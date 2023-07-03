PACT ACT DEADLINE APPROACHES

Post-9/11 veterans who served between 2001 and 2013 have until Sept. 30 to enroll in Department of Veterans Affairs health care without being subject to the “income means test." The date will conclude a one-year “special enrollment period” provided by the PACT Act for post-9/11 veterans who may have been exposed to toxins based on their deployment. Remember, many of the health issues caused by exposure to toxins may not manifest themselves for decades after exposure. Veterans who have medical issues associated with exposure to toxins as a part of their military service need to utilize VA health care services because of VA’s extensive experience with such cases as compared to non-VA medical care. To qualify, veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care must have served on active duty “in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War.” They also must have been discharged or released between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013. The easiest way to enroll in VA health care is to complete the VA Form 10-10 EZ Application for health care benefits which can be obtained online, or contact your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission Office at 309-888-5140. You must also have a copy of your DD214 to enroll. After completing the form, contact the Bloomington VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic and ask for “eligibility,” which will assist you in the enrollment process.

HERE WE GO AGAIN?

Congress is seeking to kill the Army Combat Fitness Test, or ACFT, and revert to the service’s previous fitness test, by canceling the ACFT as part of the mandatory passing of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which provides funding for the Pentagon. The ACFT has been in development for several years and has been field tested and implemented. The use of ACFT training regimens appears to upgrade the overall fitness of all the demographics of members in the Army. The “problem” that Congress perceives in the use of the ACFT training and testing programs seems to be some demographic groups do better on the ACFT even though the ACFT training is the same for all.

DID YOU KNOW?

The stated mission of the U.S. Army is: “To deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars by providing ready, prompt and sustained land dominance by army forces across the full spectrum of conflict as part of the Joint Force.” The army “People Strategy” mission and vision are: “The total army will acquire, develop, employ, and retain the diversity of soldier and civilian talent needed to achieve total army readiness.” The Army Combat Fitness Test is the standard by which fitness is measured. The "diversity" referred to seems to be at odds with the "win our nation’s wars" mission statement, since fitness standards are different for males and females and for different age groups. For example, the maximum score in each of the six ACFT events is 100 and the minimum score is 60. However, in five of the six events, the score for females to achieve 100 points is lower than the score necessary for the male to achieve 100 points. Additionally, in four of the six events the minimum acceptable performance in that event is lower for females than for males. In non-military activity, accepting lower physical performance to support diversity, equity and inclusivity has become acceptable. However, in the military, especially combat forces, “social engineering” for DEI-sake can lead to loss of lives, and defeat. The physical performance standards should be the same for everyone! Using the same standards for everyone does not mean lowering the standards for all just so that DEI goals are achieved. Visit armycombatfitness.com/scoringstandards for more details.

Quote of the day

"Our growing softness, our increasing lack of physical fitness, is a menace to our security." — John F. Kennedy

Photos: Biden marks Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery