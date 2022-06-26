Varner: Beware of that crystal ball

In what seems like a past life, I was an English major and, while I still have good feelings about my studies, job prospects loomed and I switched over to business. I had had some useful economics and statistics courses, but that very first book in management showed me the world in a whole new and interesting way.

A quote from an experienced businessperson rings in my ears to this day. He said, "Doing business is like driving down the road at 65 mph with only a rearview mirror to guide you." I snorted, thinking that good businesspeople must have a clear view to the future.

I have learned a bit in the meantime.

But in my first days on the job at Illinois State University, I thought I knew about everything and told colleagues and students that international business was our future. On that point I happened to be right, but in good time learned to beware of anyone claiming to have a crystal ball.

This was especially true of those claiming knowledge of the future of the stock market.

It has been a wild ride over the last couple of years. As spring break 2019 approached, my students and I were looking to a Dow touching 30,000. Instead, we got 18,000 with the pandemic.

Business drive has been stronger than fear, however, and the Dow about doubled from the low and recently, we've looked at close to 37,000. As I write now, though, it's at about 30,400.

With clouds of inflation and recession looming, a wise woman on a news program said it would be tempting to sell out now and plan to buy back when the markets were lower. She said this is called timing or, in this case, sell high and buy back low. Because crystal balls don't usually work, however, it too often turns into sell low and buy back high.

What, then, to do?

Two remarks: A little more than 20 years ago on "Wall Street Week with Louis Rukeyser," an old and grizzled guest said the markets have well rewarded those who have shown long-term patience. This was at the high point of the dotcom era, when the future was all about cyberspace.

The guest said that, even in the digital future, men will still get up in the morning and shave, so what about Gillette (G)? That one was right on. My Dad got that G in 1957 and in the course of time gave it to his grandchildren.

P&G (PG) has since bought them out and the shares trade today for about $138. Dad paid 40 cents per share.

Actually, he probably paid about $30, but when the stock price goes up, there is a split, usually two for one. If you have 100 shares, they send you another 100, so the price you paid for each share you own is half as much.

Between G and PG over 65 years there have been many splits, reducing the basis, or what you originally paid, to just 40 cents. (I like one-letter ticker symbols. My favorite is T for AT&T. F is Ford and I miss S for Sears.)

So, there is no crystal ball, but our country is strong, hardworking and creative. Despite all the moaning these days, I believe our future is very bright, and I like action.

TV ads talk about gold and silver. I have a couple of gold coins from my uncle and a few silver dollars. I don't think they will lose value, but they are rocks and just sit around.

A reader and friend gave some of my work to his young adult grandson. The young man came back and said Varner likes companies that make good money, but he prefers companies that will grow and make even more later.

Imagine if you had bought Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) in their early days? My own woulda-shoulda-coulda is Google (GOOG), which trades at about $2,240 today, but had an initial public offering (IPO) of $84.

Not to be left behind again, we got some Facebook (META), now at $155 (IPO was $40), and, with a little patience as a matter of local patriotism, Rivian (RIVN), which was $43 but is now trading at $29. It's early days for them, though, and I'm optimistic.

Selecting stocks for long-run gain is judgment and intuition, and for the shorter run, it is math.

In the finance biz there is a term called "PE," or "price/earnings ratio." It measures what the company is earning relative to the stock price. A littler simpler for the mind, I prefer to ask how much the company will earn for you in a year if you invest $1,000. A local bank currently offers a CD paying 2% or $20 on $1,000. Take your pick of that or a stock.

Using this measure, Tesla (TSLA) will earn you only $14, but if EVs are the future, think what could come. GOOG is mainstream with earnings of $50 on your $1,000 invested. Now, this is not cash in your pocket, but earnings invested and possibly a cash dividend.

And now for my turf, which is companies making money now. $1,000 into T and the earnings are $125, plus they pay a 5.2% dividend. Do you still want that 2% CD? If you are braver, you might take on F or GM, which are earning $210 and $156, respectively, on the thousand. Ford has paid a 3% dividend. Values like that often come when the market expects that things won't last. The median age for a car on the road today is a record 12 years, and electric vehicle sales are a mere 3% of the market, so the demise of these two might still be far off.

JPMorgan (JPM) is at a surprising $115 with a good dividend. Our neighbor in Decatur, ADM, is $77 and, despite claims that retail is in meltdown, Best Buy (BBY) and Kohl's (KSS) are both a little over $100 on the thousand. To brag a bit, I put some money into Caterpillar (CAT) 20 years ago and it has returned a bit under 14% annually, plus a stream of dividends, currently at 2%. If you believe the future is all electric, you want to avoid Conoco Phillips (COP), but the earnings are currently $95 on the thousand.

It's fun to brag about successes, but I don't own that ball, either. In 2007, for example, we celebrated 100 years of GM. Their earnings were very good and I got so excited as I flipped through the annual report and saw pictures of those cool past cars that I remembered so well. I bought, and a year later I lost everything in the painful bankruptcy. No pain, no gain, though, so I close by saying that diversity is an important word in a number of circles these days, including in investing.

Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.

