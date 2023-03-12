A former student of both my wife and me, originally from Congo, now works for a local bank where we have an account. He was helping us with the website, and it came up that his oldest was turning 16. To me, 16 — and especially the wheels that went with it — were the beginning of real life.

Dad had said that if I had the means to support it, he would buy a car for me. From sixth grade through high school, I delivered papers and washed dishes in the school cafeteria, so I was ready to make that commitment. Dad gave me a choice of a Volkswagen Beetle or a Chevy Corvair (not to be confused with a Corvette!). The Beetle seemed to be a more solid and better assembled vehicle, so that was my choice. The cost was $1,595. Dad said the optional undercoating was not necessary and that we should save the $20 each for seatbelts, which were not required at that time. I did not know what undercoating was, but seatbelts were important, so they went in. The Beetle’s battery was under the backseat, and years later, in the car’s old age, we put coat hangers under the battery so that it did not fall out. Dad had a friend in Springfield, and he got me the license plate CV 2222, so if you see it around town, you’ll know who is in the now BMW.

You would not believe how basic the instrument panel was. Speedometer, odometer and lights for battery and oil pressure. There was no radio at first, but I was able to save some money and for $50 got an AM-only radio. There was also no gas gauge. When the engine stopped running, there was a lever you pulled to give you about an extra gallon of fuel, enough to get you to a gas station. We only got stuck once, though, in a lonely desert in northern Mexico. That story had a very happy ending, though, as you’ll see.

It says somewhere, “let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” Driving can confront us with the temptation to engage in some risky behavior. For the young and also for the rest of us, really reflect on how to drive and how to act if authority calls your driving into question. Also, these days, a few words on law enforcement decorum are hardly out of order.

About four years into my own driving adventures, I was at home in Winnetka and was stopped by the Winnetka police just over the local line in neighboring Kenilworth. The officer informed me that I was going a little bit faster than the law allowed. Although he stopped me in Kenilworth, the Winnetka officer was in “hot pursuit,” so the stop was legal. At the stop and in court where I paid the fine, the officer was friendly, but told me to be careful.

Six years later, by then married, my wife and I were stopped very deep in the heart of Texas by their rangers. We had done nothing wrong, but they were wondering what an Illinois plate was doing so far from home. We told them we were tent camping in Texas for spring break and had also planned a couple of days in Mexico. They wished us well and said Monterrey was a nice city to visit. Coming back to Texas, we mixed up liters and gallons, ran out of gas and were stuck in that Mexican desert. Not five minutes later, a Vocho (Vocho is Mexican Spanish for Käfer, which is German for Bug or Beetle) pulled up behind us. It was high school Spanish to the rescue! “No tengo gasolina,” and the German girl with me was “mi esposa alemana.” He opened the front hood, which is where the gas tank is in a Vocho, and with a small hose, was able to siphon some of his gas into a can and then into our car. I asked about “dinero” (money), but he refused, saying he was glad to be of help. Since then, I have had a soft spot in my heart for anyone from Mexico.

While crossing the border back into the States, you have very few rights and the process can be very intrusive. President Nixon had warned those of us on spring break to be careful and not bring controlled substances back with us over the border. We were a young couple in a Beetle full of camping equipment, so we definitely fit the profile. We were asked three times if we had anything to declare and were then told to unload everything in the car. But it was all polite and soon we were on our way.

Some years after this adventure, my wife was at the wheel with family visiting from Germany — four kids in the back seat, and me in front. While driving down Interstate 55 a few miles southwest of Springfield, she idly thought that the guy in her rearview mirror sure was wearing a funny hat. Well, she was soon pulled over by a state trooper for going 65 mph. It happened to be just a few days before the end of the double nickel (55 mph speed limit), so luckily she was just given a warning. In class a few days later, she asked her students about warnings and they laughed and said students don’t get warnings — they just get tickets.

Some years later, we were on the no-speed-limit German Autobahn, a bit late for an appointment, and in our rented Ford Escort, which my wife urged faster and faster. We got to about 102 mph, but the Escort told us it just was not made for that. When we reached that speed, two BMW motorcycles passed us like we were standing still. With all that speed, it is amazing to learn that the Autobahn is twice as safe as our interstates. How do they do it?

Well, for one thing, there is no German word I know of for pothole. Also, vehicles are subject to rigorous inspection, and dents in the fender and rust are forbidden. By their standards, a good percentage of our vehicles would be either fixed on or off the road.

A great part of German driving is habit learned early. The driving age is 18 and the first two years are probationary. A young niece of mine was caught by camera going through a traffic light a mere half-second late. The fine was $250, plus $450 more in driving lessons. That for sure helped her develop good driving habits. More than once while riding with a college friend of my wife’s, she pulled away from a stop sign with a car coming right on us. She said it had its turn signal on, so she went. There was no thought that it could have been a mistake; in Germany, you can trust people’s turn signals. Guess she never had an Illinois high school defensive driving education!

With age, our finances improved and it was finally time to upgrade. Our choice was either BMW or Mercedes, where our German brother-in-law worked. A perk there is to buy your first one and then get a free trade-in every year. You start small and pay the difference as you upgrade. My wife wanted German quality, but Bavarian Motor Works? Is that really German? My wife is from East Germany, so Bavarian German-ness is questionable. Most Bavarians agree with that sentiment. When you drive into Bavaria, the sign says, “Welcome to the Free State of Bavaria.” But in the end, BMW won and we swallowed dealing with our brother-in-law.

Our new BMW (new to us, anyway), up on nearly empty northern Michigan roads, and I had to see what it was built for! I took it up to about 90 mph and it was not long before I was stopped, this time by a female officer. She said another motorist had reported a vehicle going too fast. It was polite on both sides all the way. I think I lucked out because she found an error in our new registration and we got a ticket for that. The registration people here in town said they were not surprised that that particular dealership got it wrong. Oh, well. I don’t know what you have noticed, but the overall speed and flow of traffic sure is an important aspect of driving. Both in lonely northern Michigan and on our own I-55 just a few weeks ago, that flow was awfully close to that 90 that got me stopped those many years ago.

So, young man, and the rest of us as well, experience the freedom those wheels bring to life in our day. Please develop your judgment and remember that polite behavior is a good rule should you be compelled to deal with authority. In our years, the road has risen up to meet us in 47 states. Other means have taken us to Alaska and Hawaii, but here in the Lower 48, North Dakota still awaits.

