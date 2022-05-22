Varner: Corporations don’t pay taxes – people do

Students can be a little weak on past events, but they do know about O.J. and, if they know anything about the first President Bush, it is: “Read my lips. No new taxes.” Has the current occupant of that office painted himself into a corner by saying that no one making less than $400,000 will pay more in taxes?

The 1040 line 12 is a favorite for me because it allows a $600 charitable contribution for those taking the standard deduction. I would like to see that raised substantially. To pay for it, why not reduce the maximum home mortgage deduction from a maximum $750,000 to $500,000? We want to encourage and help families to own the roofs over their heads, but $750,000?

But Biden wouldn’t be able to agree, because some of those homeowners would probably earn under $400,000.

While no politician would vote for it these days, our roads need a fix. And why not raise the gas tax? Gasoline is about $9 a gallon in Germany today, but there is no word I know in their language for “pothole.”

Yet we have been offered a vast array of government-sponsored goodies, and never has so much been offered to so many to be paid for by so few.

The top 1% and corporations would foot the bill for a vast infrastructure overhaul, free daycare under federal regulation, and much more. We need good daycare, but to federalize the system might well take one bureaucrat for every teacher in the classroom.

Tax rate revision

We will let the top 1% take care of themselves today, but let’s focus on the corporation issue. For years, America’s 35% corporate tax was the highest in the world. The 2017 reforms made our rate not low, exactly, but at least at an internationally competitive 21%. You may think if it goes back to 35% or whatever it has nothing to do with your personal well-being. One step at a time, but the bottom line is that corporations are YOU.

Money that a company brings in goes into a number of pots, taxes being one. Think of the competition our new neighbor Rivian faces in finding high-quality employees. A profitable company will use some of their money to increase wages — not as charity, but for sound business reasons.

Obviously, higher wages can reduce profits, but when those wages attract the best workers, the business can make up for that with increased productivity. When the employees have been taken care of, next come taxes and shareholders. Every dollar more in taxes is a dollar less for shareholders. So, you ask, what does that have to do with me? Who are these shareholders, anyway? Look in your mirror.

Institutions own corporations

It is often imagined that corporate America is owned by a few millionaires and billionaires. Bill Gates owns less than 2% of Microsoft, Jeff Bezos about 10% of Amazon and Elon Musk a whopping 17% of Tesla, although if his planned purchase of Twitter goes through, that number will surely go down.

I was surprised to learn that a full 80% of the stock market is owned by what are called institutions. This includes various kinds of mutual funds, IRA retirement accounts, and company and government pension plans. The California system (CALPERS), which is the largest, has assets of over $500 billion. Nearer to my heart, Illinois’ own State University Retirement System has a mere $23 billion.

At Illinois State University we are not under Social Security. We put 8% of our earnings into SURS and it is matched, we hope, by the state. That money is out there in the markets working very hard to give you a comfortable retirement. If corporate taxes go up, that is money right out of your pocket.

My math says that if you have a good job at ISU, when you retire you will be a millionaire, or very close. You probably don’t feel that rich, but a retirement income paid out over hopefully many decades requires a healthy nest egg that will continue to work hard for you.

So, if corporate taxes go up, President Biden, like Bush I before him, will have broken his promise. That said, there is no free lunch, and even a more limited government needs a lot of money, and needs for both the rich and Average Joe to pay their share. What is fair seems to be totally in the eye of the beholder.

Tax systems

We have one of the most progressive tax systems in the world. There are other kinds of taxes, but that much-maligned top 1% pay about 40% of all federal income taxes. We have more inequality than Western Europe, but we also have more energy and freedom to develop businesses. Elon Musk is an immigrant with incredible energy and creativity. Why do you think he came here rather than any other country?

We want a system that is as efficient as possible, and for this I have three guiding principles. Fifty years ago, the corporate tax was at 48% and the personal rate was as high as 70%. Today, they are at 21% and 37%, respectively. Those high earlier rates drained our business energy and creativity. If you yearn to return to the 1970s, those tax rates would put us back there.

Next, keep loopholes (or the more polite word, preferences) to a minimum. Every loophole is a revenue hemorrhage. Check out Illinois schedule M and 1299c. There are pages of loopholes showing what Illinois politics (Democratic and Republican) are all about. My personal favorite is M line 24. I have an investment (Abbott Labs) in Chicago subzone 22z and pay no Illinois tax on the dividends. I do save a bit, but think what this red tape costs the treasury.

Next is one you probably have, too. At the bottom of page one of IL 1040 is line 18s, a 5% credit for property tax paid on your home. The average savings for us would be a couple hundred dollars. You probably feel it is a break you well deserve. It was reported that the house in Winnetka used in the movie "Home Alone" has a property tax of $31,000, making the credit a much more substantial $1,550. See what I mean?

Finally, I like to see tax money spent as close to home as possible. You may recall a proposal that would cap property taxes and raise state income taxes. We would send more money to Springfield, and they would send it back — or would it fly overhead in a northeasterly direction?

In 1980, as I said, the individual tax rate was as high as 70% and my wife and I, as young faculty members at ISU, had a 49% marginal rate. The Reagan reforms cut the maximum rate to 50%. Then, with regulatory reform closing loopholes and Democrats on board, the maximum rate was cut to 28%, helping to help to give us 40 of the most creative and productive years in human history.

I recall a Republican saying that his Democratic opponent never met a tax he didn’t like. The response was that the Republican never met a loophole for his friends he didn’t like. Possibly there is some truth in each. I have to believe that rational discussion and action will be our way, despite all the noise.

Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.

