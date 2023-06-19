Q: I am aware of the PACT Act but am confused on how it affects survivor benefits. What are the criteria to be eligible for the survivor benefit under the PACT Act?

A: New presumptive conditions identified in the PACT Act have expanded the veteran’s eligibility for service-connected disability benefits, adding new conditions related to toxic exposure and new locations associated with the toxic exposure. Because of the expanded conditions and locations of toxic exposures for which veterans may be eligible for benefits, the act also increased the number of survivors who may be eligible. The benefit is the Dependency and Indemnity Compensation program, which is a monthly payment provided to the surviving spouse, dependent child or parent of a veteran who died from a service-connected disability. There are eligibility requirements concerning marriage relationship, co-residency requirements at the time of the veteran’s passing and length of marriage at time of death. There is also a means test for DIC to be considered for the parents of the deceased veteran. For a more detailed explanation visit news.va.gov/120869/more-survivors-eligible-pact-act-benefits . VA Form 21P-534EZ “Application for DIC, Survivors Penson and/or Accrued Benefits” and its associated instructions are available through the news.va.gov website. However, don’t get frustrated with the application process, which is 20 pages! Contact your certified veterans service officer for assistance.

Q: Don’t get me wrong! I utilize VA health care as my primary health care provider and feel that I get very good care. However, sometimes I disagree with a decision by my VA provider. How do I navigate the bureaucracy when I disagree? I do not want to damage what I feel is a great relationship with my provider and the VA.

A: VA medical-related benefits can be appealed based on two kinds of decisions: medical care determinations and claims for service-connected disability benefits decisions. I will only address appeals based on medical care decisions and not determinations concerning a claim for VA service-connected disability compensation. The two appeals processes are totally different. A medical care decision appeal may be related to a certain medication being prescribed, treatment, physical therapy and possibly a decision to refer you to a community provider for care. An appeal for this decision would involve filing a clinical appeal, which allows other medical professionals to review your medical needs and decide whether the determination was correct. VA medical care is a team-based approach whose mission is to provide the best, timely care possible for veterans, so you should not be concerned about any negative consequence from your appeal of a decision. Contact the patient advocate at your VA facility to initiate a clinical appeal after you discuss the disagreement with your provider.

