Last month, Illinois became the first state in the United States to eliminate cash bail, demonstrating that some state leaders are willing to meaningfully take steps to reform the criminal legal system. As a formerly incarcerated individual, I applaud the state of Illinois for recognizing the racial and economic privilege that cash bailouts perpetuate. However, there are still countless systematic barriers in place that prevent returning citizens from truly reintegrating into our communities.

These barriers include hundreds of pieces of restrictive legislation that extend sentences long after they officially end. These “permanent punishment” laws restrict access to housing, scholarships, employment opportunities, government benefits, pet ownership, civic engagement, and more. In Illinois alone, there are hundreds of laws that continue to affect the 600,000 citizens with a criminal record.

These laws have affected me personally. After entering parole in 1999, I struggled to find decent-paying, stable employment. Although I am college-educated and active within my community, I am still denied employment on the basis of my background. Despite leaving prison 25 years ago, I still cannot work for a bank or a university, am unable to hold certain elected positions, and more.

Not only do these laws affect returning citizens professionally – they also affect them personally. Individuals with criminal history are repeatedly denied when applying to private loans, apartment rentals, and more. Even when individuals attempt to expunge or seal their records, it is nearly impossible to hide criminal history in the age of the Internet. And at the community level, instead of focusing on the systemic issues that contribute to incarceration, such as racism, socioeconomic status, and gender, there is a longstanding idea that an individual is “once a felon, always a felon.”

Unfortunately, here in Bloomington, my experience is not unique. But many justice-impacted people like myself are working to end this hidden and unjust system of discrimination. As president of the McLean County Reentry Council, our efforts center on providing a coordinated community response to address reentry efforts by bringing together justice-involved individuals, legal officials, and health and human service providers.

At the state level, one of the best ways to address permanent punishments is for the community to rally behind the P.I.E.C.E. (Promoting Involvement and Empowerment through Civic Engagement) Act. This legislation would address restrictions endured by formerly incarcerated individuals. By removing barriers to local elected office, allowing returning citizens to serve on boards and committees, and empowering these individuals to hold administrative positions, this bill would allow formerly incarcerated individuals to finally have a voice in dismantling the very policies that prevent them from living normal lives.

Here in Bloomington, community members can also support this work by attending a town hall meeting on August 23 hosted by the McLean County Reentry Council and the Illinois Coalition to End Permanent Punishments. This town hall is a unique opportunity for people directly impacted by the injustices of the Illinois criminal legal system and their allies to come together and learn about life before, during, and after imprisonment. Only when there is understanding, can there be change.

After everyday people have paid their debt to society, it is unacceptable that they continue to be punished through harsh, abusive legislation and societal stigma. Through understanding and becoming aware of these state laws and reorienting their personal biases against formerly incarcerated individuals, I hope that the Bloomington community can come together to tackle these injustices.