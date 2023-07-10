Veterans maintenance solutions

The Central Illinois Housing Network for Veterans/Veterans Maintenance Solutions Organization will hold an event on July 15 to raise funds for their Home Repairs for Heroes Program, which assists veterans who need home repairs or maintenance on their homes.

The fundraiser will be from 3 to 9 p.m. at Casper’s Brewing Co. on Ireland Grove Road in Bloomington. There will be live music during the event. Food will be provided by A to Z Catering, and there will be a bake sale with goods donated by Ivy Lane Bakery and Nine Lives Bakery. Beverages will be available inside Casper’s.

Additionally, Aaron Amadeus will have a book signing from 3 to 6 p.m. for his latest book, “Hollywood Dead.” Attend the Home Repairs for Heroes fundraiser for a fun evening for a great cause! Questions? Call 309-838-9124.

VA airborne hazardous exposure

The VA, at the Veterans Health Administration as well as the Veterans Benefits Administration, collects valuable medical information from veterans when they provide health care and when they develop claims for disability compensation.

While this information is primarily to determine medical care decisions and claims decisions for individual veterans, this information is invaluable for research on health conditions and treatment of the health and compensation claims. Before a particular medical condition can be determined by the VA to have a connection to a particular hazard exposure, data must be collected to determine that the exposure caused the medical problem.

It took many years for the VA to determine that medical conditions such as diabetes, ischemic heart disease and many kinds of cancer were likely caused by the exposure to Agent Orange (a chemical defoliant).

Many Vietnam veterans did not apply for VA health care when they got out of the service, nor did they file for service-connected disability compensation for years due to “extreme anti-war and anti-veteran” sentiment back home. This reduced the amount and timeliness of the collection of the necessary data to determine “causation.”

Today, the VA Airborne Hazardous Exposure Registry facilitates the collection of relevant data by encouraging veterans who may have been exposed to toxins during their service. The registries cover Agent Orange exposure, burn pit exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water, ionized radiation exposure, depleted uranium, war and others.

Visit the VA Airborne Hazardous Exposure Registry by Googling “VA Airborne Hazardous Exposure” and select “Environmental Health Registry Evaluation for Veterans” for more information.

Did you know?

The Supreme Court ruled that race-based admissions policies are unconstitutional. But according to a footnote in Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion, “… this policy would not impact how military service academies approached admissions, citing “‘distinct interests’ those institutions have.”

Historically, the academies have justified race and sex-related factors in the admissions process due to the need for a diverse officer corps. As of 2022, the Department of Defense’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion assessed that while 19% of the military’s enlisted personnel were Black, only 8% of its officers were Black. However, Reserve Officer Training Corp commissions over half of the military’s officers in a particular year. Additionally, another quarter of the nation’s officers commission via Officer Candidate School. OCS requires no prior qualification beyond a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college. How things have changed! During the Vietnam War era the need for entry-level officers was so high that only a high school diploma or a GED was required. However, what was implied, was that whatever route a newly commissioned officer took to get commissioned, excellence of performance was the most important qualification. No one can be expected to be perfect. However, the importance of excellence can never be overrated.

If the admissions process of any institution, especially the military, is one which extolls and appreciates the excellence of those admitted, what need is there for other subjective factors?

Quote of the day

“The power of excellence is overwhelming. It is always in demand, and nobody cares about its color.” — Daniel James

Photos: Scenes from the Fourth of July across the US