Varner: Exercise pays dividends for mind and body

About a year ago, my cardiologist, Dr. J., gave me a warning as I retired from teaching after 46 years. She said that retirees often get less exercise than people who are still on the job. This was good advice, but my wife and I had long been into brisk walking, and retirement has allowed us to pick up the pace and do good walks virtually every day. Check it out.

In addition to sidewalks in various neighborhoods, our Twin Cities have been blessed with trails for regular walkers, many dog walkers, as well as those with strollers, and those on their bicycles who shout, “On the left!” as they whiz past the slower-moving people on foot. These trails are well used and a lot more fun than treadmills. When it gets cold it is off to the mall, where we do four laps, which is about three miles.

Every reader knows the importance of physical activity to good health. But as in the advice from Dr. J., think of the words of the great philosopher Dr. Samuel Johnson that people need to be reminded more often than instructed.

Next we go for some fun, and let me call it reminder/instruction. Just a couple of weeks ago while on a walk in the mall, a man sitting on a bench in front of Kohl’s recognized me and said as we passed, “What is up with stocks?” The timing and place provided the perfect opportunity to brag a bit on two purchases I had made just a few days before.

You probably know Facebook (FSB) recently changed its name to Meta (META) in line with Zuckerberg’s big plans. Things at Meta have been disastrous over the past year and they have lost billions. Along with that, the stock, which had been at over $300 a share, had plunged to about $86. Nevertheless, Facebook has about 2.9 billion members, which is a good hunk of world population, and unlike Twitter, it is not going away. Meta means something that I don’t quite understand, but I do understand Facebook. I bought shares for $40 way back, and now added more at $94. A couple of weeks down the road they’re trading at $122.

As I said, we were right outside of Kohl’s (KSS), and that happens to have been my other buy. My reader quickly pointed out that the store appeals to a broad sweep of ages, shapes and sizes, and there always seem to be shoppers in the checkout lines. Also, they do Amazon (AMZN) returns, and their cosmetics deal with Sephora seems to be doing well. KSS has traded for over $80 and in the pit of the pandemic was just $12. At $26, it was still in the basement, so I bought some and a week later it was up to $31.

Stocks are risky, that is for sure. Imagine buying KSS for $80 or META (Facebook to me) at $399. (I like to use ticker symbols, and students thought that was cool.) On the other hand, treasury bonds are guaranteed. But to me the guarantee is that, as a result of inflation, you will lose money. Some experts say that with a dozen to 15 carefully selected stocks, you can minimize (though of course never eliminate) that risk. An experienced investments adviser looked at what I had and noted that I liked companies that made money. My Facebook venture, however, was right out of the starting gate, and now I have bought even more of a billion-dollar loser.

KSS is, despite its low price, earning very well. Measuring earnings can be confusing. The PE (or price-to-earnings ratio) is the usual measure. KSS has a PE of 7.8 and, by contrast, Amazon AMZN is 87. In more understandable terms KSS is earning almost 13% on the stock price and AMZN 1.1 %. The next-to-nothing earnings of AMZN compared to the stock price say that rewards for investors will come through future growth. KSS pays from those earnings about a 6% dividend, and the rest is reinvested for modest growth.

A PE ratio below 10 means 10% or more earnings to stock price, and lots of well-known companies are in that zone, but we also need to ask why they earn a lot for the price of the stock. General Motors (GM) went under a few years back and the shareholders — of which I was one — lost everything. Today, a new GM, of which I own a small part, is earning 13.6% on the share price, which is fantastic. Does it have a future, or do we go all electric with another company or, as some greenies would have it, just walk wherever we go? Now Ford (F) is earning a whopping 11.8% and paying a strong 4.5% dividend. Are these companies earning well for the stock price because investors think they are headed over a big cliff?

My students have always thought single-letter ticker symbols are cool. M is Macy’s, S was long part of our mall (Sears, of course) and G (Gillette) is now part of Procter & Gamble (PG). My favorite is T, which is AT&T. This had long been thought of as the old lady stock. It was a regulated monopoly, and they owned all the telephones. It was illegal for an American to own a telephone (as AT&T was a regulated monopoly and owned the telephones, renting them out to the public at a fairly nominal rate). Today there is a lot of competition in telecom, but T is earning 12.8% and paying a 5.6% dividend, which is not bad for an old lady, or even a younger one.

Quite recently, crude oil touched $120 a barrel. Guess what — COP (Conoco Phillips) is earning 12.6% and XOM (Any guesses? It’s ExxonMobil, of course.) is at 11.5%. Both companies have been cautious about raising their dividends. As I write this, oil is still at a fairly high $74.

I have written the above a little bit at a time over about 10 days and, quite honestly, it has given me a lot to think about. KSS is now back to $26, but META is still way up at about $115. It looks good when a company has high earnings for the share price, but there are a lot of "whys" that come along with it.

Finally, there are a lot of excellent financial advisers here in town, but always be very careful of the very few who claim to own a crystal ball.

Youngest billionaires in America Youngest billionaires in America #50. Ben Chestnut #49. John Arnold #48. Niraj Shah #47. Nicholas Woodman #46. Chris Sacca #45. Max Levchin #44. Jeffrey Talpins #43. Chase Coleman III #42. Travis Kalanick #41. Behdad Eghbali #40. Jan Koum #39. Jack Dorsey #38. Kanye West #37. Jeff Lawson #36. Alejandro Santo Domingo #35. Jeff Green #34. Ryan Smith #33. Andres Santo Domingo #32. Bom Kim #31. Robert Pera #30. John Bicket #29. Orion Hindawi #28. Joe Gebbia #27. Brian Chesky #26. Sanjit Biswas #25. Trevor Milton #24. Lynsi Snyder #23. Ben Silbermann #22. Scott Duncan #21. Ernest Garcia III #20. Ryan Graves #19. Kevin Systrom #18. Drew Houston #17. Jared Isaacman #16. RJ Scaringe #15. Brian Armstrong #14. Nathan Blecharczyk #13. Baiju Bhatt #12. Tony Xu #11. Dustin Moskovitz #10. Mark Zuckerberg #9. Arash Ferdowsi #8. Lukas Walton #7. Vlad Tenev #6. Bobby Murphy #5. Whitney Wolfe Herd #4. Evan Spiegel #2. Andy Fang (tie) #2. Stanley Tang (tie) #1. Austin Russell Youngest billionaires in America #50. Jan Koum #49. Justin Ishbia #48. Alejandro Santo Domingo #47. Daniel Sundheim #46. Jeff Green #45. Scott Shleifer #44. Ryan Smith #43. Andres Santo Domingo #42. Bom Kim #41. Robert Pera #40. John Bicket #39. Kim Kardashian #38. Orion Hindawi #37. Sean Parker #36. Mat Ishbia #35. Paul Sciarra #34. Tope Awotona #33. Richard Saghian #32. Tyler Winklevoss #31. Cameron Winklevoss #30. Joe Gebbia #29. Brian Chesky #28. Anthony Casalena #27. Leonid Radvinsky #26. Sanjit Biswas #25. Ben Silbermann #24. Lynsi Snyder #23. Scott Duncan #22. Jared Isaacman #21. Drew Houston #20. Brian Armstrong #19. Nathan Blecharczyk #18. Kevin Systrom #17. Dustin Moskovitz #16. Mark Zuckerberg #15. LeBron James #14. Josh Kushner #13. Lukas Walton #12. Zach Perret #11. Nikil Viswanathan #10. Bobby Murphy #9. William Hockey #8. Joe Lau #7. Devin Finzer #6. Evan Spiegel #5. Alex Atallah #4. Palmer Luckey #3. Gary Wang #2. Ryan Breslow #1. Alexandr Wang