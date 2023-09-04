DID YOU KNOW?

3M Co. has tentatively agreed to pay more than $5.5 billion to resolve over 300,000 lawsuits claiming it sold the U.S. military defective hearing protective ear plugs. Early in the legal suit process, several analysts estimated the cost for 3M, if the case was lost in court, could be as high as $9.5 billion. 3M attempted to file for bankruptcy protection, but a federal judge denied that attempt because the filing did not meet proper bankruptcy guidelines. That ruling led to the negotiation attempt between the company and the litigants. The 3M Board of Directors has not approved the $5.5 billion negotiated settlement.

Q: I am a veteran of military service. I sent the Standard Form 180 Request for military records document over 10 months ago! I have still not received my records! Why is it taking so long?

A: Like many organizations, during the pandemic the National Archives and Records Administration imposed limitations on how many staff could be in the facility concurrently to protect its workforce and do its part to reduce community spread of the virus. The reduction in on-site capacity led to the current backlog of unanswered requests, which stood at 250,000 as of July 1. The National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis is part of the NARA. The most requested document is the DD Form 214 or equivalent. Most military records for the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard are housed at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, and use of the SF 180 Form should result in receiving the response in 10 days or less. It may take several months for a response for items such as medical records or complete military records file. Recent Navy records are housed at the Naval Personnel Records Center in Millington, Tennessee, and recent Marine Corps records are filed at Quantico, Virginia. After the plan is in place to eliminate the entire backlog by December, other types of requests will continue to be delayed. The Department of Veteran Affairs may prove quicker access to DD214’s by using the VA eBenefits application at ebenefits.va.gov/ebenefits/homepage or the Department of Defense milConnect application at milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/. Modern military medical records may be accessed through the VA’s Blue Button application at va.gov/health-care/get-medical-records.

Q: I hear veterans talking about the type of discharges they received from military service. Frankly, I am confused! What kind of discharges are there?

A: When you exit the military, you receive a military discharge that denotes the circumstances under which you left, in your military service records. There are eight different characterizations of military discharges: honorable discharges, general discharges, entry-level separations, medical discharges, other than honorable discharges, bad conduct discharges, dishonorable discharges and dismissal (officer discharge). Most discharge types allow the veteran to receive all or most of the VA benefits from the military service. However, some discharge types result in partial loss of benefits or complete denial of benefits (e.g., entry-level separation is given when time in service is less than a certain time period that would cause denial of such benefits as VA health care). Other than honorable discharges result in loss of some VA benefits. Dishonorable discharges almost always result in loss of all benefits.

We celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day on Sept. 17 to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1887. America is facing difficult decisions concerning climate, inflation, weaponization of its government agencies, illegal immigration and a dozen other issues. Nations, including America, are only reflections of the people who live there. Our Constitution is unique in the world in that it recognizes the omnipotent power of the people over their elected and military representatives. The Constitution enables our citizens to live out the ideals in the following quote:

“The truth of the matter is that you always know the right thing to do. The hard part is doing it.” — Norman Schwarzkopf

