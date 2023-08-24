Remote work has become a de facto benefit to recruit, retain and, in some cases, appease workforces.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was a luxury. During the pandemic, employers sold it as a necessity to keep their businesses functioning. Once the public health risk abated, it became a privilege. Now, some employees take it as a right.

What began as a means to mitigate public health risk to individuals and keep the economy functioning has persisted beyond what anyone could have envisioned.

During the peak risk period of the pandemic in 2020, more than 40% of the workforce was remote. This number dropped to a little more than 25% last year. Before the pandemic, around 6% of the workforce worked remotely.

With more people working remotely, office building use has been gutted. With these buildings in dense urban areas, businesses such as restaurants and cafes are finding it more difficult to remain afloat. Retail outlets that rely on walk-in traffic are also suffering.

The biggest loss associated with remote work is not directly economic but rather the random interactions that foster new ideas and innovation. This is why a growing number of companies are scaling back remote work, with Google now on this list. Even Zoom, the facilitator of remote work, is asking its employees to spend more time in the office.

Interacting via video calls and other technologies does not yield spontaneous dialogue. Much as diversity is touted as a vehicle for innovation, the reverse can be said about remote work, in which people are brought together virtually, creating sterile, task-centric rather than human-centered interactions.

One of the challenges with remote work is that not all types of jobs can be performed remotely. This creates a potentially contentious and divisive environment for those who must be there in person and those who can work remotely.

However, some jobs that are viewed as remote-friendly may be focusing too heavily on the tasks, not the human interactions that facilitate better value for employers and create a healthy interactive work environment for all.

Those who support remote work laud the benefit of less time wasted with in-person work, including commuting time and the associated expenses. They argue that they can be more efficient with their time by remaining remote. However, this reasoning focuses too narrowly on jobs being solely about tasks completed. If jobs are only about tasks, then some such jobs may also be vulnerable to displacement by artificial intelligence systems in the future. Those arguing for remote work as the ideal may also be fighting for their own demise if their human contributions are minimized.

If the benefits being touted in support of remote work are indeed real, then how can such benefits be realized with people back in person? Must employers provide better child care services, commuting reimbursements and/or meals at work?

Or perhaps those who argue vociferously for remote work can do all their tasks in just a fraction of the time allotted. Remote work keeps them insulated from discovery.

To draw people back to work, employers may wish to offer a new type of remote flextime so that the reasons employees need to periodically work remotely can be honored.

The takeaway from such a discussion is that dialogue is needed to explore the post-pandemic work environment. Simply continuing pandemic policies in the post-pandemic world is likely to yield suboptimal outcomes.