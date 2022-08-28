Varner: Remember the leisure suit?

If you don’t remember the leisure suit, you aren’t missing much. It was 1970s grotesque polyester double-knit with colors, sometimes a pinkish red or a lime green. It was quite "in" to wear one with a necklace with a shark’s tooth. This garment, along with bell bottoms, caused the '70s sometimes to be called "The Decade that Fashion Forgot." Forgetting so much of the 1970s can be pleasant, but not necessarily wise, lest we through bad policies return to that combination of endless inflation and business stagnation.

Over the last 40 years, the Dow has gone from just over 700 points to now over 33,000. In addition, most stocks have paid a juicy stream of dividends. This has resulted in growth of over 9% per year, plus the dividends. And don’t forget that inflation has been until very recently only about 2% annually. Unless you plan a Social Security-only retirement, those numbers are very important for your future.

My math shows that from 1967 until 1982, the GDP grew at a 7% clip, with high inflation eating all of those gains. But if we look at 2005 to 2020, which includes the Great Recession, it is also 7% annually, but due to low inflation, it’s real growth.

On the very sad side of the time, our wars were both hot and cold. In the late ’60s our defense budget reached 9% of GDP. But since then, the peace dividend has reduced that spending to just 3% of GDP. Let’s hope our judgment is right on that one!

Attitude is going to be a big part of this. In the late ’70s, Apple and Microsoft were in their garages planning our incredible future. The attitude of the time, though, was often influenced by a movement called "Limits of Growth." Their message reminds me of a line from the "Oklahoma!" song “Kansas City": “We’ve gone about as far as we can go.” The belief was that technology and medicine had done about everything possible and that natural resources were just about used up. It was confidently asserted that we would run out of oil sometime in the 1990s. The future would be all downhill.

The sun will rise, but first, a little more about the old days.

In 1970, the 10 largest companies were the big three car companies, big oil, plus GE and IBM. Not surprisingly, today these companies are largely gone from the top and have been replaced by technology, Tesla and a nod to Warren Buffet. How did Tesla get there? We measure “big” by what is called "market capitalization" — shares outstanding times share value. This allowed our very own Rivian to be briefly “larger” than General Motors. (Isn’t it awesome to have all this knowledge at our fingertips when it used to be a long library search? We should remember, however, that knowledge is not the same as wisdom.)

The ’70s were also a time when the government knew what was best for the people. While few were doing jail time for the breach of the law, it was illegal to own a telephone. Ma Bell owned them all, and all the prices for phones and calls were set, with government approval, by Bell. Anyone want to go back? The service was good. Almost every household had a phone and Ma Bell’s ad line was, “We are the only phone company in town, but we try not to act like it.” By contrast, when I got married in 1968 in West Germany, only one of a dozen family units had a telephone.

President Reagan gets credit for beginning the process for what you have in your pocket today. That said, President Carter gets credit for more affordable airplane tickets. For flights from Chicago to New York there was United, American or TWA, with routes and prices set only with government approval. It was argued that with real competition, safety would be compromised and planes would start to fall out of the sky. Service on board was excellent, but does anyone want to go back?

Let’s have one last example of “government knows best” before we go on to taxes: Government-regulated interstate tucking. In an example from a textbook I used, a company had permission to run goods between Chicago and Memphis — but only if their route went through St. Joseph, Missouri. My father was in the grain business and he told me that engineers had developed a highly efficient railroad car transporter called the Big John Hopper Car. He said it took six years of study for the government to determine it was safe to use.

To help get over the Depression, FDR had individual income taxes as high as 80% and during the war as high as 91%. Governments get used to collecting money, and that high rate went on under the Republican administrations of the 1950s. The Kennedy legacy reduced the top rate to a mere 70%. The Reagan reform dropped it to 50% and later, in a bipartisan deal, to 28%. Today it is 37%, well below Reagan’s initial reform.

Let us look a little closer. In 1980, before the reforms, my wife and I, working as very junior faculty at Illinois State University, plus a tiny bit of dividend income, were in the 49% tax bracket. With state taxes, that brought us to over 50%. For a single taxpayer, the 49% bracket began at $25,000 and the 68% bracket at $81,000. For a joint return, it was $45,000 for 49% and high $162,000 for 68%.

Wonder why things were sluggish? Couple of things. The 49% is called the marginal rate, or the rate on the last dollars we earned. Next, the inflation calculator tells us one should multiply the 1980 dollars by about three to get our money. But be careful here. From one year to the next, inflation can be accurately measured, but not over decades. Inflation is the cost of a basket of goods and services we get — food, gasoline, cars, electronics or medical care. We create new worlds, so comparison is difficult. You couldn’t live in 1980 today if you tried.

Moving forward, it can help to look back first. I am optimistic about our future. We had the stock crash of 1987, the dotcom bust of the early 2000s, and the Great Recession. More of this will come. But having learned hard lessons from the era of "government knows best" and crushing taxes, and saying a prayer for no more war — hot or cold — we can do well. I hope we’ve also learned our lesson about the leisure suit!