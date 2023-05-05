If there was ever any doubt about the Biden administration’s stance on liquid fuels, consumer choice and America’s energy security, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just put those questions to bed.

The Biden EPA is proposing that In less than 10 years, roughly 70% of new vehicle sales must be electric, up from about 6% this year. What that means for consumers is that our days of being able to purchase whatever gas or diesel vehicle we prefer are numbered. It also means the Biden administration is looking to sunset home-grown biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel — fuels we built a market around in the Midwest on the basis of earlier promises from Washington. Now the rug is being pulled.

There is one clear winner from EPA’s latest proposals: China. Where the United States has liquid fuel and biofuel superiority, China controls the EV battery and mineral game. In fact, their dominance in this space is even more unmatched than ours is in fuels. By effectively outlawing the majority of vehicles that run on American-made and American-grown fuels, EPA’s proposal would leave us more dependent on China and exposed should China ever seek to extract concessions from us by withholding its supply chains.

While this proposal is certainly extreme and exceeds, to my knowledge, any authority Congress ever explicitly gave EPA, the Agency at least deserves credit for its forthrightness. The point is to get rid of gas and diesel vehicles, and EPA is certainly not hiding that.

That’s not the case with other policies. In a rather unheralded move, EPA earlier proposed a fundamental transformation of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) away from the hallmark Midwest policy Congress created to support biofuels and U.S. energy security into yet another electric vehicle subsidy program that will go so far as to cannibalize market share for U.S. ethanol and advanced biofuels. Both this and EPA’s swipe at gasoline and diesel vehicles will only serve to make our nation less energy secure and push the economic burden for EV adoption onto the American consumer.

The RFS requires biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel to be blended into gasoline and other transportation fuel products. The whole point of RFS was, and is, to boost America’s Heartland and leverage the strength of our homegrown fuel sector for the sake of American energy independence. As long as cars run on liquid fuels, there will be a market for Midwest biofuel producers to compete. Congress was clear about these dual goals when it created the RFS in 2005 and expanded the program in 2007, and it has remained clear in its direction ever since. Forcing EVs into the RFS does not square with Congress.

In the 2007 RFS text, Congress explicitly directed EPA to complete some basic homework — a study of any potential plans to electrify the RFS — before it would ever consider transforming the program in that direction. EPA blew through the deadline to complete this study years ago and it remains outstanding today.

In spite of this, EPA is proposing a new way to comply with the RFS that will empower EV manufacturers like Tesla, Ford, and GM to generate credits — eRINs, where “e” is for electric — that refiners will be compelled to purchase to fulfill their RFS obligations. If EPA succeeds, eRINs will represent a new multi-billion-dollar annual revenue stream for EV manufacturers and will make EVs the primary beneficiaries of future RFS growth, allowing them to siphon market share away from farmers and the biofuel industry.

EPA’s justification is that some portion of EV charging draws on electricity generated from biogas. But they concede there is no way to distinguish electricity generated from biogas and electricity from coal, wind, solar or any other source. All told, this eRIN scheme would put EV makers on the honor system for determining how many credits they generate, and who wouldn’t pad their stats with billions to be gained?

The Biden administration is holding nothing back in its efforts to electrify the vehicle fleet and send cash directly into the pockets of giant automakers. Both its manipulation of the RFS and its proposal to eliminate gasoline and diesel vehicles fly in the face of Congress’ explicit direction and should be an outrage to every consumer and stakeholder in the biofuel industry.

It was the Energy Independence & Security Act of 2007 that expanded the RFS and made irrefutably clear Congress’s commitment to American-grown biofuels. Sadly, it could be the Biden EPA circa 2023 that sounds the death knell for liquid fuels by effectively banning gasoline and diesel vehicles and inserting China-dependent EVs into the RFS. I urge my former colleagues in Congress to wake up to what’s happening and hold this EPA to account.