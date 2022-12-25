Varner: Exercise pays dividends for mind and body

About a year ago, my cardiologist, Dr. J., gave me a warning as I retired from teaching after 46 years. She said that retirees often get less exercise than people who are still on the job. This was good advice, but my wife and I had long been into brisk walking, and retirement has allowed us to pick up the pace and do good walks virtually every day. Check it out.
In addition to sidewalks in various neighborhoods, our Twin Cities have been blessed with trails for regular walkers, many dog walkers, as well as those with strollers, and those on their bicycles who shout, “On the left!” as they whiz past the slower-moving people on foot. These trails are well used and a lot more fun than treadmills. When it gets cold it is off to the mall, where we do four laps, which is about three miles.
Every reader knows the importance of physical activity to good health. But as in the advice from Dr. J., think of the words of the great philosopher Dr. Samuel Johnson that people need to be reminded more often than instructed.
Next we go for some fun, and let me call it reminder/instruction. Just a couple of weeks ago while on a walk in the mall, a man sitting on a bench in front of Kohl’s recognized me and said as we passed, “What is up with stocks?” The timing and place provided the perfect opportunity to brag a bit on two purchases I had made just a few days before.
You probably know Facebook (FSB) recently changed its name to Meta (META) in line with Zuckerberg’s big plans. Things at Meta have been disastrous over the past year and they have lost billions. Along with that, the stock, which had been at over $300 a share, had plunged to about $86. Nevertheless, Facebook has about 2.9 billion members, which is a good hunk of world population, and unlike Twitter, it is not going away. Meta means something that I don’t quite understand, but I do understand Facebook. I bought shares for $40 way back, and now added more at $94. A couple of weeks down the road they’re trading at $122.
As I said, we were right outside of Kohl’s (KSS), and that happens to have been my other buy. My reader quickly pointed out that the store appeals to a broad sweep of ages, shapes and sizes, and there always seem to be shoppers in the checkout lines. Also, they do Amazon (AMZN) returns, and their cosmetics deal with Sephora seems to be doing well. KSS has traded for over $80 and in the pit of the pandemic was just $12. At $26, it was still in the basement, so I bought some and a week later it was up to $31.
Stocks are risky, that is for sure. Imagine buying KSS for $80 or META (Facebook to me) at $399. (I like to use ticker symbols, and students thought that was cool.) On the other hand, treasury bonds are guaranteed. But to me the guarantee is that, as a result of inflation, you will lose money. Some experts say that with a dozen to 15 carefully selected stocks, you can minimize (though of course never eliminate) that risk. An experienced investments adviser looked at what I had and noted that I liked companies that made money. My Facebook venture, however, was right out of the starting gate, and now I have bought even more of a billion-dollar loser.
KSS is, despite its low price, earning very well. Measuring earnings can be confusing. The PE (or price-to-earnings ratio) is the usual measure. KSS has a PE of 7.8 and, by contrast, Amazon AMZN is 87. In more understandable terms KSS is earning almost 13% on the stock price and AMZN 1.1 %. The next-to-nothing earnings of AMZN compared to the stock price say that rewards for investors will come through future growth. KSS pays from those earnings about a 6% dividend, and the rest is reinvested for modest growth.
A PE ratio below 10 means 10% or more earnings to stock price, and lots of well-known companies are in that zone, but we also need to ask why they earn a lot for the price of the stock. General Motors (GM) went under a few years back and the shareholders — of which I was one — lost everything. Today, a new GM, of which I own a small part, is earning 13.6% on the share price, which is fantastic. Does it have a future, or do we go all electric with another company or, as some greenies would have it, just walk wherever we go? Now Ford (F) is earning a whopping 11.8% and paying a strong 4.5% dividend. Are these companies earning well for the stock price because investors think they are headed over a big cliff?
My students have always thought single-letter ticker symbols are cool. M is Macy’s, S was long part of our mall (Sears, of course) and G (Gillette) is now part of Procter & Gamble (PG). My favorite is T, which is AT&T. This had long been thought of as the old lady stock. It was a regulated monopoly, and they owned all the telephones. It was illegal for an American to own a telephone (as AT&T was a regulated monopoly and owned the telephones, renting them out to the public at a fairly nominal rate). Today there is a lot of competition in telecom, but T is earning 12.8% and paying a 5.6% dividend, which is not bad for an old lady, or even a younger one.
Quite recently, crude oil touched $120 a barrel. Guess what — COP (Conoco Phillips) is earning 12.6% and XOM (Any guesses? It’s ExxonMobil, of course.) is at 11.5%. Both companies have been cautious about raising their dividends. As I write this, oil is still at a fairly high $74.
I have written the above a little bit at a time over about 10 days and, quite honestly, it has given me a lot to think about. KSS is now back to $26, but META is still way up at about $115. It looks good when a company has high earnings for the share price, but there are a lot of "whys" that come along with it.
Finally, there are a lot of excellent financial advisers here in town, but always be very careful of the very few who claim to own a crystal ball.
Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world after being usurped by LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault. According to Forbes' real-time billionaires list, the Twitter and Tesla CEO net worth decreased by $4.5 billion. Arnault oversees some 70 fashion and cosmetic brands, and has a net worth of $187.3 billion. Musk's $176.8 billion real-time net worth is based largely on his 25% ownership of Tesla. However, Tesla stocks have more than halved in value this year, partially due to a massive sell-off following Musk's Twitter acquisition. Forbes said that the businessman's wealth peaked in November 2021 when he was worth $320 billion. Musk had been the world's richest man since September 2021, taking over from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
While the wealth gap between rich and poor
was growing before the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession it caused, the last year has been a boon for the world's wealthy. Most billionaires added more billions to their personal fortunes, potentially increasing the equality gap even more.
While the world's working poor dream of economic stability, the 50 people on this list of the youngest billionaires have it in spades. The oldest billionaire comes in at 47, while the youngest, who was born in 1995, is only 26.
Stacker compiled net worth data from Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List as of March 17, 2021. The list is in real-time, and any ties in age were broken by net worth.
Included are those who received their billions as heirs to family fortunes, as well as those who are self-made—though even many of the world's "self-made" wealthy start with many advantages in life, including start-up funds from family. Fortunes come from tech companies including WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook, though technology isn’t the only way to strike it rich. Others have made their money through hedge funds, retail, and even by creating a burger that relies upon the simplest recipe and ingredients.
While many came from backgrounds that allowed opportunities only afforded to those with money, others came from more humble beginnings. Some immigrated from other countries seeking opportunity, while others were born to single parents who struggled to provide for them. While several billionaires on the list attended and graduated from top-notch colleges, including
the Ivies, others never went to college or dropped out, sometimes to pursue the ideas that made them rich.
Readers will also notice that women are glaringly few in numbers on this list, pointing to the continuing discrimination and sexism they face in the boardrooms where billionaires are often minted, and the broader inequality in access to capital frequently necessary to turn a good idea into big money.
Many of the billionaires on the list are well known, others are less obvious. Curious to see if you can guess who the youngest billionaire is? It may be a snap to figure it out, or you may really have to think about it. Continue reading to find out who made the exclusive and enviable list.
Chesnot // Getty Images
#50. Ben Chestnut
- Age: 47
- Net worth: $3.0 billion (#988 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: email marketing
Georgia born and bred CEO and co-founder of email marketing giant, Mailchimp, Ben Chestnut
learned about business from his mom. The company that started off as a side gig has grown into a multi-billion dollar business without the help of outside investors, and both Chestnut and his partner Dan Kurzius hold 50% ownership.
Kimberly White // Getty Images
#49. John Arnold
- Age: 47
- Net worth: $3.3 billion (#927 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: hedge funds
Once a successful energy trader, John Arnold
reportedly earned Enron $750 million in the year the company went bankrupt. Arnold went on to build hedge fund company Centaurus Advisors and shocked the industry when he retired from hedge fund management at 38. He currently runs Arnold Ventures LLC with his wife, Laura.
Gregory Smith // Getty Images
#48. Niraj Shah
- Age: 47
- Net worth: $3.9 billion (#752 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: online retail
CEO and co-founder of Wayfair Niraj Shah is the son of Indian immigrants and was born in Massachusetts. He met his business partner Steve Conine when the two studied together at Cornell University. Shah currently sits on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#47. Nicholas Woodman
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,309 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: GoPro
Nicholas Woodman founded GoPro in 2002 with the help of his mom’s drill and sewing machine, which he used to make a prototype. The GoPro CEO
peddled the wearable video camera on QVC in its early days. GoPro went public on June 26, 2014, and made his mother, father, and two sisters millionaires.
Jun Sato // Getty Images
#46. Chris Sacca
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,197 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: venture capital investing
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca acquired his fortune by making smart and early investments in companies like Twitter, Instagram, and Uber through his company Lowercase Capital. Sacca has also worked at Google and as an attorney at Fenwick & West. Known for his appearance on the television show “Shark Tank” and
wearing cowboy shirts, Sacca attended Georgetown University.
Alison Buck // Getty Images
#45. Max Levchin
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,512 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: fintech
Once a co-founder of PayPal, Max Levchin owns 27.5 million shares in online lender Affirm, as the company’s founder and CEO. Levchin is also considered a member of the
PayPal Mafia, a group of 23 entrepreneurs that were essential in the early days of PayPal, and who have gone on to have a major impact in Silicon Valley.
Neilson Barnard // Getty Images for New York Times
#44. Jeffrey Talpins
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#1,448 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: hedge fund
Jeffrey Talpins is the founder and chief investment officer of Element Capital Management, a hedge fund company focusing on macro trading. The company often boasts annualized returns topping 20%. Talpin attended Yale University and worked as a trader at both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs prior to founding Element Capital.
BEST-BACKGROUNDS // Shutterstock
#43. Chase Coleman III
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $10.3 billion (#215 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: investments
While Chase Coleman III started out as a hedge fund investor, it was his company, Tiger Global Management, that made him a billionaire. The son of an attorney and an interior designer, Coleman grew up in Long Island and attended an
elite boarding school. Coleman was entrusted with $25 million by investment legend Julian Robertson who ran Tiger Management.
PlusONE // Shutterstock
#42. Travis Kalanick
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,132 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Uber
As a teen growing up in Northridge, California, Travis Kalanick went door to door selling Cutco knives and started his first company. Before co-founding Uber in 2009, Kalanick co-founded tech startups Scour and RedSwoosh, which he sold for $23 million. In January 2018, he became a billionaire, but in December 2019, he stepped down from Uber’s board of directors and
severed all ties with the company.
Joe Seer // Getty Images
#41. Behdad Eghbali
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $2.9 billion (#1,049 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: private equity
Iranian-born Behdad Eghbali is the co-founder and managing partner at Clearlake Capital. The private equity firm oversees $10 billion and has a history of scoring stellar returns. In January 2020, Eghbali
purchased a home in Brentwood, California for $21 million only months after Forbes declared him a billionaire.
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#40. Jan Koum
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $10.0 billion (#226 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: WhatsApp
Born in Ukraine, Jan Koum immigrated to the United States with his mother in search of a better life at age 16. The co-founder and former CEO of WhatsApp, became a billionaire when
Facebook purchased the mobile messaging app in 2014 for $19 billion. When Koum left Yahoo in 2007, he applied to Facebook and Twitter, both of whom turned him down, which led to him starting WhatsApp.
Manuel Blondeau - Corbis // Getty Images
#39. Jack Dorsey
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $13.6 billion (#157 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Twitter, Square
Jack Dorsey co-founded Square and Twitter, though it is the latter that made him a billionaire. Within hours of Twitter going public in November 2013, Dorsey was a billionaire. Though Dorsey attended both Missouri University of Science and Technology and NYU, he never finished college.
Chesnot // Getty Images
#38. Kanye West
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,090 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: music, sneakers
Forbes
finally declared Kanye West an official billionaire in April 2020. The majority of the rapper and entrepreneur’s fortune comes from his streetwear brand, Yeezy. Though West owns 100% of the brand, he has deals with both Adidas and Gap.
ANGELA WEISS // Getty Images
#37. Jeff Lawson
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,281 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: software
Jeff Lawson is the co-founder and CEO of the cloud communications platform Twilio. While a student at the University of Michigan, Lawson launched
his first internet startup. Though Lawson didn’t make any money from it, he found it to be a valuable learning experience.
Sportsfile // Getty Images
#36. Alejandro Santo Domingo
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $2.9 billion (#1,032 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: beer
While Alejandro Santo Domingo works at New York investment advisory firm Quadrant Capital Advisors as a senior managing director, his fortune comes from his family. His father, Julio Mario Santo Domingo, passed down the 15% stake he had in SABMiller, a business division of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, to his sons and grandchildren upon his death in 2011. Santo Domingo holds a 1.75% stake in the family beer fortune.
JP Yim // Getty Images
#35. Jeff Green
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $4.2 billion (#676 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: online advertising
Chairman and CEO of The Trade Desk, Jeff Green attended USC where he studied marketing communications. Prior to founding The Trade Desk, Green founded AdECN in 2004. The company, an online advertising exchange, was acquired by Microsoft in 2007.
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#34. Ryan Smith
- Age: 43
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,905 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: cloud computing
Acquired by SAP, a German software company, for $8 billion in cash just days before the scheduled IPO, Qualtrics made its co-founder and CEO, Ryan Smith, a billionaire. The sale of the cloud-computing company also made fellow co-founders, Jared Smith and Scott Smith, Ryan Smith’s brother, and father, respectively, millionaires as well.
Sportsfile // Getty Images
#33. Andres Santo Domingo
- Age: 43
- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,688 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: beer
Brother to Alejandro Santo Domingo and son to Julio Mario Santo Domingo, the majority of Andres fortune is in Anheuser-Busch InBev, which
acquired SABMiller in 2016 for $100 billion. Santo Domingo was educated at Brown University, and while his family fortune comes from the beer industry, he has a passion for music. In 2002, he co-founded record label Kemado Records.
JP Yim // Getty Images
#32. Bom Kim
- Age: 43
- Net worth: $7.7 billion (#324 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: online retailing
While Bom Kim was born in South Korea, he was raised in America and attended Harvard Business school, though he dropped out after only six months. Kim’s company Coupang has been referred to as the South Korean version of Amazon, and it has given the American company
a run for its money. The company raised $4.6 billion and was valued at $109 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the biggest IPO to date in 2021.
M. Von Holden // Getty Images
#31. Robert Pera
- Age: 43
- Net worth: $19.3 billion (#91 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: wireless networking gear
Robert Pera began working at Apple in 2003, and by 2005 was working full-time at Ubiquiti Networks, a wireless equipment maker that he founded. In 2012, he also became one of the youngest controlling owners in the NBA after
purchasing the Memphis Grizzlies.
Casezy idea // Getty Images
#30. John Bicket
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,265 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: sensor systems
Currently the co-founder and chief technology officer of Samsara, John Bicket was the co-founder of Meraki. The company came out of research Bicket did while a Ph.D. student at MIT. Cisco acquired Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash, though it is actually
Samsara that made Bricket a billionaire.
Sodel Vladyslav // Shutterstock
#29. Orion Hindawi
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,509 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: software
Orion Hindawi followed in his father’s footsteps by attending the University of California, Berkeley, though he dropped out. He and his father, David, co-founded Tanium, a cybersecurity firm, in 2007. After a
$150 million financing round in October 2020, the company’s valuation was more than $9 billion.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#28. Joe Gebbia
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $13.6 billion (#156 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Joe Gebbia co-founded Airbnb in 2008 with business partners Nathan Blecharczyk and Brian Chesky. Airbnb’s humble beginning was in Gebbia’s San Francisco apartment. The company now offers
more than 5.6 million accommodations across more than 220 countries and regions.
Stuart C. Wilson // Getty Images
#27. Brian Chesky
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $15.0 billion (#134 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Co-founder and CEO of lodging rental giant Airbnb Brian Chesky attended Rhode Island School of Design. In December 2020, the
company’s valuation jumped past $100 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
Kurt Krieger/Corbis // Getty Images
#26. Sanjit Biswas
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,265 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: sensor systems
Sanjit Biswas holds degrees from Stanford and MIT and is the co-founder of Meraki and Samsara, though it is the latter that made him a billionaire. Biswas is the CEO of San Francisco-based Samsara.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#25. Trevor Milton
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,898 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: electric vehicles
Founder and executive chairman of Nikola Motor Company Trevor Milton dropped out of college after just one semester. Not only did Milton drop out of college, but he also dropped out of high school, though he went on to get his GED. His company produces electric- and hydrogen-powered, zero-emission semi trucks and made Milton a
multibillionaire after the June 2020 IPO.
Raquel Baranow // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Lynsi Snyder
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $3.6 billion (#827 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: In-N-Out Burger
Lynsi Snyder’s grandparents founded the iconic West Coast burger joint In-N-Out Burger in 1948. Snyder, the company’s president,
became a billionaire on her 35th birthday and was the youngest woman on The Forbes 400 in 2018. The nostalgic draw of the chain comes in part because the recipe for its staple items, burgers and fries, remains almost the same as it did more than 70 years ago.
MediaNews Group/Orange County Register // Getty Images
#23. Ben Silbermann
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $4.1 billion (#699 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Pinterest
Co-founder and CEO of Pinterest, Ben Silbermann grew up in Iowa and attended Yale. Silbermann worked at Google and tried out several product ideas, including iPhone apps, before hitting it big with the money-making Pinterest.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#22. Scott Duncan
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $6.0 billion (#453 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: pipelines
Scott Duncan is the heir to his family fortune. His father, Dan Duncan, founded the pipeline firm Enterprise Products Partners, and left Scott and his three siblings a stake in the company when he died in 2010. The company went public in 1998, and from the time of the IPO until Dec. 31, 2020, the company's asset base increased from $715 million to
more than $64 billion.
shinobi // Shutterstock
#21. Ernest Garcia III
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $7.8 billion (#315 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: used cars
Ernest Garcia III started his ecommerce platform, Carvana, as a subsidiary of DriveTime Automotive, one of the largest used car dealerships in the United States, run by his father, Ernest Garcia II. Garcia’s father is still the company’s largest shareholder, which also
makes him a multibillionaire.
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#20. Ryan Graves
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,133 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Uber
In 2010, Ryan Graves was the first employee hired by Uber, the ride service that took the world by storm, and what a ride it has been. While he resigned from the company in 2017, after serving in a variety of positions, Graves still remains an Uber board member, and owns 2% of its shares.
Spencer Platt // Getty Images
#19. Kevin Systrom
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,548 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Instagram
Facebook purchased Instagram, the picture-sharing social media app Kevin Systrom co-founded in 2012, for a cool billion in cash and stock. Systrom’s time at Stanford University may have inspired the idea for Instagram—he built a site for photo sharing for his fraternity brothers.
Vivien Killilea // Getty Images
#18. Drew Houston
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#1,493 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: cloud storage service
Not only is Drew Houston the co-founder and CEO of online backup and storage service Dropbox, but he is also the company’s largest shareholder, with more than 20% ownership. In February 2020, Houston was appointed to social media giant Facebook’s board of directors.
Handout // Getty Images
#17. Jared Isaacman
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,200 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: payment processing
As founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman owns 38% of the company’s shares. The payment processing firm was not Isaacman’s first venture, though. Draken International, a defense firm he founded in 2011, earned him a nine-figure sum when he sold a majority stake in the company in 2019 to Blackstone, a Wall Street firm.
PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images
#16. RJ Scaringe
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#891 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: electric vehicles
With a doctorate in mechanical engineering from MIT, RJ Scaringe founded electric car company Rivian Automotive in 2009. Scaringe’s dream of a zero-carbon future made him a billionaire, though
the company’s first vehicle won’t be available until the summer of 2021.
Phillip Faraone // Getty Images
#15. Brian Armstrong
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#401 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: cryptocurrency
Brian Armstrong’s cryptocurrency business Coinbase was
valued at an estimated $68 billion in March 2021, prior to the expectation of a direct listing on the NASDAQ. Achieving billionaire status led Armstrong to philanthropy. In December 2018, he even signed the Giving Pledge, vowing to donate much of his fortune to philanthropic causes.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#14. Nathan Blecharczyk
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $13.6 billion (#155 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Nathan Blecharczyk’s sizable fortune is a direct result of co-founding the lodging site Airbnb. Also the company’s chief strategy officer and first engineer, Blecharczyk serves as chairman of Airbnb China. In October 2019, Blecharczyk
gifted his alma mater, Boston Latin Academy, $1 million, with a promise to match any other donations to the school of up to $1 million.
Mike Windle // Getty Images
#13. Baiju Bhatt
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,329 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: stock trading app
An Indian-American billionaire, Baiju Bhatt is the co-founder of Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing app that
filed for an initial public offering on March 23, 2021. He attended Stanford University, which is where he met fellow Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev, who was his roommate at the prestigious college.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images for TechCrunch
#12. Tony Xu
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,284 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: food delivery service
In 2013, Tony Xu co-founded DoorDash with Evan Moore, Andy Fang, and Stanley Tang, and in December 2020, the company’s IPO made Xu a billionaire. The Stanford graduate is the son of Chinese immigrants. Xu was just 5 years old when his parents immigrated from Nanjing to the U.S. in 1989.
Noam Galai // Getty Images for TechCrunch
#11. Dustin Moskovitz
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $18.8 billion (#98 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Facebook
In 2004, Dustin Moskovitz and Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from their dorm room at Harvard. Leaving Facebook in 2008, Moskovitz co-founded the workflow software company Asana, though most of his wealth comes from Facebook. He still holds an estimated 2% stake in the company.
Kimberly White // Getty Images
#10. Mark Zuckerberg
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $102.2 billion (#5 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg is the most well-known and wealthiest of the men who co-founded Facebook. Ranking #7 on
Forbes 2020 Ten Richest People in the World, Zuckerberg was a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard when he launched the social media site that would change the world and eventually make him a billionaire at 23.
BERTRAND GUAY // Getty Images
#9. Arash Ferdowsi
- Age: 36
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,340 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: online file storage
Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi launched the file sharing and storage service as a student at MIT. He owns close to a 10% stake in the company. Ferdowsi
wrote about being the son of immigrant parents and acknowledged how hard his parents worked and how supportive they were of his pursuits.
Kimberly White // Getty Images
#8. Lukas Walton
- Age: 35
- Net worth: $16.0 billion (#120 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Walmart
Lukas Walton is a member of one of the wealthiest families in the United States. His grandfather, Sam Walton, founded mega superstore Walmart. Walton acquired his fortune under tragic circumstances when his father, John Walton, died in a 2005 plane crash.
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#7. Vlad Tenev
- Age: 34
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,329 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: stock trading
Co-founder of Robinhood, the commission-free stock trading app, Vlad Tenev was born in Bulgaria and raised in Washington, D.C. His rise to billionaire has not been without its problems, including many wondering whether Robinhood has
gamified trading, making it dangerous.
Noam Galai // Getty Images for TechCrunch
#5. Whitney Wolfe Herd
- Age: 32
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,925 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: dating app
Whitney Wolfe Herd is the founder and CEO of social and dating app Bumble. The app is
different from other dating apps because it is up to women to make the first move. Wolfe Herd left Tinder and launched Bumble in 2014.
Jerod Harris // Getty Images for Fortune
#4. Evan Spiegel
- Age: 31
- Net worth: $11.8 billion (#182 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Snapchat
The youngest billionaire on the list and the flashier co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel married supermodel Miranda Kerr in 2017. Spiegel dropped out of Stanford to start Snapchat, though he finally graduated from the illustrious university in 2018 with a degree in product design. Both he and fellow Snapchat co-founder Bobby Murphy own an estimated 18% of the company, where he serves as the CEO.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#2. Andy Fang (tie)
- Age: 29
- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,723 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: food delivery app
Not only is Andy Fang a co-founder of DoorDash, but he is also the company’s head of consumer engineering. His 4% stake in the food delivery app made him a billionaire in December 2020.
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#2. Stanley Tang (tie)
- Age: 29
- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,732 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: food delivery app
The head of labs at DoorDash, Stanley Tang is also one of the four co-founders. Within days of going public in December 2020, DoorDash
shares soared to $189, making Tang a billionaire, along with fellow co-founders Tony Xu and Andy Fang. Evan Moore, the fourth co-founder, only remained with DoorDash for a short period of time.
Michael M. Santiago // Getty Images
#1. Austin Russell
- Age: 26
- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,083 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: sensors
The youngest billionaire on the list dropped out of Stanford after receiving a $100,000 Thiel Fellowship. Austin Russell also came up with the idea for his company Luminar while studying at the prestigious university when he was just 17 years old. Russell’s automotive sensor company, Luminar Technologies, made him a billionaire at the ripe old age of 25.
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
Youngest billionaires in America
America's oldest billionaire is 101-year-old insurance magnate George Joseph. Of more than 700 American billionaires, the median age is 68. But there are young billionaires, too, with some having net worths ranging from $2.5 billion to $17.2 billion. The newest youngest billionaire is only 25 years old.
Stacker compiled data from Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List as of Nov. 23, 2022, to list the youngest billionaires in America. Any ties in age were broken by net worth ranking. Some are heirs to family fortunes and even many of the world's "self-made" billionaires started off with advantages in life, including startup funds from family. Tech companies like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook have created many fortunes, although technology isn't the only way to strike it rich. Others have made their money through hedge funds, retail, and even by creating a burger that relies upon the simplest recipe and ingredients.
A few billionaires came from more humble beginnings. Some immigrated seeking better opportunities in America, while others were born to single parents who struggled to provide for them, and some never went to college or dropped out to pursue the ideas that would make them wealthy. Readers will notice that women are rare on this list, pointing to the continuing discrimination and sexism they face in boardrooms, as well as the broader inequality in access to capital often necessary to turn a good idea into big money.
Curious to see who the youngest billionaire is? Continue reading to find out who made the exclusive and enviable list.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA // Getty Images
#50. Jan Koum
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $13.3 billion (#48 richest in the U.S., #130 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: WhatsApp
Born in Ukraine, Jan Koum immigrated to the United States with his mother at the age of 16 in search of a better life. Koum, the co-founder and former CEO of WhatsApp, became a billionaire when
Facebook purchased the mobile messaging app in 2014 for $19 billion. Ironically, when Koum left Yahoo in 2007, he applied to Facebook and Twitter, both of whom turned him down, which led to him starting WhatsApp.
Manuel Blondeau - Corbis // Getty Images
#49. Justin Ishbia
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $2.2 billion (#465 richest in the U.S., #1,321 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Private equity
In 1986, Justin Ishbia's father
founded United Wholesale Mortgage, a lender based in Michigan. The younger Ishbia has a 22% stake in the company, which has since gone public and in 2015, became the largest wholesale lender in the U.S. Ishbia also has a private equity firm in Chicago, Shore Capital Partners.
Enchantingbear // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Alejandro Santo Domingo
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $2.5 billion (#423 richest in the U.S., #1,164 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Beer
Alejandro Santo Domingo works at New York investment advisory firm Quadrant Capital Advisors as a senior managing director, but his fortune comes from his family. His father, Julio Mario Santo Domingo, passed down the 15% stake he had in SABMiller, a business division of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, to his sons and grandchildren. Santo Domingo holds a 1.75% stake in the family beer fortune.
JP Yim // Getty Images
#47. Daniel Sundheim
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $2.9 billion (#374 richest in the U.S., #977 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Hedge funds
Daniel Sundheim is the founder and CFO of D1 Capital Partners LP, an investment firm that he started in 2018. Previously, Sundheim worked at Viking Global Investors for 15 years, and he started his career researching private equity investments and executing them at Bear Stearns' Merchant Banking Group.
Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images
#46. Jeff Green
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $3.0 billion (#367 richest in the U.S., #959 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Digital advertising
Jeff Green, chairman and CEO of The Trade Desk, attended the University of Southern California where he studied marketing communications. Prior to founding The Trade Desk, Green founded AdECN in 2004. The company, an online advertising exchange, was acquired by Microsoft in 2007.
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#45. Scott Shleifer
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $3.5 billion (#322 richest in the U.S., #806 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Private equity
Scott Shleifer is the founder of the private equity unit at Tiger Global Management, where he is also the Managing Director. Some of the investments he has made have been in Chinese companies, including JD.com, the ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing, and the e-commerce company Meituan.
Ben Gabbe // Getty Images
#44. Ryan Smith
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#620 richest in the U.S., #1,908 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cloud computing
Qualtrics was acquired by SAP for $8 billion in cash just days before its scheduled IPO, making its co-founder and CEO Ryan Smith a billionaire. The sale of the cloud-computing company also made fellow co-founders, Jared Smith and Scott Smith—Ryan Smith's brother and father, respectively—millionaires as well.
Sportsfile // Getty Images
#43. Andres Santo Domingo
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $1.6 billion (#588 richest in the U.S., #1,775 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Beer
Brother to Alejandro Santo Domingo and son to Julio Mario Santo Domingo, the majority of Andres' fortune is in Anheuser-Busch InBev, which
acquired SABMiller in 2016 for $100 billion. Andres Santo Domingo was educated at Brown University, and while his family fortune comes from the beer industry, he has a passion for music. In 2002, he co-founded record label Kemado Records.
JP Yim // Getty Images
#42. Bom Kim
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#327 richest in the U.S., #826 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Online retailing
While Bom Kim was born in South Korea, he was raised in the U.S. and attended Harvard Business school, although he dropped out after only six months. Kim's company Coupang has been referred to as the South Korean version of Amazon, and it has given the American company
a run for its money. Coupang raised $4.6 billion and was valued at $109 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, one of the biggest IPOs in 2021.
M. Von Holden // Getty Images
#41. Robert Pera
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $17.2 billion (#40 richest in the U.S., #95 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Wireless networking gear
Robert Pera began working at Apple in 2003, and by 2005 he was working full-time at Ubiquiti Networks, a wireless equipment maker that he founded. In 2012, he also became one of the youngest controlling owners in the NBA after
purchasing the Memphis Grizzlies.
Brad Barket // Getty Images
#40. John Bicket
- Age: 42
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#694 richest in the U.S., #2,279 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Sensor systems
Currently the co-founder and chief technology officer of Samsara, John Bicket also co-founded Meraki. The company came out of research Bicket did while a Ph.D. student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Cisco acquired Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash, although it is actually
Samsara that made Bricket a billionaire.
Sodel Vladyslav // Shutterstock
#39. Kim Kardashian
- Age: 42
- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#527 richest in the U.S., #1,559 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Shapewear, cosmetics, reality tv
Kim Kardashian, an entrepreneur and television personality, gained international fame after sharing her personal life on the reality TV series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Her popularity has grown thanks to social media, where Kardashian promotes her many endorsement deals and various business ventures, including Skims, her shapewear company.
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic // Getty Images
#38. Orion Hindawi
- Age: 42
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#492 richest in the U.S., #1,414 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Software
Orion Hindawi followed in his father's footsteps by attending the University of California, Berkeley, although he dropped out. With his father, David, he co-founded Tanium, a cybersecurity firm, in 2007. After a
$150 million financing round in October 2020, the company's valuation was more than $9 billion.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#37. Sean Parker
- Age: 42
- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#387 richest in the U.S., #1,033 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Facebook
Sean Parker was highly successful at an early age, co-founding the file-sharing service Napster at age 19, and revolutionizing how people consumed music. At 24, he was Facebook's founding president. Since these early successes, Parker has built up his net worth over time through a variety of business interests such as Spotify.
Gilbert Carrasquillo // Getty Images
#36. Mat Ishbia
- Age: 42
- Net worth: $5.2 billion (#196 richest in the U.S., #498 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Mortgage lender
Mat Ishbia, the brother of Justin Ishbia, also made his wealth
because of United Wholesale Mortgage. Mat Ishbia is chief executive of the company and in 2021, the wholesale lender reported $2.7 billion in revenue.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images
#35. Paul Sciarra
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#649 richest in the U.S., #2,065 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Pinterest
In 2010, Paul Sciarra
co-founded Pinterest, a photo-bookmarking website, with Evan Sharp and Ben Silbermann. Although he left Pinterest two years later, Sciarra held onto about 7% of the company, which made him a billionaire. Currently, he is the executive chairman of Joby, a maker of electric air taxis.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#34. Tope Awotona
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#643 richest in the U.S., #2,016 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Software
In 2013,
Tope Awotona, a Nigerian American entrepreneur, started Calendly, his software for online appointment scheduling. It would not be until the COVID-19 pandemic, however, that Calendly really found success. Awotona's story is an inspiring one, as he spent the last of his savings on Calendly after his first three startups failed.
Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Collision // Getty Images
#33. Richard Saghian
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#486 richest in the U.S., #1,405 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Fast fashion
Iranian American Richard Saghian
started the fast fashion company Fashion Nova in 2006. Every week, Fashion Nova releases hundreds of new styles of clothing, which are promoted by celebrities and influencers on Instagram. Fashion Nova's annual sales are now greater than $1 billion.
Steve Granitz/WireImage // Getty Images
#32. Tyler Winklevoss
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#483 richest in the U.S., #1,400 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cryptocurrency
Tyler Winklevoss, along with his brother Cameron Winklevoss,
gained a majority of their wealth through cryptocurrency. After reaching a settlement of $65 million from suing Mark Zuckerberg for having stolen what they claim was their idea for a social media platform that became Facebook, they used the money to invest in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. In 2012, the Winklevoss twins launched the venture capital firm Winklevoss Capital, and in 2014, they launched Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange.
Alli Harvey/Getty Images for Spotify // Getty Images
#31. Cameron Winklevoss
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#482 richest in the U.S., #1,399 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cryptocurrency
The investments Cameron Winklevoss has made with his brother launched them onto Forbes' Crypto Rich List in 2018. Gemini is known for being one of the cryptocurrency industry's most trusted and secure platforms for buying and selling cryptocurrency, although with recent controversies in the industry, the company's staying power remains to be seen.
Joe Raedle // Getty Images
#30. Joe Gebbia
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#146 richest in the U.S., #369 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Joe Gebbia co-founded Airbnb in 2008 with business partners Nathan Blecharczyk and Brian Chesky in Gebbia's San Francisco apartment. The company now offers
more than 6 million active listings worldwide, from apartments to luxury yurts.
Stuart C. Wilson // Getty Images
#29. Brian Chesky
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $7.5 billion (#104 richest in the U.S., #286 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Before becoming the co-founder and CEO of lodging rental giant Airbnb, Brian Chesky attended the Rhode Island School of Design. In December 2020, the
company's valuation jumped past $100 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
Kurt Krieger/Corbis // Getty Images
#28. Anthony Casalena
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#716 richest in the U.S., #2,433 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Software
In 2003, Anthony Casalena founded Squarespace, the website builder, when he was still a college student. He is also the CEO of the company and
has approximately 30% ownership of Squarespace, which went public in 2021 after many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers moved their operations online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbie Parr // Getty Images
#27. Leonid Radvinsky
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#708 richest in the U.S., #2,386 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: E-commerce
After founding
the online entertainment company OnlyFans in 2016, Ukraine-born Leonid Radvinsky purchased a stake in the company in 2018. Now, he is the company's majority owner as well as director. As of September 2022, OnlyFans had paid Radvinsky more than $500 million.
Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images
#26. Sanjit Biswas
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $1.2 billion (#689 richest in the U.S., #2,267 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Sensor systems
Sanjit Biswas holds degrees from Stanford and MIT and is the co-founder of Meraki and Samsara. Biswas is the CEO of San Francisco-based Samsara, which is primarily responsible for making him a billionaire.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#25. Ben Silbermann
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#593 richest in the U.S., #1,797 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Social media
The co-founder and CEO of Pinterest, Ben Silbermann grew up in Iowa and attended Yale. Silbermann worked at Google and tried out several product ideas, including iPhone apps, before hitting it big with Pinterest, a website that allows users to save ideas for future purchases.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#24. Lynsi Snyder
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $4.2 billion (#258 richest in the U.S., #645 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: In-N-Out Burger
Lynsi Snyder's grandparents founded the iconic West Coast fast food joint In-N-Out Burger in 1948. Snyder, the company's president,
became a billionaire on her 35th birthday and was the youngest woman on The Forbes 400 in 2018. The nostalgic draw of the chain comes in part because the recipe for its staple items, burgers and fries, remains almost the same as it did more than 70 years ago.
MediaNews Group/Orange County Register // Getty Images
#23. Scott Duncan
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $6.6 billion (#139 richest in the U.S., #353 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Pipelines
Scott Duncan is the heir to his family fortune. His father, Dan Duncan, founded the pipeline firm Enterprise Products Partners and left Scott and his three siblings a stake in the company when he died in 2010. The company went public in 1998, and from the time of the IPO until Dec. 31, 2020, the company's asset base increased from $715 million to
more than $64 billion.
shinobi // Shutterstock
#22. Jared Isaacman
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#619 richest in the U.S., #1,905 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Payment processing
As founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman owns 38% of the company's shares. The payment processing firm was not Isaacman's first venture, though. Draken International, a defense firm he founded in 2011, earned him a nine-figure sum when he sold a majority stake in the company in 2019 to Wall Street firm Blackstone.
PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images
#21. Drew Houston
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#564 richest in the U.S., #1,678 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cloud storage service
Not only is Drew Houston the co-founder and CEO of online backup and storage service Dropbox, but he is also the company's largest shareholder, with more than 20% ownership. In February 2020, Houston was appointed to Facebook's board of directors.
Handout // Getty Images
#20. Brian Armstrong
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $1.9 billion (#525 richest in the U.S., #1,553 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cryptocurrency
Brian Armstrong's cryptocurrency business Coinbase was
valued at an estimated $68 billion in March 2021, prior to its direct listing on the NASDAQ. Achieving billionaire status led Armstrong to philanthropy. In December 2018, he signed the Giving Pledge, vowing to donate much of his fortune to philanthropic causes.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#19. Nathan Blecharczyk
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $6.6 billion (#143 richest in the U.S., #360 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Nathan Blecharczyk's sizable fortune is a direct result of co-founding the lodging site Airbnb. Also the company's chief strategy officer and first engineer, Blecharczyk serves as chairman of Airbnb China. In October 2019, Blecharczyk
gifted his alma mater, Boston Latin Academy, $1 million, with a promise to match any other donations to the school up to $1 million.
Mike Windle // Getty Images
#18. Kevin Systrom
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $1.2 billion (#685 richest in the U.S., #2,257 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Instagram
Facebook purchased Instagram, the picture-sharing social media app Kevin Systrom co-founded in 2012, for a cool billion in cash and stock. Systrom's time at Stanford University may have inspired the idea for Instagram, when he built a photo-sharing site for his fraternity brothers.
Vivien Killilea // Getty Images
#17. Dustin Moskovitz
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#147 richest in the U.S., #372 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Facebook
In 2004, Dustin Moskovitz and Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from their dorm room at Harvard. Leaving Facebook in 2008, Moskovitz co-founded the workflow software company Asana, though most of his wealth comes from Facebook. He still holds an estimated 2% stake in the company.
Kimberly White // Getty Images
#16. Mark Zuckerberg
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $40.8 billion (#17 richest in the U.S., #27 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg is the most well-known and wealthiest of the men who co-founded Facebook. Ranking #7 on
Forbes 2020 10 Richest People in the World, Zuckerberg was a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard when he launched the social media site that would change the world and eventually make him a billionaire at 23.
BERTRAND GUAY // Getty Images
#15. LeBron James
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#710 richest in the U.S., #2,408 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Basketball
LeBron James has made his wealth as a professional basketball player. As a teenager, he was the #1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft and has won multiple titles, Olympic gold medals, and individual awards. James
has been just as successful in the boardroom, making deals that give him equity in many rising brands, not to mention lucrative deals with Nike and other big-name companies.
Ethan Miller // Getty Images
#14. Josh Kushner
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#509 richest in the U.S., #1,469 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Venture capital
Josh Kushner is a businessman and entrepreneur who co-founded Brazil's biggest social media company, Vostu, where he is also the CFO. In addition to his work with Vostu, Kushner founded Thrive Capital, where he is the managing partner. Kushner became a billionaire after selling off part of Thrive Capital and other venture investments.
Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 // Getty Images
#13. Lukas Walton
- Age: 36
- Net worth: $22.8 billion (#28 richest in the U.S., #61 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Walmart
Lukas Walton is a member of one of the wealthiest families in America. His grandfather, Sam Walton, founded mega-superstore Walmart. Walton acquired his fortune under tragic circumstances when his father, John Walton, died in a plane crash.
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#12. Zach Perret
- Age: 35
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#603 richest in the U.S., #1,850 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Fintech
After the passing of the Dodd-Frank Act, which allows consumers to access their banking data, Zach Perret, along with William Hockey, co-founded Plaid. Plaid is a technology that connects money-moving apps with banking data. Since its founding, Plaid's customers have included Venmo, Robinhood, Coinbase, Microsoft, and Shopify.
Cody Glenn/Sportsfile for Web Summit // Getty Images
#11. Nikil Viswanathan
- Age: 35
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#476 richest in the U.S., #1,375 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Blockchain technology
Nikil Viswanathan is the co-founder of Alchemy, a blockchain development platform where he is also CEO. Before working at Alchemy, Viswanathan was the co-founder and CEO of Down To Lunch, a meet-up app that was popular among college students.
Taylor Hill // Getty Images
#10. Bobby Murphy
- Age: 34
- Net worth: $2.5 billion (#434 richest in the U.S., #1,194 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Snapchat
The co-founder and chief technology officer of Snap Inc., Bobby Murphy came up with the idea for the social media app Snapchat with his fraternity brothers Evan Spiegel and Reggie Brown when the trio attended Stanford University. While Murphy's billions come from Snapchat, he has also
invested millions in California real estate.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#9. William Hockey
- Age: 33
- Net worth: $1.4 billion (#628 richest in the U.S., #1,954 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Fintech
Along with Zach Perret, William Hockey co-founded Plaid, where he served as its CTO and president.
Hockey is no longer working at Plaid and is now the co-CEO and co-founder of Column, the only nationally chartered bank to enable builders and developers to make new financial products.
Cambrian // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Joe Lau
- Age: 33
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#476 richest in the U.S., #1,375 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Blockchain, technology
Along with Nikil Viswanathan,
Joe Lau co-founded Alchemy, the software that powers Web3 blockchain-based companies. In February 2022, Alchemy was valued at $10.2 billion. Lau owns an estimated 26% stake in Alchemy.
T. Schneider // Shutterstock
#7. Devin Finzer
- Age: 32
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#651 richest in the U.S., #2,073 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Online marketplace
Devin Finzer is the co-founder of OpenSea, where he is also the CEO. OpenSea is a decentralized marketplace where users can collect, sell, and explore non-fungible tokens.
Rita Franca/NurPhoto // Getty Images
#6. Evan Spiegel
- Age: 32
- Net worth: $2.7 billion (#395 richest in the U.S., #1,078 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Snapchat
The flashier co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel married supermodel Miranda Kerr in 2017. Spiegel dropped out of Stanford to start Snapchat, although he finally graduated from the university in 2018 with a degree in product design. Both Spiegel and fellow Snapchat co-founder Bobby Murphy own an estimated 18% of the company.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#5. Alex Atallah
- Age: 30
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#651 richest in the U.S., #2,073 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Online marketplace
Along with Devin Finzer, Alex Atallah co-founded OpenSea, where he is also the CTO. In January 2021, the company was valued at $13.3 billion after a funding round.
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance // Getty Images
#4. Palmer Luckey
- Age: 30
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#645 richest in the U.S., #2,031 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Virtual reality
Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR, a virtual reality company, back in 2012. He sold this company in 2014 to Facebook, getting $2 billion in stock and cash in return. In 2017, Luckey founded Anduril, a defense startup, which in 2021 had an estimated revenue of $150 million.
David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile // Getty Images
#3. Gary Wang
- Age: 29
- Net worth: $4.2 billion (#257 richest in the U.S., #644 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Cryptocurrency exchange
Along with Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang co-founded FTX,
a cryptocurrency exchange, where he is also CTO. Bankman-Fried filed for bankruptcy protection for FTX and its operations in the U.S. in late 2022 after FTX collapsed, putting Wang's future wealth in doubt.
Michael M. Santiago // Getty Images
#2. Ryan Breslow
- Age: 28
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#504 richest in the U.S., #1,449 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: E-commerce software
Ryan Breslow is the co-founder of Bolt Financials, where he is its executive chairman. Additionally, he is the co-founder and chairman of Love Health. Breslow has gained a large amount of wealth in a short amount of time because Bolt Financials' valuation went from $250 million to $11 billion in about three years.
Taylor Hill // Getty Images
#1. Alexandr Wang
- Age: 25
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#727 richest in the U.S., #2,467 richest in the world)
- Source of wealth: Artificial intelligence
Along with Lucy Guo, Alexandr Wang co-founded Scale AI, a data platform for artificial intelligence that provides training data for machine learning teams. Those using Scale AI's technology include the U.S. military, SAP, Lyft, PayPal, Toyota, and General Motors.
T. Schneider // Shutterstock
Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.
