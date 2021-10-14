Varner: The space between surface culture and humanity

School year 1966-67, I was a guest student in England and then had a wonderful summer trying to learn some French in Strasbourg, Alsace–Lorraine, where they spoke German.

The year’s tuition was $375 and I traveled by ship. The five-day Atlantic cruise to England was cheaper than an eight-hour jet plane ride. The experience gave this Illinois boy a lifelong interest in things international.

I visited many churches and saw so many plaques with so many names remembering those lost in what was called the Great War. There were, of course, other plaques remembering those lost the second time around.

To my surprise, there were others remembering those lost in what were called the Afghan wars of the 1870s. It had something to do with the Khyber Pass. The British lost that one.

In our own time, the Russians tried to bring the glories of socialism to the Afgans, but as with the Brits, were driven out. In the new century, it was our turn, with a 20-year experiment in liberal democracy. How could our 20-year, trillion-plus-dollar effort have collapsed in just a few days?

I had an Afghan taxi driver in New York City, and he said an Afgan would take on 500 others and never retreat. Something to think about: having defeated three of the greatest military powers in the word.

In military operations, politics and not least, international business, a grip on the culture of others means success or failure. We know Japanese bow a lot. Germans tend to be formal.

I have a friend in an international organization. At a meeting, he turned to the person sitting beside him and said “Hi, my name is Axel.” After a bit he turned to me and in German went on “Ja, Herr Varner …” After 20 years, we are not on a first name basis. Stiff to us, but it is their way. We call these traits surface culture and it is important to pick up on it in business dealings. In the end we are all human beings, but to underestimate the distance between surface culture and “we are all human,” can be fatal.

Start with a fun one. Quite recently my German wife pulled out in front of an oncoming truck. She said they had their turn signal on. She never had Illinois high school driver education. On the German Autobahn trucks are limited to 55 mph, and around cities, cars are slowed down to 80 mph, but on the rest of the Autobahn, there is no speed limit. Yet that Autobahn is twice as safe as our Interstates. Culture is not genetic, but a learned behavior, and is instilled both early and deeply.

My life began at 16 when I got my wheels. In Germany, it is 18 and the first two years are probationary. My young niece went through a traffic light one half second too late. The fine was $250 and another $450 of driving lessons. A turn signal means just that in Germany.

Military examples are useful. It is well known the Japanese surrendered aboard the battleship Missouri in Tokyo Bay Sept. 2, 1945. Less well known is that Gen. MacArthur flew to Atsugi airfield near Tokyo a few days before. Pilots from that field had shot down 300 of our bombers. With his staff members’ knees shaking, the corncob pipe in hand, he calmly walked out in front of over 1,000 fully armed Japanese soldiers. They were in awe of his courage, his long legs and especially his respect for Japanese culture. The emperor had told the soldiers to lay down their arms and he knew every one of them would. 99.9% of Americans knew exactly what they wanted to do with that emperor, but MacArthur knew better as he was the center of Japanese identity. Many generals have won wars but MacArthur, understanding that deeper culture, won the peace.

That same friend grumbled to me that everyone here is on the take. How many million doses of the vaccine sent in good faith to certain countries have simply wound up missing? Once again avoid stereotypes but corruption, big and small, plagues too much of Latin America and numerous other places. I have a good story on this. It was confidently predicted that when President Jimmy Carter “gave away” the Panama Canal the Panamanians, in great part because of corruption, did not have it in them to run it. We did not just pack up and leave but had a 20-year transition. I have been on the ground there and feel they are running a very tight ship. Several years ago, 74% of voters approved a major canal expansion. The voters knew the money would be well used and not make its way to Swiss banks.

A quick political example: President Bill Clinton and I strongly believed China would evolve toward a more liberal democracy because that is the right thing to become. It isn’t going that way is it?

So be it politics, military or business success or failure is to understand and work with that vast space between surface culture and we are all human. My insight into Afghanistan is only that three major powers got it wrong. Wonder what will happen when a fourth gives it a try.

Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0