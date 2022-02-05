Shellady: There's something in the air ...

When I sit down to write these things, they should really write themselves — and this time is no different. There is something happening out there when it comes to commodities and on this day, Feb. 1, as I write, there is something in the air. We had some good gains in some of our row crops. Not all, but just enough for the analysts to scratch their heads. Yes, the weather in South America has severely curtailed their bean crop. Yes, the supply chain issues are still a concern and yes, the price of energy is not backing off. As I write, crude oil sits at a seven-year high. Inflation is upon us. I have written a lot about it over the last month or so, but it is now turning into something else.

Inflation is on the news every night. Inflation is at the pump every time you fill up with gas. Inflation is in your grocery store aisle every time you go for your weekly shop. It is here. It is hard to explain, but it will be affecting those who can least afford to pay it. Studies this year have shown that the average family will have to pay roughly $5,000 more this year for goods and services due to the rise in inflation.

The good news is that the farmers and ranchers here in America look to be benefitting from the price rises. There are some downsides that we already know, like the rise in input costs, but it is good to see these prices going into planting. We will be turning wheels in roughly 60 days. It is an exciting time of year, and it has been made more so by all the events surrounding the industry.

Also, as I am sure you are aware, land prices have gone up as well. There is an age-old saying in the industry of finance that says you want to own things that hurt when you drop them on your foot in times of inflation. In the old days, that would have included gold, but as of late the luster has been taken off gold and shifted to bitcoin. I will do another deep dive into that in another column at another time.

When my father was profitable in the pits of the Chicago Board of Trade, he would spend his money on things that would hurt if you dropped them on your foot — land being the biggest beneficiary in his portfolio. He wasn’t a big gold guy; it wasn’t that much fun. But if you bought land, you could enjoy it. You could ride your Gator over it to witness a beautiful sunset with a cold Busch Lite. Yes, that was his beer of choice. I distinctly remember days he would come home and go on the hunt again for land. He grew up very poor on the banks of the Mississippi River and if you would have asked him, the only thing that he ever really wanted to buy was land. Not houses or barns — but land. Land could make him money and let him have some fun, too. And fun to him was growing crops. Putting the seeds in the ground and watching them grow. I think he got more pleasure from this than he did trading in those pits. It certainly was more satisfying.

Every time he bought a farm, he immediately began looking for another. To his credit, he was able to buy up a total of five farms over his lifetime and they all connected to each other. To get from one to another you never had to use the state road. That made it a bunch of fun for my brother and I when we opened those little 100cc motorcycles and cruised around from one farm to another, fishing in the five ponds, snowmobiling and taking tractors to places that they had no business going. That was fun. That is something that my brother and I will cherish forever. My dad was a man’s man, and he knew what little boys would like: packing a lunch, hopping on the motorcycle and being gone for most of the day. To some degree I am glad we really didn’t have video games, apps or anything else that keeps you inside, up all night playing a game against someone you don’t know in France. I can see how it could be kind of cool, but from someone who had to come in when the streetlights went on, it really doesn’t appeal.

We couldn’t wait to get those snowmobiles out. We embraced the snow. We loved to play in it. I spent some of my childhood ice fishing in Minnesota. There is something really fun being in a warm icehouse, with a small picture tube tv and a wood burning stove, waiting for your bobber to pop and to pull up a fish in the dead of winter. I watch the news now and they act like it has never snowed before. Am I the only one who feels like the weather people today are peddling in snow porn? They act like they are surprised by big snowstorms. What did we do back then? I had a paper route that had to be tended to regardless of whether it was a snow day at school. I can hear my father now how he would describe the type of weather we would have back in the day. He would say, "Son, there is a word in the English language that describes the type of weather we are experiencing right now. It’s called winter." There should be nothing alarming about a lot of snow in January and February. If it was June or July, yes, we have a problem. The same can be said for the hot weather we get in July and August. We are supposed to get hot weather in July and August. We just need everyone to stop going on and on about it.

I guess the only other thing worse than flipping through the channels of the endless weather people going over the snowstorm would be having to actually be one of those weather people having to say the same thing over and over again.

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.

