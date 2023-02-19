I keep a long-ago-canceled check for $262 on my desk at Illinois State University. It was for a full semester of college tuition and fees for me at Miami University of Ohio, which would then be $524 for the full year. At the more expensive Northwestern University it was, in 1968, if memory serves, three $300-plus checks, or about $1,000 for the full year. In inflation-adjusted dollars that would be about $3,600 for a semester, or not quite $8,000 a year. Google tells us in big print that at Northwestern today it is $60,0000 for the year, plus other living expenses.

One should always be careful of inflation numbers. Over a year or so it is fairly accurate, but falls short over decades, not to mention half a century. We are in different and noncomparable worlds. I used to work on a typewriter, not a computer. And compare a car then to what we drive now, not to mention your television or medical care. And think of 1970 and older household windows!

My first ISU catalog, still on my shelf, is from 1975. There was strong pressure to hold tuition down, and for a semester it was $202. To close the gap, fees of $99 were piled on, making it $602 for the full year or, when inflation-adjusted, about $3,500. While a far cry from Northwestern, ISU tuition is now $15,000 for the year.

Jump ahead a generation and our family checkbook says our daughter’s U of I College of Law tuition in 1994 was $2,450 for a semester, making it $4,900 for the year, or about $9,800 in today’s dollars. Google tells us that today it is $36,000 for the year.

Crazy! How come?

One thing it was not is what they paid me and other long-timers. I had never calculated it before, but my pay as I rose through the ranks barely outpaced inflation. I could have made more if I had left the classroom and learned to fly an administrative desk, but that was not me.

Some years ago now, as I recall, ISU's then-President Al Bowman complained that the university used to be a state-supported institution with a bit more than half of the budget coming from Springfield, but now that budget “support” was only 17%. I am told that the number today is 14%. Let me show how in my little corner of ISU, namely the College of Business, that extra money is being used to give our students an education of a quality second-to-none — and the salaries our graduates earn have been enough to make up for those tuition increases, and then some.

In our college, 90% of our classes are small, and not one is taught by a graduate assistant. Try that in any other big state school! When I came to ISU, the teaching load was four three-hour classes a week with 45 students in each class. When the State Farm Hall of Business opened in 2005, we would have been in big trouble with the fire marshal if we had squeezed that many students into a classroom. We do have three bigger lecture halls for our few large sections, but a typical teaching load is three sections of class with about 30 students in each.

This smaller teaching load was not a freebie for professors, but a tradeoff for a new academic world of research and publication. A senior colleague told me when I was not much more than a kid that if a professor did not engage in research and publication, after a bit they would only know what was in the textbook, and that was not enough. I did not get it then, but do now. I did what I was told to do and never looked back.

I also never counted until just yesterday that the total for my career was 168 articles and scholarly papers over the years. Students, parents and grandparents who paid those tuition dollars got a much sharper professor than they would have if I had just followed along with the textbook. An addition now has been 21 years of Pantagraph articles, which, while less scholarly, I hope have been a valuable service to our community.

It is fair to ask what students gain from a 30-student class that is harder to give to 45, 100 or even 300. A very recent article in The Wall Street Journal, “Socrates Never Wrote a Term Paper,” hit it on the head. Some things can be memorized, but higher learning comes through back-and-forth talking under the leadership of a very learned leader. This is how I tried to teach. There was some lecture, but also questions, answers and back and forth with the students. Thank you, Socrates!

Only late in my career was I forced to teach a large section. My colleagues said I would love it and I have to admit they were right. I was able to maintain a bit of my conversational style, but every college prof has the belief in them that they hold the keys to the kingdom — and letting 100 into that kingdom rather than just 30 felt good.

The next part of this is for grandma and grandpa. Plan ahead, as the future comes so quickly. A savings plan named after an obscure provision in the tax code is the 529 plan. One works through an investment adviser and puts already-taxed money into investments. There is a fairly wide choice of investments, and when the money is used for educational expenses, the gain is tax-free. There are lots of rules, but any unused funds can be rolled over into a Roth IRA.

I chose a different path. Our grandson was the New Year’s Baby in town 10 years ago now. He made the front page of this paper on day two. He made his first investment for college savings when he was 6 — 6 weeks, that is. He had to wait that long because one needs a Social Security number to open an account. With the help of Opa (That’s me – Opa is German for Grandpa), he bought shares in PepsiCo (PEP) and Boeing (BA), which were also the first shares Opa owned, although PEP bought the Quaker Oats shares I had. The past 10 years have shown a remarkable 10% annual increase, plus a stream of ever-increasing dividends. Even better, because we are in farming, he bought John Deere (DE) at $40 a share and it now trades at over $400. Then when he was 4, on the recommendation of my techie students, it was Apple (AAPL), which has grown in double digits annually. What is your CD doing?

