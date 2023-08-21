ARMY’S CREATIVE RECRUITING EFFORTS PAY OFF

The Army has improved its recruiting candidate pool and paid more than $15 million in cash bonuses since it rolled out a preparatory course a year ago to help more young Americans qualify for military service. The Future Soldier Preparatory Course was launched Aug. 8, 2022, at Fort Jackson, North Carolina, because of increased difficulty recruiting qualified people in recent years. The goal of the course is to get young Americans in better physical and academic condition so they can meet the military’s entry requirements. Approximately 8,800 people have completed the course with a 95% graduation rate from the program. Fewer than 25% of young Americans between the ages of 17 and 24 can meet the academic and physical requirements to join the military, according to the Pentagon. The program has two tracks: academic and physical. While the tracks are separate, both can be taken simultaneously if appropriate. Based on the good results, the Army is expanding the course at a second location at Fort Moore, Georgia (the former Fort Benning, Georgia).

VETERANS OUTREACH EVENT

The VA Community Partnership Committee will hold an outreach event from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the Normal Public Library’s Community Room. This event will showcase services for veterans from the Danville Illiana VA and the Bloomington-Normal community. Vendors and providers of services to veterans are encouraged to take this opportunity to showcase their organization’s services. More information about the event will be featured in this column as we near the event date. Vendors and/or Veterans Service Organizations like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS and Marine Corps League who would like to participate in the event should contact Debi Terfructre at 309-827-4090, ext. 47867. Veterans and their family members are encouraged to attend this event and increase their knowledge and understanding of VA benefits and veteran services from the community.

REMOVAL OF CONFEDERATE MONUMENT AT ARLINGTON

The U.S. Naming Commission was created by Congress in 2021 under the National Defense Authorization Act to direct the Department of Defense, to “remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America from all assets of the Department of Defense.” Having completed its renaming efforts of several military installations in the South and the changes of names of streets and buildings at other military installations, the commission is now directing the Defense Department to remove the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Arlington is not operated by the VA, but rather by the U.S. Army. Congress authorized in 1900 the internment of Confederate veterans in Arlington. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson unveiled the Confederate Memorial at Arlington. It was intended to be part of the effort to reunite America, which was still divided more than five decades after the end of the Civil War. The statue is 32 feet tall and features the Biblical reference of ”beating swords into plowshares.” While some imagery on the monument depicts slavery in less of the brutal reality that it was, there was nothing “glorifying” slavery or the Confederacy. Arlington is providing a 30-day public comment window to solicit opinions from the public concerning where the monument should be placed outside Arlington Cemetery. To submit a “Confederate Memorial Removal Environment Impact Statement,” visit Arlington’s website and fill out the electronic form by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 2. The public comment window is not interested in input as to whether the monument should be removed, but only what to do with it after removal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Nary a day goes by that America’s citizens are not deluged with yet another revelation that our leaders have spun the truth or withheld information from its citizens. Transparency and accountability are the keys to freedom in our republic.

“The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.” — Patrick Henry

