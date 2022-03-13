Shellady: We have a food and energy crisis

I have so far spent 35 years in the financial, commodity and stock markets. I have been lucky as this job has taken me all over the world, many times over. I have lived in Europe for 16 years and conducted business in Asia for four. It has been one heck of a wild ride.

I have also witnessed many major market events. I started just after the crash of 1987, then came the drought of 1988 followed by the mini crash of 1989 and so on. It appears that for every major personal or family event in my life, I can also name the market calamity that was happening at the time. I guess it might seem a little sad that these memories are punctuated with market machinations and turmoil, but that is the way I remember those days.

As I get a little older, I don’t panic, and the wisdom I have gained keeps me calm. I might even say I find these market moves interesting — so much so that in the twilight of my career, I have moved over and taken a job in television to help broadcast these moves to everyday Americans at home. I do three hours of market-related news per day as well as a half hour of my own show.

I must admit that at first, I was a tad nervous as to how I would make the transition. After 34 years of looking after customers, both retail and professional, the idea of not making those daily calls was a bit difficult to imagine. As it turns out, answering those calls and helping my customers to invest is not quite as hard as coming up with an interesting topic to cover every day. Did I mention that it also must be time-sensitive and unique?

There are so many things that I had no idea about when it comes to doing financial TV that it has taken me about two months to even sit down and write about it. But let one thing be known: It is an absolute blast. I love it. It is what I have always wanted to do. You would have no idea how many people it really takes to get something like this off the ground. It is a major undertaking. I have prepped a long time for this, and I could still use more time. The reason is that I have accidentally gotten lucky and started my own show in the shadows of what is increasingly becoming a major conflict in Eastern Europe.

Because this column will be read in mostly an agricultural paper and rural setting, I am trying to not get too political and tell the producers and ranchers out there what really is going on in these markets as it pertains to Russia and Ukraine. Maybe you have heard and maybe you haven’t, but Ukraine is a big exporter of wheat and corn. The wheat market is on fire. I have only seen markets this volatile once, back in 1992, when George Soros took on the Bank of England. What our farmers, ranchers and investing community are seeing today is quite simply historic. I won’t go into the numbers, but there are loads of people in my industry who are not sleeping very much, if at all.

The price rises before the Eastern European conflict were already bad because, if you were not aware, they were already on the way up because we are in the midst of massive inflation. Now, I don’t want to be too hyperbolic, but it is the highest we have seen in 40 years — the numbers don’t lie. They also are going to go higher before they can come back down. Ukraine may not be able to plant their wheat and corn. That will be an international issue.

Additionally, we have decided this week not to take Russian oil. You can imagine what the oil market is doing. All you must do is just fill up (or try and fill up) your car with gas. Then try and take your family out to breakfast. If you have any money left, call me and tell me if you had a good time.

Doing this TV gig has really brought home to me stories about average Americans, the farmers on the border and ranchers out west. We are in this together, and we are hindering our own success.

This idea that we should move to renewable energy is also a feature on our network and my show. It is a noble idea. As a matter of fact, some of the best conservationists in this country are farmers and ranchers. The reason is that if they don’t look after their own land, they will be put out of business. These Americans are great stewards of the land because they want to pass it down to their heirs. So, they have been at the forefront of this "green movement" for a while now.

When it comes to keeping the air and water clean, we do an excellent job of it ourselves with little to no help from the government. I have stated before that the Mississippi River is the cleanest it has been in 100 years as it winds its way through our farms and cities to the Gulf of Mexico. The river has only 1% of the pollutants it had back in 1980. This is just the will of good people trying to do some good things — not government regulations.

We have a food crisis, an energy crisis, not a green crisis. If we don’t take care of the food and fuel, there will be nothing to be "green" for. Sometimes you must think short term when it comes to survival. I think sometimes that gets lost in the wash.

I was really looking forward to getting my show off the ground and running. I have been blessed with a lot of things to talk about, including food and fuel. But one thing that I am sad about is why these topics have come about. The conflict in Eastern Europe needs to end. It is tragic, unnecessary and evil — not things I like to report on at all.

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.

