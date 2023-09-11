DID YOU KNOW?

There is only one person who is buried at Arlington National Cemetery who was also born on that property. James Parks was born into slavery on the estate owned by General Robert E. Lee, which became Arlington National Cemetery. Park was born into slavery in 1843 and was owned by Colonel George Washington Parke Custis. Custis was the son of Martha Washington and her first husband before she married George Washington, who eventually adopted Custis. Custis built Arlington House in the early 1800s, partly as a memorial to Washington, who died in 1799. Park was a slave at the Arlington House plantation through his late teens. The property was then owned by Custis’ daughter, Mary, and her husband, General Robert E. Lee. Custis died in 1857 and willed that all his slaves would be granted their freedom five years after his death. By the time five years had passed, the Civil War had started, but fulfilling the request of Custis, the slaves were freed. However, Park stayed on at Arlington House until near his death at age 86. Park’s long knowledge of the Arlington House history helped enormously with the restoration of Arlington House. He also was buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors, even though he never served in the military. Park left behind a legacy so rich that the American Legion sponsored a marker at his gravesite.

Q: I experienced a lot of situations while in the military and saw a lot of carnage, including injuries to myself and others and the results of “our” military activity against the enemy. I have never pursued service-connected disability for post traumatic stress disorder. Now, a decade after leaving the military, I am having difficulty sleeping, anxiety and depression. I don’t understand PTSD and am unsure if my issues are related to my service.

A: Under the current VA rating system for PTSD, the government considers stressful events to be contributing factors if the events are a result of combat, personal trauma or other life-threatening situations. The veteran is evaluated partly on the symptoms the veteran is suffering as a result of traumatic events and include the following: exposure to actual or threatened death, serious injury or sexual violation; intrusive symptoms such as distressing memories, nightmares and flashbacks; avoidance of people, places and situations that remind the sufferer of the traumatic events; negative mental states such as detachment, memory loss, distrust, hopelessness, self-blame, fear, anger, guilt, shame, loss of interest in activities, etc.; hyperarousal states, including irritability, angry outbursts, hypervigilance, problems concentrating, easy to startle, trouble sleeping and more. If you have symptoms like these, consult your VA primary care provider for guidance and referral for mental health care. If you do not have VA health care, apply now. Your claim for PTSD service-connected disability compensation will be facilitated if the VA health care has documented your symptoms during your visits for health care.

Q: My father was in the Army during World War II and received several medals for his service. Through the years, and several physical moves, his honorable discharge certificate and his medals have been lost. I would like to create a family heirloom about his military service. Can I get replacements for these items?

A: Yes! The National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis houses most military records and especially Army records. There are usually no costs for these records or the medals, awards and ribbons. Browse Standard Form 180 (SF 180) on your computer and the form will appear. The form requests information about the veteran’s military service that will assist the NPRC in identifying the correct file. The SF 180 also has boxes to check about what items the requester is seeking. If the veteran is still living, the request normally should be signed by the veteran. If deceased, the spouse, siblings, children and/or parents can request the documents. The Discharge or DD 214 will be located quickly, but the replacement medals must be confirmed by the NPRC and then sent from another location, which could take several months. Heads up: The NPRC is now under the National Archives and Records Administration. Many World War II records are now at the NARA facility. There may be charges for obtaining records located at the NARA facility, so requests for the older records should be made as soon as possible.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Whatever you are, be a good one” — Abraham Lincoln

