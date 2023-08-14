DID YOU KNOW?

Most veterans who enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980, or entered active duty after Oct. 16, 1981, must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which they were called to active duty to be eligible for VA health care. This minimum duty requirement may not apply to veterans who were discharged for a disability incurred or aggravated in the line of duty; were discharged for a hardship; or received an “early out.” Since there are several other exceptions to the minimum duty requirement, VA encourages all veterans to apply to determine their enrollment eligibility. Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care or have been denied because of the income means test implemented in 2003 should apply for VA health care now. The PACT Act has expanded eligibility for both filing for disability compensation and VA health care. Contact your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission office at suite 400D in the McLean County Health Department building at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington or call 309- 888-5140.

The Support Expanded Review for Veterans in Combat Environment, the “SERVICE Act” (P.L. 117-133), expands eligibility for VA mammograph screenings to veterans who served in certain locations during specified periods, including those who were exposed to toxic substances at such locations. The following listed locations do not include bodies of water around or airspace above such locations. The list includes Iraq between Aug. 2, 1990, and Feb. 28, 1991, and from March 19, 2003, until burn pits are no longer used in Iraq; the Southwest Asia theater of operations, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar, from Aug. 2, 1990, until burn pits are no longer used in such locations; Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon and Yemen from Sept. 11, 2011, until burn pits are no longer used in such locations; and other locations and time periods as determined by the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry.

NATIONAL PURPLE HEART DAY

Aug. 7 marked the 240th anniversary of the creation of the Badge of Military Merit, which eventually evolved to become the Purple Heart. This day of recognition offers Americans a special opportunity to thank the nearly 2 million brave men and women who fought for our nation's freedom and now bear the physical scars of war. Ceremonies have been held at various locations across America each year since the official recognition of Purple Heart Day. Locally, the American Legion conducted a Purple Heart Day ceremony on the east steps of the McLean County Museum of History. After an opening prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and brief remarks, the names of approximately 50 Purple Heart recipients were read to the assembled crowd. Taps were sounded to close the ceremony. The legion will conduct a similar ceremony on each future Aug. 7.

The legion is still collecting the names of Purple Heart recipients for future ceremonies. If you know of a Purple Heart recipient, contact the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission at 309-888-5140 and the veteran will be included in future events. The National Purple Heart Honor Museum requests those Purple Heart recipients who have not registered with the Purple Heart Foundation and the families and friends of Purple Heart recipients visit the National Purple Heart Foundation website. While at the website, the Purple Heart recipient can be registered with the Museum Hall of Honor. The National Purple Heart Foundation is creating a database with not only the names of the recipients, but also their stories about their Purple Heart. While on the website, explore the fascinating story of how the Badge of Military Merit eventually became the Purple Heart.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

The world and America seem to be mesmerized with social media and technology. These can be great things for humanity, but too often result in the loss of the most valuable intangible in our lives and our nation. The following quote illuminates it all.

“Sometimes you have to disconnect to stay connected. Remember the old days when you had eye contact during a conversation? When everyone wasn’t looking down at a device in their hands? We’ve become so focused on that tiny screen that we forget the big picture, the people right in front of us.“ — Regina Brett

