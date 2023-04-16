Tax time is a grim time, but I see one small bright spot to begin. Some politicians have said they wished for a tax system where one could file on a single postcard. The two-page 1040 sheet was redesigned a couple of years back and each side is about two-thirds of the page or, both sides together, about the same as these larger postcards we so often get in our mail.

Now, if your income is in wages and/or retirement income and you have $1,500 in interest and dividends, the postcard with evidence of withholding does it. If, in addition, you pay estimated tax, the IRS already has that information.

Our niece in Germany tells us it can go a step further there. She and her husband have a bit of rental real estate, so they file a return, but say many of their friends with professional-level jobs don’t have to file at all. If you are married, you are in tax classification "married," and your employer can do the whole thing. The tax you pay does not in any way depend on your spouse’s earnings, whereas here, one income is stacked on top of the other, putting the couple in a higher tax bracket. We call this the marriage penalty, and it seems odd in our society that we punish marriage. Something to think about.

Adding to tax complexity, we now give a tax credit for those with children. In Germany, payments are made through government social welfare offices. Also something to think about.

On another positive note, my daughter recently had to call the IRS to deal with an error — a supposedly missing payment, along with having forgotten to check a box on a form, leading to an additional amount owed. Everyone’s worst nightmare, right? She set aside an extra-long bit of time one afternoon, certain that when she wasn’t dealing with a surly customer service rep, she’d be on hold potentially for hours. But the whole experience took about 30 minutes and she said she dealt with a friendly, extremely competent person who solved her entire problem with no fuss at all. When we hear about an increased budget for the IRS, we think about the evil tax collector coming to get us, but more likely, it allows this essential government agency to provide better service for us all.

Now to the grimmer news. President Joe Biden has made it loud and clear that he feels those with higher income are not paying their fair share of federal income taxes. Fair is in the eye of the beholder, but look: The Tax Foundation tells us that that much-maligned top 1% pays 42.3% of federal income taxes, and with the top 10%, it adds up to a shopping 73.5%, while the bottom half (bottom 50%) pays 2.37%.

Now, Mr. President, what do you think fair is? Do you want to bump the top 10% to 80% of the total or, heck, put it all on them, as they have the dough? We need to remind ourselves that there are more than a few other taxes paid by us ordinary folks, but income tax is the main one. Also, for a little perspective, consider that our niece also tells us that ordinary people in Germany pay about $6.80 a gallon for gas and $300 a year for a small car license plate.

The president has given us some ideas of what he wants to do, but take a breath and reflect on our past experience with taxes. Currently, the highest tax bracket is 37%, plus, for some, an investment income tax of 3.8%. Corporate taxes are now 21%, down just a few years back from being the highest in the world — 35%. Turn the clock back not all that far (to me, at least) to 1980. Can you believe that a 49% rate (still short of half) began at $45,000; 59% kicked in at $85,000; and 70% came in further up? My recollection is that the top 1% then paid only about 19% of the income taxes. Be careful what might happen if taxes are raised.

Go back to 1960, which was not quite before time began, and 50% kicked in at $16,000 and the brackets went all the way up to 91% at $399,999. The inflation factors are about 3.8% and 10% for the respective years. I recall my mother saying that if you want to be rich in our country, you have to already be there.

The last 40 years have been the most dynamic in human history. In my view, our world changed with President Ronald Reagan saying that government was not the answer, but the problem. There was a great reduction in regulation of business, as well as reductions in tax rates. What started as a 70% rate went down to 50%, and later, with bipartisan support, down to 28%. This led to a lot of creativity in the business world.

Critics say there has been a vast increase in wealth, but that it has all gone to a few at the top. The overwhelming majority of Americans, they say, have the living standard of 1980, as inflation statistics show.

I recently calculated my income against inflation as I rose from beginner to full professor, and my income rose against inflation only a tiny bit. Probably the same story for my colleagues.

Inflation is the increase in the cost of the goods and services we buy. From year to year, it is a good measure, but it loses meaning over decades. You could not live in 1980 if you tried. Where was your kitchen microwave then? How safe and reliable was your car, and what about electronics? Don’t even think about 1980 medical care!

A lot of people have made vast sums of money, but where would you be if Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and so many others had been tied down by excessive regulation and crushed with those tax rates? Now is the time to go forward.

So where does the president think the new revenue might come from?

Here is a personal story. I had long had my eyes on a piece of ground next to us, and one day the "for sale" sign appeared. An older friend told me I would have this one chance in my life to buy it. The family farming it for several generations lived 20 miles away and it was a long haul for them. A comparable piece of ground by them went up for sale. I would buy it and a year later we would trade. This is called a like-kind exchange and is tax-free.

Biden wants to end this and whomp this farming family twice. First, he wants to tax the difference between the value of the land when the family traded it to me and the value when that generation got it. Next, he wants to tax the gain from when traded to the value when the family got it several generations back. In other words, eliminate what is called the step-up basis. This is, to a great extent, a tax on inflation.

My example goes back a bit, but with today’s land prices, that family would seem rich for the one year, and Biden wants part of that gain to be taxed at 44.6%. I personally think President Biden is a very decent guy and not at all hostile to family farming, but is there something in the air back there in D.C.? Can’t someone tell him?

A few quick words about Illinois taxes. I personally don’t think it is fair that my family’s retirement income is not taxed, but Florida and Texas — with no state income taxes — beckon retirees. We want that money — especially from those with higher incomes — to be spent here. I approve of the "we-are-all-in-it-together" flat tax. There was a ballot measure to change it. It was asserted that only the rich would pay more, but voters apparently thought it would be the rich today and them tomorrow.

I like the flat tax, but in our state we must contend with the uniqueness of Illinois politics. Every group needs its own special deduction, it seems, and those special deductions are dealt with on Form 1299C (Income Tax Subtractions and Credits) and Schedule M (Other Additions and Subtractions). My own personal loopholes can be found on Line 3 of the first form and on Line 24 of the second. My loopholes save me money, but to me they seem to be mostly an incredible revenue hemorrhage.

If you own an average house, you probably feel very entitled to that 5% property tax credit of about $200, but some of those with fancier houses are getting vastly more. It can seem that our legislators are doing you one favor after another, but be careful about their generosity.

A final thought is that knowledge is power, so I hope there are a few things here to help us forward.

20 of the richest people who ran for president 20 of the richest people who ran for president John F. Kennedy James Madison Andrew Jackson Bill Clinton Hillary Clinton Theodore Roosevelt Steve Forbes Thomas Jefferson John Delaney John Kerry Mitt Romney Al Gore Kanye West George Washington Jon Huntsman Jr. Nelson Rockefeller Tom Steyer Donald Trump Ross Perot Michael Bloomberg