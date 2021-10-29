Sarah Hartwick: Reaching out to increase workforce

Bloomington-Normal is no stranger to game-changing, innovative manufacturing or the workers that make it possible.

Earlier this month, the candy-maker Ferrero broke ground on its first chocolate processing plant in the United States right here in Bloomington. And over in Normal, Rivian is busy rolling the nation’s first ever all-electric pickup trucks off its assembly line. These companies and countless other manufacturers are doing incredible things.

However, there is a massive challenge facing manufacturers big and small, here in Illinois and around the country: a lack of qualified workers.

Currently there are more than 800,000 unfilled manufacturing jobs nationwide, with that number expected to grow as more workers begin to retire in the coming years. This workforce crisis leaves companies unable to expand capacity or simply meet current demand, hurting our economy and hindering growth.

The good news? Heartland Community College and other community colleges and high schools across the state are building and investing in programs that teach students the technical skills they need to complete in the 21st Century economy. Today’s manufacturing careers look a whole lot different from those of previous generations; increasingly clean, green and high-tech.

To bring more students into manufacturing career opportunities like these, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) is embarking on a statewide Education & Workforce Policy Tour. During stops at Heartland Community College and at others around the state, the IMA will meet with educators, business advocacy groups and local manufacturers to discuss the challenges they face and the successes they’ve had in education and workforce development. Through these discussions, the IMA and our partners hope to identify education and policy solutions to the growing workforce crisis.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is proud to join partners in education and the business community to prioritize educating the next generation of our workforce and to introduce students to the meaningful, rewarding careers that the manufacturing industry provides.

By focusing on expanding skill-based education for its students, Bloomington-Normal and other communities across the state are building a more qualified workforce, helping grow the economy, strengthen our communities, and ensure incredible products will continue to be made right here in Central Illinois.

Sarah Hartwick is Vice President of Education & Workforce Policy for the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and Executive Director of the IMA Education Foundation

