Varner: 'But especially the people'

You probably know the words from the Frank Sinatra song, "The House I Live In": “The howdy and the handshake, the air of feeling free and the right to speak my mind out … and especially the people, that's America to me.” We are told across the media spectrum that we are a deeply and bitterly divided country. That is not my take. I see a people coming from so many countries sharing core values of freedom, hard work, honesty, and opportunity for all, or, to use another phrase, for truth, justice and the American way. The way that we work out our differences is through the democratic process.

So where is the problem? My wife won’t listen to the news these days because she says it is all noise. She has a point. It is now that almost "body part" in your pocket. It is sometimes called a smartphone, but that is often not the case. Between Twitter, other social media and 24/7 cable news, there is a level of noise that was previously unknown. The loudest and shrillest of noises are overwhelmingly on the extremes of issues, giving an impression of deep division in the country that is simply not the general feeling and opinion.

Talking about noise, let us start with Roe v. Wade, which has now been overturned and has returned the issue of abortion back to our democratic process after a half-century. Talk about noise. One side calling itself pro-life says abortion should never or almost never be allowed. The other side calling itself pro-choice says abortion should be a choice all the way through pregnancy. Now, let us step back, cool down and look for a way forward. You can be quite liberal and have a hard time finding a right to abortion in our Constitution. Ruth Bader Ginsburg pointed out before she became a justice that the majority of women had a right to abortion, and the political process was working away on it when that committee of nine in Washington in 1973, with Roe v. Wade, short-circuited the process that was working well.

Now back to the two sides of the argument. Pro-life supporters say they don’t like abortion, but they also don’t want it to return to the back alleys. Pro-choice supporters want a woman to have a right to an abortion, but most also want a time limit. For example, no Western European country has abortion as a constitutional right, but all allow it, from Germany’s 12 weeks, to 23 weeks and six days in the UK.

We are a nation of immigrants, coming mostly, but not all, voluntarily, to take on a new set of values and hopefully adding something (often food, music or other cultural traditions) from the old country to the common pot. Today, the noise on immigration policy can be deafening. One side screams to build a wall, so the other side now in charge has to let them all flow in.

The road to becoming American has been bumpy. We have been through the days of “No Irish need apply,” “His parents are (horrors) Italian,” Asian exclusion and so on. All the signers of the Declaration of Independence have British names. Not a single Dutch or German name is there, although there were quite a few here then. (As a bit of trivia, did you know the first publication of the Declaration was in German? Obviously, Jefferson wrote it in English, but local German language printers got the text, translated and published it very quickly.)

Our international business major attracts members of more recent immigrant groups. A number have written in their exams that their grandparents were beneficiaries of the Reagan amnesty. They are grateful, but all go on to say that we need to control our borders and be a bit picky about who we let in. The middle way between "build a wall" and "let them flow in" will be a continuation of a selfish American tradition. We let countries pay huge sums of money to educate their best and brightest — and then we bring them here.

Race relations remain a work in progress for us, but once more, noise from the extremes gets in the way. You may recall that a few years back a professor from California said she was glad that former First Lady Barbara Bush had died because she was a racist. Does this woman lead a life full of hate? I really don’t think so. In the past, this graceless comment was something that would have come out in the faculty lounge to blow off steam and would then have been forgotten. But today it goes viral on social media and is there forever. Views on race and racism from the right and left extremes are too creepy to repeat. While there is work to be done, we have made huge efforts to promote equal opportunity. I know of no other country in the world that has made and stood behind such commitments.

In addition to modern technology, another thing that makes us appear to be divided is the free speech that is protected by the First Amendment. In many other countries, one faces jail if one says or writes something offensive about the leader. We almost 100% agree that, along with baseball, complaining about the government is a national pastime. In Poland, it is jail for anyone to assert that some Poles helped Nazis round up Jews, and in France, Holocaust deniers face jail. The courts quickly found a 1980s University of Michigan anti-racist speech code unconstitutional. It sought to punish anyone making offensive statements about someone because of their race, religion, national origin, sex, or Vietnam-era military status. So if you charged up Omaha Beach on D-Day, there would be no protection from offensive remarks. The court said that our protection from bad speech is more speech and not censorship. Not so in other places.

We Americans argue on and on about our rights, but Europeans often seem to be more interested in a peaceful, tranquil society. For this peaceful society, an anti-immigrant group in my wife’s hometown of Dresden, Germany, planned a demonstration. A pro-immigrant group threatened violence, so to protect the city, authorities were able to forbid the demonstration. Ironically, this protest was to have occurred exactly 50 years after the famous American civil rights protests in Selma, Alabama.

So l remind you: Recognize noise for what it is; study the issues; and remember, for our democratic process, your vote counts. Also, anyone out there who wants to trade in our First Amendment for a more European view of free speech?