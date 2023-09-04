Social Security has expanded its outreach to people in critical need of financial help who may be eligible for Supplemental Security Income. SSI provides monthly payments to adults age 65 and older or to other adults, and children, with a disability or blindness who have limited income and financial resources. SSI helps pay for basic needs like rent, food, clothing and medicine.

We identified underserved communities in rural and urban areas across the country. We focused on areas with the greatest decline in SSI applications since the pandemic. Our outreach efforts targeted areas where a majority of people are living at or below the federal poverty threshold.

People who receive SSI may qualify for other financial help, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps), Medicaid, and discounted internet service through the Federal Trade Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. Social Security beneficiaries may also be eligible for SSI.

People with limited income and financial resources and internet access can visit ssa.gov/ssi to learn more about SSI eligibility and request an appointment to apply for benefits. People without access to the internet can call our national 800 number at 1-800-772-1213 to speak with a representative.

Supplemental Security Income

Q: If I receive Supplemental Security Income due to a disability, what happens to my payments if I work?

A: In most cases, your return to work will reduce your payment amount. Unlike Social Security disability benefits, there is no “trial work period” for people who get SSI payments. Reporting wages each month helps us pay the correct amount of SSI. Timely reporting may also prevent you from owing us money or may allow us to pay a higher amount. We have several publications about SSI, including "Reporting Your Wages When You Receive Supplemental Security Income," available at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10503.pdf. There are other work incentives that can help you return to work when you receive SSI. You can read about them in "What You Need to Know When You Get Supplemental Security Income," available at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-11011.pdf.

Q: I’m 38 years old and have been approved to receive Supplemental Security Income disability benefits. I was surprised to learn that my payment will be reduced because I live with my mom. Why’s that?

A: SSI is a needs-based program, so any other income you receive — including non-monetary income such as help with your bills or other expenses — can have an effect on your benefit payment. Your SSI payments may be reduced if you are receiving food, shelter or monetary assistance. If you move, or if the situation in your mom’s household changes, be sure to contact Social Security. For more information, visit ssa.gov/ssi.