Stuart Rothenberg: Confused about 2022? You should be

I’ve seen more than a few election cycles, but I’m not certain I have seen many that are more confusing than the one we are now in.

Which “rules” of handicapping still hold in the current environment, and which fell by the wayside as our parties changed, our political institutions crumbled, and our political leaders looked increasingly incapable of governing?

Yes, everyone knows that midterm elections are a disaster for the president’s party when the economy is bad and voters are unhappy.

But 1998 and 2002 remain exceptions because the Clinton impeachment added a wild card that ultimately benefitted the Democrats, and the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks boosted incumbent President George W. Bush’s standing.

It has been relatively easy to handicap individual races and entire election cycles when nothing out of the ordinary happens. In those cases, the old rules still apply.

But it’s more difficult to sketch out the trajectory of an election when outlandish events occur — and outlandish events seem to have occurred each day since Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2016.

Over the past few months, I’ve read how terrible this election cycle is for President Joe Biden and the entire Democratic Party. The House will flip in November, and the Senate looks headed that way as well.

Inflation has made Biden the least popular president in the history of the planet, and a recession is on the horizon. Democrats complain that Biden has been either too pragmatic or not pragmatic enough, and many think their party must dump him to have any chance of winning in 2024.

The next week, I read that candidates still matter and Republicans are nominating enough crazy people to the Senate that Democrats now have a very good chance of keeping control of the chamber, or even adding to their numbers.

Not only that, but Trump is meeting with advisers, supporters, and deep-pocketed financial contributors. He’ll be announcing his candidacy soon, which will whip his supporters — and Democrats — into a frenzy, likely turning the 2022 midterms into something akin to the 2024 presidential contest, without the actual presidential race being on the ballot.

Those developments, combined with recent Supreme Court decisions on abortion and gun owner rights, will make the United States look like the Handmaid’s Tale. That will scare the dickens out of suburban women and progressives, producing a massive Democratic turnout more typical of a presidential year.

On the other hand, we hear, Hispanics and black voters are surging over to the GOP, which will make Democrats a party of brie-eating, chardonnay-sipping, mostly white, college-educated, left-wing progressives who want to do away with pronouns, defund the police, and outlaw the internal combustion engine.

However, I also hear that Trump and some of his cronies (including former chief of staff Mark Meadows) are in deep trouble because of what the Jan. 6 select committee has uncovered, as well as what the special Fulton County grand jury is doing.

Politically, over the past half-dozen years the country has gone nuts.

GOP leaders in the House and Senate blamed Trump for what happened on Jan. 6 before flip-flopping and cozying up to him again. The wife of one Supreme Court justice is a political activist who may have sought to overturn an election because she didn’t like the outcome.

Trump probably broke the law in trying to muscle state and local officials in Georgia to change the state’s 2020 results, and, according to Gallup, confidence in the Supreme Court has sunk to a historic low.

Yes, I know what the old rules of thumb say is going to happen in the 2022 midterms. And I haven’t given up entirely on those old rules. But we live in such a crazy time that I have no idea where the country is headed.