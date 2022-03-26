Varner: Tax return on a postcard?

Tax season is upon us, and around every kitchen table in the United States, citizens moan that there has to be an easier way of filing taxes. If even people with no income beyond their wages need to hire a tax accountant to comply with all the rules, something has clearly gone wrong. And it seems even Washington has finally become aware of the issues. So where are we?

In discussions for the 2017 Trump Tax Reform Bill, some legislators on both sides said they would like to see taxpayers be able to file their returns on a simple postcard. How close did they get? My wife and I have sent in our returns, so it is a good time for reflection about the system. I can assure readers that it did not come down to a postcard for us!

For our farm, with sales, seeds, fertilizer and property taxes, we had to fill in five pages before landing on the 1040 form. A postcard-sized tax return will never work for us, but I want to look at how close those legislators came, and then look at another system that is even simpler than a tax return on a postcard.

The 1040 form that we all know used to be two full pages, but the redesigned one is two sides, each about two-thirds of a page. That would fit of both sides of one of those larger postcard ads that many of us get in the mail.

The 1040 begins with the standard name, rank and serial number: address and dependents. Line 1 lists wages. This is documented by an attachment from the employer showing the amount paid and the amount withheld for taxes and required withholdings. Line 2 is earned interest, and dividends are listed on Line 3. It is very American to own a few shares of stock. Lines 2 and 3 require Schedule B, but only if the total is over $1,500. So far, so good. Lines 4, 5 and 6 are IRA, pension and Social Security, with a 1099R, which is the retirement equivalent of the W-2. Line 7 is capital gain or loss, which does require Schedule D, but only if you sold some of that Line 3 stock. Line 11 is adjusted gross income.

Now the fun begins with subtractions on Line 12a. The 2017 reforms changed this big time. It has been asserted that the Trump reforms were just for the rich and that they should be repealed. Take a closer look. The choices on 12a are a standard deduction or an array of loopholes on Schedule A, which we call itemized deductions. Before the 2017 reforms, almost half of taxpayers took on the burdensome paperwork of itemized deductions. But with the doubling of the standard deduction to $12,500 ($25,000 for married filing jointly), now only about 10% of filers would itemize. Then, to make the standard deduction more attractive, the loophole on what is called SALT was limited to $10,000. This is costing me money, but I think it is totally the right thing to do. State and local taxes (SALT) were fully deductible, meaning that taxpayers from high tax states would have a lesser burden supporting Washington than residents of more frugal states. I find it interesting that a number of rather liberal legislators who say that taxes on the rich should be raised want to reinstate the full SALT deduction. Tax the rich, but carve out an exception for their rich.

Line 12b was added after the 2017 reforms. It allows a $600 deduction for charitable contributions for couples taking the standard deduction. Line 15 is the taxable income. This is the last line on page 1. Line 16, the first line on page 2, is your tentative tax. This may be adjusted if you qualify and can document the deductions. Line 24 is the final tax you owe. Line 25 is W-2, 1099R and other payments for which you have received documentation, which you must attach. In the next step you show whether you either overpaid or underpaid the amount of tax you owe. If you underpaid, you send a check to the IRS. If you overpaid, you either get a refund or you ask the IRS to apply the sum to next year’s taxes.

The last thing you need to do is sign and date the return and send it in.

If your income is derived from an IRA and/or Social Security, your signed postcard does it. Millions of filers then just need that card with the W-2 or 1099 attachments. The number of people itemizing deductions has gone from about 50% of all filers to roughly 10%. In summary, postcard politicians did pretty well.

Could it be even simpler, though? My niece Christina in Frankfurt, Germany, tells me that about half of her professional-level friends pay plenty in taxes but, quite legally, don’t file a return. I do not think that would fly here, but it is interesting to look at. The employer calculates what you owe in taxes and deducts that sum from your paycheck. Any payments for social insurance, including unemployment, disability, retirement and basic health care, are also deducted by the employer. Payments for health care are a percentage of earnings.

What about all of those other deductions we may have? We have the child tax credit, and they have Kindergeld (child money) paid directly by the government and not through the tax system. There are programs to help buy or build houses, but once more, this does not go through the tax system. Germans on the whole are risk-averse and comparatively few own stock. If they do, any tax is deducted before the dividends are sent to the shareholder. Property taxes are minimal and there is no equivalent to our state taxes.

There is, however, in Europe a stealth tax called the Value-Added Tax that can be quite high. It is a sales taxes. In the United States, if we spend $100, a sales taxes will be added to that amount, so with every purchase we are reminded of the tax. If you spend €100 in Europe, however, the tax is hidden in the final price. You never really know how much you paid in taxes.

Christina and her husband own a couple of rental units with income and expenses. As a result, they have to file a tax return.

Postcard or not, it is the season to reflect on these things.

Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.

