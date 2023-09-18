We continue to make it easier for you to access our programs and benefits. Our website offers a convenient way to apply for benefits online.

Here are five ways you can apply for benefits using ssa.gov.

• Retirement or spouse's benefits – You must be at least 61 years and 9 months and want your benefits to start in no more than four months. Apply at ssa.gov/retirement.

• Disability benefits – You can use our online application at ssa.gov/benefits/disability to apply for disability benefits if you:

— Are age 18 or older.

— Are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record.

— Are unable to work because of a medical condition that is expected to last at least 12 months or result in death.

— Have not been denied disability benefits in the last 60 days. If your application was recently denied, our online appeal application is a starting point to request a review of the determination we made. Please visit ssa.gov/apply/appeal-decision-we-made.

• Supplemental Security Income – SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. If you meet certain requirements, you may begin the process online by letting us know you would like to apply for SSI at ssa.gov/ssi. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call your local Social Security office to make an appointment to apply.

• Medicare — Medicare is a federal health insurance program for:

— People age 65 or older.

— Some people younger than 65 who have disabilities.

— People with end-stage renal disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

If you are not already receiving Social Security benefits, you should apply for Medicare three months before turning age 65 at ssa.gov/medicare.

• Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Costs — The Extra Help program helps with the cost of your prescription drugs, like deductibles and copays. People who need assistance with the cost of medications can apply for Extra Help at ssa.gov/medicare/part-d-extra-help.

Medicare

Q: I found out that my daughter submitted incorrect information about my resources when she completed my Application for Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs. How can I get my application changed now to show the correct amount?

A: You can call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) and let us know. We will match information on your application with data from other federal agencies. If there is a discrepancy that requires verification, we will contact you. For additional information about Medicare prescription drug plans or enrollment periods, visit medicare.gov or call 1-800-633-4227.

Q: Where can I find general information about Medicare benefits?

A: Social Security determines whether people are entitled to Medicare benefits, but the program is administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. You can visit CMS’ Medicare website at medicare.gov or call them at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). Online or by phone, you can find answers to your Medicare questions at CMS.