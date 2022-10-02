Varner: Averages, statistics and baseball memories

Playing with numbers can be fun and it can be informing. But if one is not careful, it can also be misleading.

Suppose we have 30 Pantagraph readers chosen at random. We add up the net worth of each and divide by 30 to get the average net worth.

Then Bill Gates comes into the room. He has enough billions to go around, so on average, we are now a group of billionaires.

Be careful when the word “average” is used because, as in this example, the result can be technically true, but also misleading.

The U.S. Census Bureau tells us that the median (half above and half below) household income is $83,000. With those ultra-high earners in the bunch, referring to the average household income would distort the picture.

Numbers, averages and statistics: Those are baseball’s middle name, aren’t they? As the summer wanes and I am playing with these ideas, memories of the boys of summer now long past, but fresh in my mind, flow into my head. Let me share with you, jog your memories and review some very useful concepts.

I saw Ted Williams, the “Splendid Splinter,” play ball at Comiskey Park. But it was not in 1941, when he became the last of 35 players to have a .400 or higher batting average. The story is that on the last day of the season it was a double-header and the team manager said Williams did not need to play so that his .400 would be assured. That would not do for Ted, and on his first at-bat he struck out, dropping him below .400. While he must have been having some second thoughts about his decision, he then went on to hit six for eight, ending up with a not-since-equaled .406.

Now a couple of points. Going into that last day, Williams’ average was actually .39955, but according to the rules, rounded up to .400. Had he stuck with that stat and not risked playing, would that average have come with an asterisk? Today batting average is hits divided by at-bats. Walks don’t count, nor do sacrifices. In 1941, a sacrifice counted against the average, so as we measure things now, Williams’ average would be even a bit higher. So, with 35,400 hitters on the record books, how come we have had an 80-plus-year drought of .400 players?

The term “expert” can bring suspicion these days, but in this case what they have to say makes sense. When a sport or activity is newer, some individuals can be overwhelmingly successful. As time goes on, the quality across the board improves and performance is pushed to the middle.

With pitching it is much the same story, but with a twist. About 30 pitchers are in the 30-wins-or-more league. It may seem like yesterday to some of us, but Denny Mclain’s 31 was in 1968. At the top was Bloomington’s own Old Hoss Radbourn with 60 wins in 1884. This doesn’t seem physically possible, but my source is the annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk, where Old Hoss is buried. At that time a team had just two pitchers and when the other one left, Old Hoss said he could do it all alone. Pitches then were simple fastballs, which require strength, but not the fine points of modern pitching. In the new century, things changed quickly and there would be no more 60-game winners.

It’s not baseball, but when an average is used to substantially distort facts, I call this an average lie. The Wall Street Journal claims that its average subscriber’s household income is $240,000. I bet they don’t count my students’ subscriptions and also, some really high flyers would distort that average quite a bit. I would write this off to what we call “sales puffery.” However, another well-known source decrying wealth and income inequality asserts that the average household income of the top 1% is $1.5 million. It takes about $500,000 to be in that top group, and the majority have less than half of the million-five. A fairly small number, including those who have sold their business or farm for retirement, push the average up. And they are usually just one-timers in that elite group.

Statistics can be even trickier than averages. With a fair coin, heads or tails is 50/50. Two heads in a row are .5 x .5 or 25%. Three in a row is again times .5, or 12.5%. After a string of heads, intuition tells us that a tails is due. Each flip is an independent act, though, so that last flip is still 50/50.

Now back to baseball. A good hitter would get four or possibly five chances for a hit in a game, so it would be about 80% for a game. Now two games are .8 x .8 or 64%. The next .8 puts us at about 50% and, you guessed it, with Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio. He famously hit 56 and now we are back in 1941 again. What a year! And how sad to think of the assignments so many of those guys would have in ’42.

Dad was on assignment in Memphis in 1950 and he took me to a spring training game between the Yankees and the local Memphis Chicks. I saw the Yankee Clipper in uniform, but more importantly, the last out was made at the plate and Dad ran down and yelled, “Hey, Yogi, how about the winning ball for the kid!” I can see in full 20/20 vision how Yogi Berra in full catcher gear looked over, flipped the ball, and it came burning into Dad’s hands.

A few years ago, a stats expert looked at DiMaggio’s 56, crunched the numbers, and said that, statistically speaking, there should be a streak like that every six or seven years and that Ty Cobb should have had one over 150 game streaks. Human behavior and cold math don’t always appear on the same page, however. With these examples in mind, I started to crunch a few numbers of my own.

Pitchers have the advantage and have about a 70% chance of getting the batter out. That is, 7 x 7, or 49% of two. So I asked myself, what about 27, or a perfect game?

George Will asked in a sentence what was the greatest team ever. The 1956 Yankees flashed through my head and his next sentence was your favorite team when you were 11 years old. Right on the money.

I saw most of the most important perfect game in baseball history. In school we were allowed to watch the World Series during lunch and P.E. There was a painful art class between the two, but we saw Yogi running and jumping spread-legged on Don Larsen. Wow!

So back to my rough math. It told me that since 1900, there should have been 20 perfect games, and that is exactly what the record books said.

So what was that about numbers and human behavior? Over 56 days there is a lot of time for the hitter to psych himself out, but the no-hitter or perfect game is just a couple of hours with little time to think.

What do you think? George Will tells us that it is an unwritten rule not to mention when a no-hitter is in progress. He tells us that Larsen couldn’t stop jabbering in the dugout about what was going on and driving his team nuts.

Baseball over the decades has also been a great cultural unifier for us. Black, white or south of the border, it is our game.

In the fall of 1960, I had this old lady English teacher who was a very committed teacher, but had her priorities. During the Series there was a radio on her desk so we could hear something of the Pirates taking on and eventually beating the Yankees.

Now, to end with some fun and trivia. Leaving my grandson with my wife, the rest of the family took our niece from Germany and her husband to Louisville. We stayed with my brother, who lives just off Pee Wee Reese Drive. He was the Dodger hero shortstop from Louisville who made Jackie Robinson a full part of the team in 1947. While there, a man came up to me and said, “You’re Carson Varner.”

Don’t be too impressed, though. I was wearing my Illinois State University shirt and, while we were at the Louisville Slugger factory and museum, the man was from Central Illinois. (It was an awesome visit, so don’t miss it when you are there. I got to hold a bat used by Babe Ruth and you could do it, too. It weighed a ton!)

Now, Jackie was 42, but flip it and who was 24? The “Say Hey Kid,” Giants centerfielder Willie Mays.

Jackie broke the color barrier, but who was second? The answer is Larry Dobby of Cleveland. This change went fast. There were four at the end of that season, and when my baseball memory begins, we knew what Jackie had done, we were aware of color, but Minnie Minoso was neither less or more of a hero because of it.

Finally, Dad and I were at Wrigley on a cold April day. The ball got some green paint when it hit the chair and Dad got it. After the game it was autographed by the guy who hit it. You knew it had to be Mr. Cub, Ernie Banks. The ball is stored safely in my office, along with his rookie card that I bought for a nickel and with cards of Pee Wee, Jackie, Yogi and others that I show off to students.

Thanks for the memories, and I hope I have stirred up some for you.