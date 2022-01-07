Tony DeRosa: Let's support respectful discussion

For a long time, I attributed the animosity expressed toward conservatives to the lies of the Democrat Party leadership and the support of those lies (either directly or by not reporting the facts) by the MSM. However, based on the misinformation proffered by some contributors to the Pantagraph’s Opinion section, I have concluded that those who choose to believe the anti-conservative narrative are ultimately responsible for their decision to not question that narrative.

Voting for -- and supporting -- a particular candidate should not result in the other side trying to tarnish the opposition with a whole set of ridiculous attributes. For instance, the silly label “Trumper.” For the 2016 and 2020 Presidential elections, there was truly only one choice for conservatives. That doesn’t make one a “Trumper.” Name-calling adds nothing of value to a rational discussion.

Why are many people suspicious of the 2020 Presidential election? Well, just take a look at the antics of the Democrats on the night of the election. Of course people are suspicious. But once the electors have voted, that’s it. Most conservatives understand that.

Then there is CRT. Conservatives don’t want their children taught that all whites are racist and that they need to apologize for their “privilege.” But implying that we don’t want historical facts taught is ridiculous. As a conservative, I support the teaching of American history, including slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, the Rosewood murders and other atrocities experienced by Black people in this country. I also support teaching perspective when it comes to our Founding Fathers, as opposed to labeling them as unworthy of the honored position they hold in our country and tearing down their statues.

Climate change? No sensible person denies that the Earth’s climate changes. Core samples taken in the Antarctic reveal that, at one time, palm trees flourished there. What many question is man’s impact on climate change, especially since some wealthy politically-connected people are becoming even more wealthy by scaring us into thinking we must give them — and the Federal government — ever-increasing portions of our hard-earned wages; it is clear the “green agenda” will likely decimate the economy and our way of life.

Finally, COVID-19. When President Biden and Dr. Fauci continue to lie to us and attempt to discredit and censor scientists and doctors with opposing views, of course people are going to be suspicious! Jen Psaki went so far as to encourage social media to assist them in this censorship.

Without respectful discussion, full disclosure of the facts and freedom of speech, we cannot make sensible decisions when it comes to voting for our representatives and holding them accountable. And that’s what we should all support.

Tony DeRosa is former Bloomington-Normal resident and current Pantagraph subscriber who travels the country via recreational vehicle and reads the e-edition of the Pantagraph.

