to be considered as a challenger.

DID YOU KNOW?

For decades now, the Department of Defense and volunteer organizations have worked with the Vietnamese government to find the remains of American soldiers listed as Missing in Action. This effort has resulted in hundreds of families of U.S. MIAs to have the remains of their loved ones returned for proper burial. Now the Department of Defense has authorized the USAID (United States Agency for International development) the formidable task of providing technical assistance in accounting for as many as 300,000 Vietnamese missing. The reasoning in providing the assistance is twofold in that the Vietnamese government has been helpful in locating the remains of our missing and it is likely that we will find additional American MIAs remains as we search for the MIAs of Vietnam.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We seem to be moving steadily in the direction of a society where no one is responsible for what he himself did but we are all responsible for what somebody else did, either in the present or in the past.”

- Thomas Sowell