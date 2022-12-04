Varner: 'Gladly would he learn, and gladly teach'

Barb Ribbons, now longtime director of the Carson and Iris Varner International Business Institute at Illinois State University, asked my wife and me to help her with a talk about developing relations with foreign schools. With experience in France, Germany, England, Mexico and Japan, we had plenty to say. As an introduction, she asked us how long we had been at ISU. While I still maintain my office on campus, I did retire from teaching a year ago after 46 years. My German wife, Iris, had 34 years, making a round 80 years. But then our daughter, Katrin Varner, has 20 years, making an even rounder 100 years. Time for reflection.

The bottom line is to feel sorry for townies. It is customary to go away to college, but for us, the best is right here in Normal, and not just in the College of Business, but in one outstanding program after another across campus. And don’t forget our beautiful quad.

My journey began when Dad left a small town and farm in Edgar County and went to Northwestern, where he met a snobby woman from Evanston, where I would be born. After graduation from New Trier High School, it was off to study, including a year in England. On the first night at the Foreign Student Club, there was this girl. Guess who?

My career goal was to teach college English, but jobs were few, so I switched to business and law, figuring if I couldn’t get a job teaching, there were other possibilities. I did, however, get my chance to use my English degrees. In one class, I was assigned to teach a unit on ethics in action, and I chose to use Shakespeare’s “Henry V” as the basis for the lesson. This became a 20-year assignment. Someone once came up to me in the mall and said he had been in my class 10 years before and that “Henry V” was the best assignment he had had in college. Most of that credit should go to Will.

Back in graduate school, I saw a tiny ad in The Chronicle of Higher Education for a job at a place called Illinois State University, which was a name I had never heard. But it sounded very good. Then there it was on the university crest: “And gladly would he learn, and gladly teach.” This was from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the scholar from “Oxenford.” I decided this was the place for me. I am still saddened that an obviously illiterate committee, in a fit of political correctness, changed our inspired school motto to a phrase that is both flat and unpoetic.

My introduction to what made ISU came on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November exactly 46 years ago from this writing. I was sitting on the living room floor at a friend’s house, and sitting near me was this old guy who introduced himself as Bob Bone. He asked me who I was. I said I was a new kid on the block, and from then on, he always knew who I was. The last time I saw him was at a cookout in my backyard. We were hosting over 80 faculty, staff and students from our international business programs. I was grilling burgers and there was Bob sitting on the grass, talking with a small group of students. A bit later he went home and he passed away shortly thereafter. I have long thought that sitting on my grass and talking with students may have been his last ISU function.

This personal touch with developing strong mentoring relationships with our students comes in part from our history as a teachers’ university, and it carried on in my own day in the College of Business. Part of this is that 90% of our classes in the COB are small, meaning 30 to 35 students. To ensure that it was kept this way, our new building (though I guess not so new anymore), now called the State Farm Hall of Business, has rooms that the fire marshal won’t let too many students come into. Also, every class is taught by faculty and none by graduate students. Some classes are taught by adjuncts, who bring specialized knowledge and experience into the classroom. In checking out other schools, you might want to ask about these things.

I came as a very junior faculty member, but full of knowledge and ready to save the world. The first bit of this knowledge was that the future of American business was international. I was told at the time that international was a side show at best and had little to do with us here in corn and soybean country. What short-sighted thinking! Numbers were smaller then, but today, 44% of Illinois grain is exported to other countries, and Corn Belt exports of corn and soybeans come to a total of $43 billion a year. State Farm may not be very international, but ADM, Caterpillar and John Deere are just down the road — and around the world, too.

My next idea was that, to help increase their shrinking numbers, foreign languages should teach from a more practical point of view. The department chair said I should write up a proposal, which then turned into a team-taught course called “German for Business.” I gave two classes a week in English keywords and introduction to German institutions. The chair, Dick Whitcomb, took all comers and divided them into beginners, intermediate and advanced for language lessons. My department did not approve, so it became 10 years of voluntary overload. This novel approach helped us produce seven student Fulbright scholars, as well as a Fulbright for each of us professors.

The course was also the seed for our interdisciplinary international business major. Back then there was something called the contract major. If there was no official major for a course of study, a student could sit down with an adviser (me) and put a program together that could be approved by a university committee. The first of these students was in 1979 — Laura Bozich, who graduated in 1982. Retired now, she went on to do business around the world. Over the next few years, about 40 students did similar contracts with me.

Eventually, with a push from then-president Lloyd Watkins, it was time for an official international business major. Several business colleagues were skeptical. They wondered, for example, why foreign language should be required. After all, they said, everyone speaks English these days, and if you ever ended up needing it, why, you could go to Berlitz and pick it up in a week.

Next, what did our colleagues across campus in history, geography or government have of value for business? A critic said this was a liberal arts program in disguise. I plead guilty on that one. But we won and — fast forward — we now have well over 1,000 graduates doing business around the world, and many helping make Illinois more prosperous. Up on the third floor of the State Farm Hall of Business is the Varner International Business Institute, which is open to the public.

Over the years, the quality of both faculty and students has grown and grown. It is a standing joke that many of our very successful alumni couldn’t survive the admissions process today. All of this talent needed to be put into high gear, and it happened in 2000 with the inaugural speech of ISU’s new president at the time, Victor Boschini. I remember his words. He said we couldn’t expect the Chicago Tribune to toot our horn for us. Though it can be tough for us in modest, reserved Central Illinois, we needed to assert ourselves and even brag about our accomplishments. Did he mean it? The answer was yes. The word went out and the culture changed.

I don’t know how many times I had heard references to “only ISU.” That is gone. One still hears that we are not the U of I, but the tone is totally different. I tingled every time I heard the next president refer to us as a flagship school, and not long ago, the Wall Street Journal referred to us as one of two Illinois public flagship universities. Larry Dietz, our most recent president, was not shy about putting on the brag, and we expect no less from our new leader, Terri Goss Kinzy.

Let me end with a bit of warning. We recently survived a year of distance learning and, despite the challenges that created, my last stack of exams were some of the best I’d ever seen. Out of this has come a temptation to teach ever more what are called blended classes — one day a week face-to-face and the other online, maybe a pre-recorded lecture out of a can. My plea to authorities is not to let this happen.

Well, for my family, the 100 years of gladly learning and gladly teaching has been an honor and a privilege.