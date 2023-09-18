Did you know?

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), essentially the same disease, are the most common adult forms of leukemia. Over 13,000 veterans have this diagnosis, which is associated with toxic exposures included in the PACT Act.

The mere mention of leukemia brings cold shivers to most people. However, due to the significant number of veterans who have CLL/SLL, the VA has vast experience dealing with veterans who develop the disease. Anxiety and depression often accompany the diagnosis. The VA treats both the CLL/SLL diseases but also has support groups and mental/emotional health care to help the veteran and their family.

While these diseases are not yet curable, the two approaches used by the VA for treatment are generally well tolerated and typically successful at reversing (but not curing) CLL/SLL (a form of blood cancer). If you are not enrolled in VA health care, apply now.

VA Research & Development moving forward

The Veterans Administration has been in the research and development business for decades with “firsts” in research on tuberculosis and heart disease. Other VA firsts include the creation of nicotine patches to help stop smoking; the invention of the cardiac pacemaker; the first successful liver transplant; the development of the CAT (or CT) scan and microelectronics and robotics to create artificial limbs that look, feel and work more like natural arms and legs.

The VA research program consists of four main research services, which work together to address the full spectrum of veterans’ health needs: Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development conducts preclinical research to understand life processes from the molecular, genomic and physiological level in regard to diseases affecting veterans; Clinical Science Research and Development focuses on clinical trials and other research involving human volunteers to study new treatments, compare existing therapies and improve clinical practice and care; Health Services Research and Development supports research to improve the delivery of health care to veterans; and Rehabilitation Research and Development conducts research to create innovations that restore veterans who have become disabled due to injury or disease.

Visit research.va.gov/for_veterans/default.cfm to find VA studies and details of research and development that you can volunteer to join.

Rare respiratory cancers become presumptive

Designation of certain very rare respiratory cancers as being presumptive for compensation consideration is now implemented for veterans who have been diagnosed with these cancers. The VA will process disability compensation claims for veterans who served any amount of time in the Southwest Asia theater of operations beginning Aug. 2, 1990, to the present, or Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti beginning Sept. 19, 2001, to present.

Due to the rarity of these cancers, the VA has been unable to acquire the usual amount of statistical medical information to formally declare these cancers are presumptive to exposure. However, through a focused review of scientific and medical evidence, the VA has concluded that the unique circumstances of these rare cancers warrant a presumptive determination for them.

The nine rare respiratory cancers are squamous cell carcinoma of the larynx; squamous cell carcinomas of the trachea; adenocarcinoma of the trachea; salivary gland type tumors of the trachea; adenosquamous carcinoma of the lung; large cell carcinoma of the lung; salivary gland type tumors of the lung; stromateidae carcinoma of the lung; typical and atypical carcinoid of the lung. Veterans diagnosed with these cancers should file service-connected disability compensations claims.

