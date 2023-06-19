June is Pride Month. It’s a time to acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community, and also celebrate diversity, love and respect. On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, holding that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry in all states.

We recognize same-sex couples’ marriages in all states, and some non-marital legal relationships (such as some civil unions and domestic partnerships). This recognition is important to determine entitlement to benefits.

Here are five things you should know about our benefits for same-sex couples:

• Marital status is important. A member of a same-sex couple may be entitled when a spouse receives retirement or disability benefits or dies. We also consider marital status when we determine eligibility and payment amount for Supplemental Security Income.

• What type of benefits you can receive. Social Security taxes pay for three kinds of benefits: retirement, disability and survivors. If you’re entitled to benefits, your spouse and eligible family members might receive benefits, too.

• Children may receive benefits. Your children or stepchildren could also be entitled to benefits.

• When you apply for benefits is important. If you’re married or have entered a nonmarital legal relationship, we encourage you to apply right away, even if you’re not sure you’re eligible. Applying now may protect you against the loss of any potential benefits.

• Report life changes right away. You should let us know immediately if you move, marry, separate, divorce or become the parent of a child. Don’t wait until we review your benefits to tell us about any changes. You should report changes right away so benefits are paid correctly.

For more information, please visit our website for same-sex couples at www.ssa.gov/people/lgbtq/. You can also read our publication "What Same-Sex Couples Need to Know" at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10014.pdf.

General

Q: My daughter just joined a nonprofit charity and is helping victims of natural disasters. She gets a salary. We were wondering if she has to pay Social Security tax.

A: Yes, people who work for nonprofits and who receive a salary must pay Social Security tax just like everyone else. It is commendable that she is helping people in need. But the fact is that she is also a wage-earner. Those wages and the Social Security tax she pays on them will offer her financial relief in the future, when it comes time to apply for Social Security. So she is really helping herself, too. For more information, visit our electronic publication "How You Earn Credits" at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

Q: Is it illegal to laminate your Social Security card?

A: No, it is not illegal, but we discourage it. It’s best not to laminate your card. Laminated cards make it difficult — sometimes even impossible — to detect important security features and an employer may refuse to accept them. The Social Security Act requires the commissioner of Social Security to issue cards that cannot be counterfeited. We incorporate many features that protect the card’s integrity. They include highly specialized paper and printing techniques, some of which are invisible to the naked eye. Keep your Social Security card in a safe place with your other important papers. Do not carry it with you. Learn more at www.ssa.gov.