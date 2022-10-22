Sean M. Smoot: Amendment 1 backs law enforcement

The brave women and men of law enforcement are facing unprecedented challenges across our country. Each day, these heroes put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe, and we need to do whatever we can to keep them safe.

That’s why the Police Benevolent and Protective Association is proud to endorse the Workers’ Rights Amendment at the top of the ballot for Illinois voters this November.

The Workers’ Rights Amendment locks in protections for working people, including law enforcement, to bargain over things like wages, benefits, workplace protections, and — crucially — safety and training on the job. This means workers get a seat at the table and some basic respect on the job.

In recent years we have all heard the loudest voices make the most noise, but with the Workers’ Rights Amendment, we can ensure law enforcement has their voices heard as well.

Safety is absolutely paramount for our first responders and police, and no one has a better understanding of what is needed to keep police safe than our officers. Our officers see new threats every day, and we must be able to join together and fight for the strongest protections possible for our people. Whether it’s safety equipment, staffing levels, or specialized training, Illinois’ law enforcement deserves the very best because Illinois’ people are the very best.

We need to give police officers every tool possible to stay safe and to keep us safe — which is exactly what the Workers’ Rights Amendment will do.

Plus, a yes vote is a vote for higher wages for all Illinois workers, public or private sector, union or non-union. We all know that when communities prosper with good-paying jobs, crime levels drop. Let’s put more money into the pockets of hardworking Illinoisans so that our entire economy can be stronger, especially for the middle class.

And these rights will be locked up in the state constitution, which means no extremist politician can come along in the future and attack us or any worker. Some rights are too important to leave up to politicians, and workers’ rights are among them.

We hear and appreciate the millions of Illinoisans who support law enforcement officers every day. Now, we all have a chance to vote for safer streets and stronger communities with the Workers’ Rights Amendment.

We have a chance to vote for ourselves, and we should take it. Vote yes at the top of your ballot this election season; vote for stronger protections for law enforcement.