Varner: Some thoughts on energy, and our $17 electric bill

Eat your heart out, neighbors! Yes, $17 is about what our Ameren electric bill has been for five years now. Solar panels were installed on our house in April 2017. I have written about this before, and now it’s time for the five-year update. The bill is for our connection to the grid, and we use electricity from the grid when the sun goes down. We also feed more into the grid from our rooftop solar panels.

The idea to go solar came to me from a talk by a member of the local Ecology Action Center. I wasn’t so sure about the money, but there was a sense of adventure about it, and it also seemed like the right thing to do.

I write about business, so let us start with the money. The company said it should be about an eight-year payback, and that seems to be happening. The installation was about $20,000, but it came with a 30% ($6,000) tax credit. Remember that a tax credit is not just a deduction from income, but that you pay a full $6,000 less in taxes. Next is the carbon payment of 19 cents for every kilowatt we generate, whether we use it for ourselves or send it into the grid. Then we, of course, don’t pay for the kilowatts we generate and use. We generate something over 5,000 kilowatts, so there is a $1,000 payment and another $1,000, assuming we would use another 5,000 kwh at 10 cents each. That adds up to a seven-year payback and smooth sailing for the life of the system, which, since it has no moving parts, should be quite long. Also, with current technology you can follow in real time how much electricity is being generated and see totals by day, month and year. The charts are fun to look at.

The next chapter began about a year and a half ago when we bought a hybrid electric/gasoline vehicle. This one works for us, but not for everyone. It only goes about 20 miles before switching over to gas. Most of our driving is around town, so in the last 1,000 miles, we have used three gallons, which translates to 333 mpg. Electricity to charge the car costs, too, but ours comes courtesy of the sun.

The solar company says they try to provide a system that will meet the needs of each house, but not more. They thought 5,000 kwh would be right for us, but we use a little less than 4,000. How could that be? We have a summer place in Michigan and, while we leave the air-conditioning on while we’re away, it is set at about 80 degrees. And next is my frugal German wife. We have a friend in Germany whose daughter married an American, and they live here. When they visit, the house lights all seem to be turned on. We usually turn lights on when the sun sets, but Germans like to sit and enjoy the twilight and then turn on only necessary lights. The cost of electricity in Germany gives them good reason for this behavior. We pay about 10 cents per kwh for our electricity, but in Germany it is about 24 cents per kwh and may be higher now. Would we be able to change our habits if we had to pay that much?

Besides the adventure, keeping up with the German side of our family has been part of it, too. Germany has made a major commitment to renewable energy, and current events in Russia and Ukraine may push them even harder. My wife’s older sister has solar water heating. There are two roof panels and a huge 100-gallon, very well insulated tank. Germany can be cloudy, so there is an emergency pipe running through the house heating system. They say they never need it. Their fully automatic home heating system burns wood pellets from nearby logging operations. Another set of our German relatives heats with wood that is cut and chopped by hand. No thank you to that one, although both are renewable.

In Bloomington-Normal we are at 40 degrees north latitude, but in Germany they’re at 51 degrees. At that latitude the sun can be pale, but a niece of ours still has her roof covered with solar panels, much like ours. They got a tax credit like ours, too. They pay 24 cents per kws for the electricity they use, but get a 44 cents per kwh cash payment for the electricity they generate. It will be interesting to compare notes when we go to visit them again.

Now a bit of downside, though. We generate more power than we use, so we are good guys. The sun sets every night and there is also winter and, while the system works, it generates much less during that time of the year. Illinois has good sun, but even better wind. Our Illinois farm is in a windfarm area, so that might be our next renewable energy adventure.

And now a closing thought from France. The father of one of our French students is an engineer with EDF, the French electric company. He says some renewable energy, but also a lot of nuclear, have been the French answer for decades. That's something to think on.

Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0